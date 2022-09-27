Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Florida braced for worst
The hurricane was just shy of Category 5 force and was moving onshore along on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon, threatening major catastrophe. Hurricane Ian, nearly a Category 5 storm packing 150-mph sustained winds, was moving onshore along the lower west coast of Florida, threatening disaster from life-threatening flooding and wind damage and drawing comparisons to some of the most notorious hurricanes to ever blast the state. AccuWeather forecasters continued to hone in on precisely where landfall will occur and have upped the storm’s rating on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes to a 5 -- the scale’s highest designation.
Hurricane Ian – live update: Florida cities under water, many stranded and 1.3m without power in monster storm
Hurricane Ian has roared ashore in southwest Florida, making landfall at 3.05pm (local time) on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 155mph.Public officials urged residents who had failed to heed evacuation orders in vulnerable, low-lying areas to shelter in place as forecasters warned of “unsurvivable” storm surges of up to 18 feet in places. Destructive waves slammed into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers. As Ian plods across Florida in the next 24 hours, it is expected to drop 12...
Hurricane Center alert: 'Higher than usual' uncertainty for Tropical Storm Ian
As Tropical Storm Ian intensifies and makes its way toward the United States, the National Hurricane Center is advising that the future strength and path of the storm remains uncertain — in fact, more so than usual.
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
WATCH: Crazy Drone Video Shows 50-Foot Waves and Dangerous Winds Inside Hurricane Fiona
Thanks to new sail drone footage, we’re quickly learning why Hurricane Fiona is shaping up to be the strongest storm of the Atlantic basin season. Recently, researchers sent a drone to the heart of the storm to capture video evidence of what occurred inside the powerful cyclone. On Thursday,...
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
LIVE COVERAGE: Ian expected to strengthen after battering Florida
The National Hurricane Center in a Thursday update said that Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane once again before it makes landfall for a second time. “Hurricane-force winds are expected across the South Carolina coast beginning early Friday,” forecasters said in an 11 a.m. update. A hurricane warning has been issued for…
NOAA robot captures crazy video from inside a violent hurricane
A robot used by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has captured a hurricane on video like never before. The video was released on YouTube and features footage captured by the NOAA’s Saildrone, a 23-foot-long drone. The video isn’t very long, clocking in at just 27 seconds, not including...
See the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian
Forecasts project that Tropical Storm Ian will strengthen and hit Florida as a hurricane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rigzone.com
Major Hurricane Expected in Gulf of Mexico This Week
Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the middle of this week. That’s according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center (NHC), which published the warning in an advisory posted on its website at 5am EDT on Monday. At the time of writing, the NHC’s site showed that Ian had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and a 14 mile per hour northwest trajectory.
Videos Show Hurricane Ian Massive Storm Surge: 'Like Inside the Titanic'
In Florida, cars have been submerged and homes battered by the flooding created by the Category 4 storm. Water levels are continuing to climb.
Water receded out of Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian. But it will come back – and it will be dangerous.
As Hurricane Ian made its way toward Florida on Wednesday, it appeared water had receded from Tampa Bay, as if the body of water had been drained and dried out. The phenomenon, called a blowout tide or a reverse storm surge, is an indicator that a hurricane is on its way.
The Weather Channel
Aerial Images Of Hurricane Fiona's Wrath
Much of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona's devastating blow. A federal disaster was declared for the U.S. territory. Aerial images show the scale of the disaster in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Fiona brought devastation to parts of the Caribbean this week, and the...
Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida
TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
Where is Ian right now? See NWS radar showing storm's movement near Naples, Florida
Hurricane Ian has moved past Cuba. The category 3 storm will bring heavy rainfall to south Florida today, spreading into central and northern Florida tonight and Wednesday. The NHC track for Tuesday shows Hurricane Ian could make landfall along Florida's Gulf coast late Wednesday night. The NHC advisory states Ian will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.
Hurricane-chasing drone captures Fiona’s 50ft waves
An unmanned, hurricane-chasing drone has captured footage of nearly 50 feet waves at the centre of Hurricane Fiona.“Saildrone 1078” recorded the enormous waves and wind speeds over 100 mph off Bermuda on Thursday in the midst of the first Category 4 hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season. Hurricane Fiona has wreaked a path of destruction across Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands this week, leaving up to eight people dead and hundreds of thousands without power and water. The storm pummeled Bermuda with heavy rains and winds on Friday, and is now tracking towards the province of Nova...
ABC Action News
Hurricane Ian: Power outage numbers, maps
TAMPA, Fla — With power outages expected as Hurricane Ian impacts the Tampa Bay area this week, make sure you know where to check and who to call if you're experiencing an outage. Outage Maps. Phone Numbers. Duke Energy: Automated outage reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801.
CBS News
558K+
Followers
67K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1