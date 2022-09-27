Read full article on original website
India Mahdavi Brings a Splash of Color to the High Line
When India Mahdavi was designing the Gallery at Sketch in London—arguably her most well-known project—she was looking for a color she described as “the essence of pink.” Later, when redesigning the same space (which debuted earlier this year), the Iranian French designer was asked what hue she’d go for next; “I said warmth is the new color,” she tells AD.
A Modern DIY Pantry Complete With Coastal Cabinets and Concrete Countertops
Welcome to DIY Diary. Each entry covers a new home improvement project. In a two-part series, DIY enthusiast Laura Burkhalter outlines the step-by-step process of building a modern second pantry yourself. It’s hard to believe that Laura Burkhalter didn’t try her hand at DIY until 2019—and is now building a...
Farmhouse Fixer: Jordan Knight Is Joining Jonathan to Relocate an Entire Home
“You’re asking for trouble!” responds Jordan Knight when his brother Jonathan Knight announces his plan to relocate and renovate a family home during the upcoming Wednesday night episode of Farmhouse Fixer on HGTV. As it is to be expected, some frustration and setbacks ensue, but the project is ultimately a success, and the episode culminates in a tearjerker scene where they reflect on their five decades as brothers and New Kids on the Block bandmates.
Inside the Venice Beach Bungalow of a Former Apple Design Lead
Most people want the design of their home to be the very antithesis of their workspace. But industrial designer Christopher Stringer and his wife, artist Elizabeth Paige Smith, aren’t like most people. The creative duo wanted their dwelling to closely reflect their professional lives. “We’re fortunate because we have obsessions that happen to be our jobs,” says Stringer, a former top designer at Apple. “And the design of our home, the way we live in it, it seeps into our work.” But first, they had to find a home that could match their bold style.
