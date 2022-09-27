Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
South Charleston small business owner weighs in on Amendment 2
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There's no letup in the political food fight over Amendment 2. While West Virginia’s governor attacked the constitutional amendment, the owner of a Kanawha County factory with seven workers feels the amendment's expected tax cut could benefit small businesses. Cyclops Industries in South Charleston...
wchstv.com
Basic hygiene essentials donated for Mingo County students
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly 3,000 students in seven elementary and middle schools in Mingo County will have more access to basic hygiene essentials thanks to a donation. UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia donated the items for the “hygiene closet,” according to a news advisory. The...
wchstv.com
Former Huntington Tri-State Airport official sentenced in theft of federal funds
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Prosecutors said a former Huntington Tri-State Airport official was sentenced on Tuesday for the theft of federal funds. Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced to five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release with the first five months on home detention with electronic monitoring, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. She also was ordered to pay more than $49,000 in restitution.
wchstv.com
Trial underway in Megis County for man accused in death of former UC football player
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A trial is underway in Meigs County, Ohio, for one of three West Virginia men charged in connection with the death of a former University of Charleston football player. Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, W.Va., was previously indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Beshear: Kentucky secures return of $15M investment for mill that never materialized
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state has secured the return of a $15 million investment the state approved for a company to build an aluminum mill in Boyd and Greenup counties that never materialized. The $15 million direct investment by the state was approved...
wchstv.com
Logan County aims for more fire department oversight after multiple embezzlement charges
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Investigations into local fire departments in Logan County have been setting off alarm bells as there have now been two alleged cases of embezzlement and one woman convicted of it at three different departments this year in the county. On Monday, the Logan County...
wchstv.com
Putnam fire, rescue levy meeting sparks confusion; fire officials explain ballot issue
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first of 10 scheduled talks about the Putnam County fire and rescue levy was slated for Monday during a Republican women's meeting at Eleanor Town Hall, but there was some confusion. When an Eyewitness News reporter showed up to learn more about the levy...
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Old Hospital on College Hill Williamson, WV
Go and say 'Hi' to Mike Myers. Say hello to Pattie, Maryann, Autumn, Michael & Tonya...tell you saqw them on Road Trippin'...TB 619-743-0500 wchstv.com/community/road-trippin. The Old Hospital on College Hill has looked down over the City of Williamson, West Virginia for the past 94 Years.The facility is now open for both historical and paranormal tours, giving "new patients" a glimpse into one of the most unique paranormal destinations in Appalachia. For more information, please call 304-953-0987!
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Eyewitness News Investigation: Frontier repairs line on homeowner's land 10 years later
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.VA. (WCHS) — An Eyewitness News investigation apparently did something 10 years of complaints couldn't do for a Putnam County farmer who could not get a downed Frontier communications line removed from her property. The woman contacted Eyewitness News last week asking for help. Following our calls...
wchstv.com
Kroger hosts ribbon cutting for remodeling of Charleston South Hills' store
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kroger hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday at its store on Fledderjohn Road in the South Hills area of Charleston. The ceremony celebrated the company's $2.3 million investment and remodeling of the store. The first 300 customers received $5 gift cards and the fuel center had an extra 20-cents off per gallon.
wchstv.com
Federal, state, county emergency management officials assess recent Kanawha flood damage
HUGHESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency management officials on the county, state and federal levels went out to parts of Eastern Kanawha County Tuesday to survey the damage from last month's flash flooding in that region. On Aug. 15, the people living in the small community near Hughes Creek called...
wchstv.com
Woman shot in the shoulder on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police responded Wednesday to a shooting on Charleston's West Side. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue at Littlepage Terrace. Police said the woman was shot in the shoulder and was in stable condition. At this time, no arrests...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Three charged in Scioto County after deputies say two males tied up, beaten at home
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Scioto County deputies said three people have been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges after two males were allegedly taken to a house, tied down with zip ties and severely beaten. Kaleb M. Dixon, 23, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Cameron L. Dixon, 18, of Portsmouth,...
wchstv.com
Metro 911: Dump truck goes over embankment in Nitro; no injuries reported
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a dump truck went over an embankment in Nitro. The incident was reported about 10:05 a.m. Thursday on Blake Road at Meghan Lane. No injuries reported, and there were no other vehicles involved.
wchstv.com
Records: Woman charged after caring for child at home with deplorable living conditions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a woman was charged after she was caring for her child at a home with deplorable living conditions. Autumn Dawn Johnson, 23, was charged Tuesday with child neglect creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
wchstv.com
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Pike County
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WCHS) — A two-vehicle crash in Pike County, Kentucky has killed a West Virginia resident. Anthony Kirk, 26, of Williamson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police. The news release said...
wchstv.com
Records: Man charged with child neglect after alleged gun incident
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County court records said a man faces a charge after he allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend’s hand with a gun while she was holding their child and trying to protect him. Brandon Joseph Riffee of Red House is charged with child neglect after...
wchstv.com
Lengthy drug, gun and stolen property investigation by Charleston police nets six arrests
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police made six arrests after a search warrant execution on the city's West Side Thursday morning in an area known as "Slater Alley." The arrests in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue came following a lengthy investigation by the agency's Special Enforcement Unit that started in August. Police said citizen complaints prompted the investigation.
wchstv.com
Man who was barricaded in Huntington under porch taken into custody
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:29 p.m. 9/27/22. Huntington police said an armed man who had barricaded himself under a porch on Tuesday after leaving home confinement has surrendered and been taken into custody. The suspect was identified by police as Dwayne Howard, 50. Police negotiated for about five...
wchstv.com
Woman wanted for malicious wounding after shooting on West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a warrant has been issued for a suspect they believe was involved in a shooting on Wednesday. Talekia N. Stroud, 35, of Charleston is wanted for malicious wounding, police said. Police said Stroud shot Cavasa Hunt, 30, of Charleston about 5:30 p.m....
Comments / 0