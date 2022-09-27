Steve Nash on relationship with Kevin Durant after reported ultimatum: 'We're fine'

Kevin Durant reportedly wanted Steve Nash out as head coach after asking to be traded this offseason, but after Durant voiced his recommitment to the franchise on Monday, Nash says he holds no ill will when talking to reporters at Tuesday’s first practice.

“Knowing Kevin as long as I have it didn't really bother me the way everyone would think,” Nash said. “That’s a part of being competitors. I wasn't overly surprised and I wasn't even overly concerned. This something I thought we would address in time. We did and here we are.”

Nash said of his relationship with Durant, “we’re fine,” according to The Athletic, and says the reports of Durant wanting Nash and Sean Marks out were not telling of the whole story.

Durant and the Nets are moving forward together after ownership voiced its support of Nash and Marks, and now that Durant has rescinded his trade request, but made it clear that he wants certain parts of the franchise operations to change, the superstar and head coach prepare for the season despite knowing that one reportedly, at one point, wanted the other to be fired.

