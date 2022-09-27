ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

wchstv.com

South Charleston small business owner weighs in on Amendment 2

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There's no letup in the political food fight over Amendment 2. While West Virginia’s governor attacked the constitutional amendment, the owner of a Kanawha County factory with seven workers feels the amendment's expected tax cut could benefit small businesses. Cyclops Industries in South Charleston...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Basic hygiene essentials donated for Mingo County students

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly 3,000 students in seven elementary and middle schools in Mingo County will have more access to basic hygiene essentials thanks to a donation. UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia donated the items for the “hygiene closet,” according to a news advisory. The...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Former Huntington Tri-State Airport official sentenced in theft of federal funds

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Prosecutors said a former Huntington Tri-State Airport official was sentenced on Tuesday for the theft of federal funds. Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced to five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release with the first five months on home detention with electronic monitoring, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. She also was ordered to pay more than $49,000 in restitution.
SOUTH POINT, OH
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Old Hospital on College Hill Williamson, WV

Go and say 'Hi' to Mike Myers. Say hello to Pattie, Maryann, Autumn, Michael & Tonya...tell you saqw them on Road Trippin'...TB 619-743-0500 wchstv.com/community/road-trippin. The Old Hospital on College Hill has looked down over the City of Williamson, West Virginia for the past 94 Years.The facility is now open for both historical and paranormal tours, giving "new patients" a glimpse into one of the most unique paranormal destinations in Appalachia. For more information, please call 304-953-0987!
WILLIAMSON, WV
wchstv.com

Kroger hosts ribbon cutting for remodeling of Charleston South Hills' store

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kroger hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday at its store on Fledderjohn Road in the South Hills area of Charleston. The ceremony celebrated the company's $2.3 million investment and remodeling of the store. The first 300 customers received $5 gift cards and the fuel center had an extra 20-cents off per gallon.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Woman shot in the shoulder on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police responded Wednesday to a shooting on Charleston's West Side. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue at Littlepage Terrace. Police said the woman was shot in the shoulder and was in stable condition. At this time, no arrests...
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
wchstv.com

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Pike County

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WCHS) — A two-vehicle crash in Pike County, Kentucky has killed a West Virginia resident. Anthony Kirk, 26, of Williamson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police. The news release said...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Lengthy drug, gun and stolen property investigation by Charleston police nets six arrests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police made six arrests after a search warrant execution on the city's West Side Thursday morning in an area known as "Slater Alley." The arrests in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue came following a lengthy investigation by the agency's Special Enforcement Unit that started in August. Police said citizen complaints prompted the investigation.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man who was barricaded in Huntington under porch taken into custody

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:29 p.m. 9/27/22. Huntington police said an armed man who had barricaded himself under a porch on Tuesday after leaving home confinement has surrendered and been taken into custody. The suspect was identified by police as Dwayne Howard, 50. Police negotiated for about five...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Woman wanted for malicious wounding after shooting on West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a warrant has been issued for a suspect they believe was involved in a shooting on Wednesday. Talekia N. Stroud, 35, of Charleston is wanted for malicious wounding, police said. Police said Stroud shot Cavasa Hunt, 30, of Charleston about 5:30 p.m....
CHARLESTON, WV

