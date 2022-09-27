ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving

NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
MOTORSPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Erik Jones issues warning to Ty Gibbs

Ty Gibbs is already making enemies in NASCAR’s Cup Series. Gibbs on Tuesday was fined $75,000 and docked 25 owner points for door-slamming Ty Dillon on pit road during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old driver issued an apology over Twitter for his actions....
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Hemric
Person
Justin Allgaier
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Andy Lally
Person
Austin Hill
Person
Ryan Truex
Person
Riley Herbst
Person
Will Rodgers
Person
Parker Chase
Person
Gray Gaulding
Person
Jade Buford
Person
Bj Mcleod
Person
Jj Yeley
Person
Bayley Currey
Person
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Person
Spencer Pumpelly
Person
Joey Gase
Person
Brett Moffitt
Person
Myatt Snider
Person
Preston Pardus
Person
Aj Allmendinger
Person
Trevor Bayne
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
TALLADEGA, AL
racer.com

NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for Texas incidents

William Byron and Ty Gibbs have both been fined and docked championship points for their respective actions Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series race. Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver and owner points for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was upset with Hamlin for having earlier raced him tight off Turn 2, which resulted in Byron hitting the wall.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Denny Hamlin’s tire thoughts

There was certainly a lot of action this past weekend during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, but there were also a lot of blown tires, leaving many in the NASCAR world to wonder what the sport plans to do about the problem. It’s unclear exactly why...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR penalizes William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin

NASCAR has docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron drops from third in the playoff standings to below the cutline heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Xfinity Points
racer.com

OPINION: What in the world is next for Texas Motor Speedway?

Even before the chaos of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the million-dollar question was already floating around. Texas, in its current form, is not working. Blame the configuration, the cars, the tires, the weather or Ross Chastain. OK, the last one is a joke, but if you’ve followed the circuit closely this year, you should have laughed.
SPEEDWAY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
lastwordonsports.com

NASCAR Truck Series: Talladega Preview, Predictions, and How to Watch

The Round of 8 soldiers on to Talladega in what is typically one of the most crash-filled and interesting of the NASCAR Truck Series season. In the Round of 8 opener at Bristol two weeks ago, Ty Majeski took his first career win in the Truck Series, simultaneously locking himself into the Championship 4.
TALLADEGA, AL
NBC Sports

Short-track ace Sam Ard shares Xfinity record with Noah Gragson

Former two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard’s name returned to the forefront in the past week as Noah Gragson tied Ard’s series record for consecutive victories at four. Although Ard has been nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, his exploits generally aren’t well-known among many who follow...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy