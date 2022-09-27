Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Mattoon daycare provider sentenced to 6 years for shaking baby
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Mattoon daycare provider was sentenced Friday to six years in the Illinois Department of Correction shaking a 6-month-old baby in her care. The sentencing came after Carmen Petak, 51, was found guilty of one count of aggravated battery to the child. Petak was credited...
WTHI
"A number of things made this a superior site" Edgar County has selected a new jail site. Here's where it is and when it could be running by
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - If you look across the street from the Edgar County highway department, you may just see a soybean field for now. Soon, the field will become the new location of the Edgar County jail. A new Edgar County jail is something that's been talked about...
foxillinois.com
Suspicious person seen riding bike while carrying possible gun
PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Pana Police Department is alerting the public about a possible suspicious person seen riding a bike while carrying some type of a long-gun strapped over their body. Police received two calls around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday about the suspicious person near North Hickory and Washington...
Thieves target unusual location
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Over the weekend the Champaign County Animal Shelter was broken into. It’s not a normal place you would think crooks would target, but now they are increasing security. “It’s alarming, I think our first priority was making sure all the animals were accounted for and safe in their enclosures,” said Adoption Supervisor […]
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
Illinois Amish Heritage Center hosts groundbreaking
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – In preparation for a scheduled October barn raising, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center (IAHC) hosted a groundbreaking on Friday. For the first time in over a century, IAHC began the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising along Route 133 between Arthur and Arcola. In doing so, several IAHC board members and […]
foxillinois.com
Springfield man sentenced to 5 years for Walmart burglary
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man on Tuesday was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, IDOC, for burglary. Stephen M. Rexroad, 45, pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony burglary that happened at the Taylorville Walmart. Rexroad is getting credit for 646 days served.
Woman sentenced to six years for shaking baby
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from a Mattoon daycare has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being found guilty of shaking a baby. During the trial in July, the jury found 51-year-old Carmen Petak guilty on one count of aggravated battery of Karac Kearny. On a second charge […]
WTHI
Edgar County Jail 5 pm
"A number of things made this a superior site" Edgar County has selected a new jail site. Here's where it is and when it could be running by. If you look across the street from the Edgar County highway department, you may just see a soybean field for now.
beckerspayer.com
Illinois health system won't commit to see Aetna Medicare Advantage members without a contract
Carle Health in Urbana, Ill., said it won't commit to treating Aetna Medicare Advantage members, the only health plan offered to Illinois state retirees, until it has a contract with the insurer, The News-Gazette reported Sept. 28. Dennis Hesch, executive vice president of Carle Health, told The News-Gazette the system...
foxillinois.com
Champaign plants in need of new home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — If you're looking for new plants to fill your home there are some free ones available in Champaign County. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is holding a bring your own pot event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. They are giving away...
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested for punching dining hall employee
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man for punching a dining hall employee. Police say Oluwadara O. Owoeye, 24, of Urbana, was at the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building when the incident happened. We're told Owoeye, who is not a University of...
WAND TV
Adult and child escape trailer fire, dog rescued
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family escaped a trailer home fire in Decatur Monday night. The Decatur Fire Department was called to a trailer in the 2500 block of Hedrick Cr. around 6:15 p.m. An adult and a child inside the trailer had gotten out on their own, but they...
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
Westville house fire visible on I-74
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A large house fire sparked in Westville earlier today. The house is located on Wisconsin Street near R.P. Lumber. Black smoke and flames were visible on I-74. People in the town claim this fire to be one of several in the last two days. This is a developing story.
Covered bridge closing for repairs
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — An iconic bridge in Mahomet is set to temporarily close soon as crews begin repairs. The covered bridge at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve will close to traffic on Oct. 3, as crews replace the bridge’s roof. The bridge is planned to be closed for four days before reopening […]
WAND TV
Police: Man stabbed to death in 'neighborhood dispute'
LOVINGTON, ILL. (WAND) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Lovington. According to the Macon County Coroner, 54-year-old Michael A. Peck died from multiple stabbed wounds sustained during a "neighborhood dispute." He was brought into the hospital around 4:30 Monday morning, but did not...
Suspicious person spotted in Pana; schools enter soft lockdown
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana School District entered a soft lockdown Tuesday. The Pana Police Department received two calls around 12:10 P.M. regarding a suspicious person riding a bicycle near North Hickory and Washington possibly carrying a long-gun strapped over their body. Officers quickly responded but could not locate the person. Due to the […]
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Joshua S. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for an attachment for contempt. Joshua was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 24 year old Anthony Jamison for retail theft. Anthony was taken to the...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of fentanyl
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 30-year-old Shelbyville man is facing charges for possession of fentanyl. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says that on August 17, Scottie Bone knowingly and unlawfully possessed an amount of fentanyl other than as authorized in the controlled substances act. Officials say that Bone also...
