Coles County, IL

foxillinois.com

Mattoon daycare provider sentenced to 6 years for shaking baby

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Mattoon daycare provider was sentenced Friday to six years in the Illinois Department of Correction shaking a 6-month-old baby in her care. The sentencing came after Carmen Petak, 51, was found guilty of one count of aggravated battery to the child. Petak was credited...
MATTOON, IL
foxillinois.com

Suspicious person seen riding bike while carrying possible gun

PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Pana Police Department is alerting the public about a possible suspicious person seen riding a bike while carrying some type of a long-gun strapped over their body. Police received two calls around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday about the suspicious person near North Hickory and Washington...
PANA, IL
WCIA

Thieves target unusual location

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Over the weekend the Champaign County Animal Shelter was broken into. It’s not a normal place you would think crooks would target, but now they are increasing security.   “It’s alarming, I think our first priority was making sure all the animals were accounted for and safe in their enclosures,” said Adoption Supervisor […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Coles County, IL
WCIA

Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois Amish Heritage Center hosts groundbreaking

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA)  – In preparation for a scheduled October barn raising, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center (IAHC) hosted a groundbreaking on Friday. For the first time in over a century, IAHC began the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising along Route 133 between Arthur and Arcola. In doing so, several IAHC board members and […]
ARTHUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield man sentenced to 5 years for Walmart burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man on Tuesday was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, IDOC, for burglary. Stephen M. Rexroad, 45, pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony burglary that happened at the Taylorville Walmart. Rexroad is getting credit for 646 days served.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Woman sentenced to six years for shaking baby

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from a Mattoon daycare has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being found guilty of shaking a baby. During the trial in July, the jury found 51-year-old Carmen Petak guilty on one count of aggravated battery of Karac Kearny. On a second charge […]
MATTOON, IL
WTHI

Edgar County Jail 5 pm

"A number of things made this a superior site" Edgar County has selected a new jail site. Here's where it is and when it could be running by. If you look across the street from the Edgar County highway department, you may just see a soybean field for now.
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign plants in need of new home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — If you're looking for new plants to fill your home there are some free ones available in Champaign County. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is holding a bring your own pot event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. They are giving away...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Man arrested for punching dining hall employee

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man for punching a dining hall employee. Police say Oluwadara O. Owoeye, 24, of Urbana, was at the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building when the incident happened. We're told Owoeye, who is not a University of...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Adult and child escape trailer fire, dog rescued

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a trailer home fire in Decatur Monday night. The Decatur Fire Department was called to a trailer in the 2500 block of Hedrick Cr. around 6:15 p.m. An adult and a child inside the trailer had gotten out on their own, but they...
DECATUR, IL
The Clinton Journal

Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake

Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Westville house fire visible on I-74

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A large house fire sparked in Westville earlier today. The house is located on Wisconsin Street near R.P. Lumber. Black smoke and flames were visible on I-74. People in the town claim this fire to be one of several in the last two days. This is a developing story.
WESTVILLE, IL
WCIA

Covered bridge closing for repairs

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — An iconic bridge in Mahomet is set to temporarily close soon as crews begin repairs. The covered bridge at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve will close to traffic on Oct. 3, as crews replace the bridge’s roof. The bridge is planned to be closed for four days before reopening […]
MAHOMET, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man stabbed to death in 'neighborhood dispute'

LOVINGTON, ILL. (WAND) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Lovington. According to the Macon County Coroner, 54-year-old Michael A. Peck died from multiple stabbed wounds sustained during a "neighborhood dispute." He was brought into the hospital around 4:30 Monday morning, but did not...
LOVINGTON, IL
WCIA

Suspicious person spotted in Pana; schools enter soft lockdown

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana School District entered a soft lockdown Tuesday. The Pana Police Department received two calls around 12:10 P.M. regarding a suspicious person riding a bicycle near North Hickory and Washington possibly carrying a long-gun strapped over their body. Officers quickly responded but could not locate the person. Due to the […]
PANA, IL
Effingham Radio

Tuesday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Joshua S. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for an attachment for contempt. Joshua was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 24 year old Anthony Jamison for retail theft. Anthony was taken to the...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Man arrested for possession of fentanyl

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 30-year-old Shelbyville man is facing charges for possession of fentanyl. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says that on August 17, Scottie Bone knowingly and unlawfully possessed an amount of fentanyl other than as authorized in the controlled substances act. Officials say that Bone also...
SHELBYVILLE, IL

