Boomer and Jerry rip Nationals broadcaster for Pete Alonso dig after HBP

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

Braves star Austin Riley was hit in the elbow pad by Nationals pitcher Cory Abbot on Monday, and Nationals TV analyst Kevin Frandsen took it as an opportunity to rip Pete Alonso and the Mets.

Frandsen, of MASN, mocked Alonso, who was hit in the face by a 95 mph fastball in the opening series of the season at Nationals Park.

“Completely different from Pete Alonso, right?” Frandsen said. “Austin Riley gets smoked right there and doesn’t really make a big deal out of it… Can’t pitch at Pete. He wears all the body armor in the world and he’s always complaining.”

Boomer and Jerry had some thoughts about that.

“He was hit in the face twice with a 95 mph fastball, assface!” Jerry said. “In a case like that, you want them to go up and get hit in the face, twice, by a 95 mph fastball.”

Boomer also didn’t care for Frandsen’s remarks, especially with the Mets setting a MLB record for HBPs this season.

“I’m taking receipts on this one,” Boomer said. “The Mets broke a record for being hit this year…so shut your piehole!”

