City council: New strategic plan presentation made
ROCHELLE — At Monday's meeting of the Rochelle City Council, City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh made a presentation on the city's strategic plan that has recently been in the process of an update. The city's original strategic plan was made in 2018. The council will vote on the latest update...
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 23-27
OREGON — On Sept. 23 deputies arrested Andre Adams, 25, of Waterloo, Iowa for driving while license suspended. Adams was arrested by deputies on Interstate 88 near Illinois Route 251 after being stopped for speeding. Adams was released on a I-bond and will appear in Ogle County Court at a later date.
Kish College Foundation announces fall 2022 scholarship recipients
MALTA — The Kishwaukee College Foundation is pleased to announce the student scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. The Foundation awarded $173,137 to 166 Kish students through 286 scholarships. Scholarship funds are made possible through generous gifts from members of the community, local businesses and industry, and area...
Golf: Hubs finish fifth at IHSA 2A Mendota Regional
MENDOTA — Rochelle seniors David Wanner and Griffin Ohlinger were two of the four players who advanced to a sudden-death playoff hole and battled for one final at-large individual berth out of the IHSA 2A Boys Golf Regional at Mendota Golf Club on Wednesday afternoon. The four-man playoff began...
Wayne Askvig: Courage and grit
The movie “Saving Private Ryan’ starts with an extremely graphic showing of the D-Day landing on Omaha Beach. The horror of being huddled in a landing craft while enemy fire rained down is far beyond anything most of us could imagine. To make the landing on June 6, 1944 pushed many men to their limits.
Volleyball: Lady Hubs overwhelm Ottawa for road win
OTTAWA — A 19-point rally with senior Payton Hale behind the service line allowed the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team to cruise over Ottawa on Tuesday. The Lady Hubs won their second match in two days, defeating the Pirates 25-4, 25-21 in an Interstate 8 Conference matchup. Junior...
Volleyball: Lady Hubs mount comeback at Belvidere
BELVIDERE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team faced Belvidere on Monday for the first of three road matches this week. Sophomore Taelynn Rodeghero led the offense with 15 kills as the Lady Hubs erased a first-set deficit and outlasted the Bucs 23-25, 25-15, 25-22. Rochelle (10-8-3, 3-3 Interstate 8) will face Ottawa on the road Tuesday and Plano on the road Thursday.
Girls Tennis: Rochelle finishes second in Lady Hub Invitational
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team held its annual Lady Hub Invitational at Rochelle Township High School on Saturday. Seniors Bailey Jackson and Marisa Whaley finished first in the No. 2 doubles bracket to lead Rochelle to a second-place performance in the five-team tournament that included DeKalb, Freeport, Newman Central Catholic and Kaneland. The Lady Hubs (2-7, 0-4 Interstate 8) totaled 20 points across five top-3 finishes in the meet.
Boys Soccer: Hubs kick off Interstate 8 tournament with win
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team kicked off the Interstate 8 Conference tournament with an explosive offensive performance against Morris on Monday evening. Sophomore forward Alberto Casillas cashed in a season-high five goals as the No. 3 seed Rochelle dominated the first half to win 8-2 over the No. 6 seed Morris. Three forwards including junior Diego Salazar, sophomore Fernando Diaz and freshman Kevin Orozco each scored goals for the Hubs, who will face the No. 2 seed Kaneland on the road Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinal round. Rochelle battled the Knights earlier this season, conceding a tough 2-1 loss.
Football: JV Hubs secure road win over Sycamore
SYCAMORE — The Rochelle Hub JV football team faced Sycamore in an Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Conference crossover matchup on Monday, winning 22-14 and improving to 5-0 on the season. Freshmen Roman Villalobos and Brode Metzger each rushed for touchdowns, while sophomore Ryan Senne compiled six tackles for loss and four sacks.
