ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team kicked off the Interstate 8 Conference tournament with an explosive offensive performance against Morris on Monday evening. Sophomore forward Alberto Casillas cashed in a season-high five goals as the No. 3 seed Rochelle dominated the first half to win 8-2 over the No. 6 seed Morris. Three forwards including junior Diego Salazar, sophomore Fernando Diaz and freshman Kevin Orozco each scored goals for the Hubs, who will face the No. 2 seed Kaneland on the road Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinal round. Rochelle battled the Knights earlier this season, conceding a tough 2-1 loss.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO