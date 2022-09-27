Read full article on original website
NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving
NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers
Denny Hamlin's anger with William Byron quickly made some forget that the Toyota driver's day started with a skirmish with Kyle Larson. The post Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Erik Jones issues warning to Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs is already making enemies in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Gibbs on Tuesday was fined $75,000 and docked 25 owner points for door-slamming Ty Dillon on pit road during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old driver issued an apology over Twitter for his actions....
Kurt Busch gives updates on health, timetable for return to NASCAR Cup competition
Kurt Busch feels “good” as he continues his recovery from a brain injury he sustained more than two months ago, and he remains hopeful that he’ll eventually return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran and accomplished driver told reporters Tuesday that “each week is better progress”...
NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for Texas incidents
William Byron and Ty Gibbs have both been fined and docked championship points for their respective actions Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series race. Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver and owner points for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was upset with Hamlin for having earlier raced him tight off Turn 2, which resulted in Byron hitting the wall.
NASCAR world reacts to Denny Hamlin’s tire thoughts
There was certainly a lot of action this past weekend during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, but there were also a lot of blown tires, leaving many in the NASCAR world to wonder what the sport plans to do about the problem. It’s unclear exactly why...
NASCAR penalizes William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin
NASCAR has docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron drops from third in the playoff standings to below the cutline heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
NASCAR Announces Penalties Following Texas Motor Speedway Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following the weekend events at Texas Motor Speedway late Tuesday afternoon. The penalties included a pair of NASCAR Cup Series teams as well as an individual. NASCAR fined driver Ty Gibbs $75,000 and took a loss of 25 owner points for an incident on pit road with...
William Byron Is Now in as Much Payback Danger as Ross Chastain
William Byron, much like Ross Chastain, has to navigate some extra hurdles as he chases the Cup Series title. The post William Byron Is Now in as Much Payback Danger as Ross Chastain appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
OPINION: What in the world is next for Texas Motor Speedway?
Even before the chaos of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the million-dollar question was already floating around. Texas, in its current form, is not working. Blame the configuration, the cars, the tires, the weather or Ross Chastain. OK, the last one is a joke, but if you’ve followed the circuit closely this year, you should have laughed.
NASCAR weekend preview: Talladega
Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, site of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, is traditionally regarded as one of the most action-packed,
NASCAR Truck Series: Talladega Preview, Predictions, and How to Watch
The Round of 8 soldiers on to Talladega in what is typically one of the most crash-filled and interesting of the NASCAR Truck Series season. In the Round of 8 opener at Bristol two weeks ago, Ty Majeski took his first career win in the Truck Series, simultaneously locking himself into the Championship 4.
Short-track ace Sam Ard shares Xfinity record with Noah Gragson
Former two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard’s name returned to the forefront in the past week as Noah Gragson tied Ard’s series record for consecutive victories at four. Although Ard has been nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, his exploits generally aren’t well-known among many who follow...
