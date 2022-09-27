HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Prosecutors said a former Huntington Tri-State Airport official was sentenced on Tuesday for the theft of federal funds. Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced to five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release with the first five months on home detention with electronic monitoring, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. She also was ordered to pay more than $49,000 in restitution.

SOUTH POINT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO