CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. after Sterling Shepard non-contact knee injury: Why can’t we play on grass?
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a free agent because he suffered a non-contact ACL tear on the artificial surface at SoFi Stadium during the Super Bowl. Last night, Giant receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a reportedly serious knee injury without contact on the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium.
Giants could trade Saquon Barkley to AFC contender, WFAN’s Boomer Esiason says
This would really shuffle things up. The 2022 NFL trade deadline is not until Nov. 1 but some people are starting to consider how things could shake out before then. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFAN’s Boomer Esiason has a particularly bold take. He thinks the New...
Giants fan savagely turned down for a kiss after trying to celebrate Saquon Barkley touchdown in style
GIANTS fans were in dreamland as Saquon Barkley looked to have sent them 3-0 on the season last night. The former Penn State star, 25, barrelled in a 36-yard touchdown to give the Giants a 16-6 third-quarter lead over the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Fans danced in the aisles as...
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
Yardbarker
LeBron James drops 100% truth bomb on Saquon Barkley during Cowboys vs. Giants showdown
It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
NBC New York
Aaron Judge Watch: Here's the Rest of the Yankees Schedule
Aaron Judge's history-seeking season has thousands upon thousands of people in New York and across America asking one single, all-important question: What time do the Yankees play today?. The Bronx slugger has been stuck at 60 home runs on the season for about a half-dozen games now. He needs one...
Mets outfielder injury update isn’t very encouraging
It’s not looking great for Starling Marte. Marte was diagnosed earlier this month with a broken middle finger on his right hand and landed on the injured list after getting hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller on Sept. 6.
How Yankees made big Aaron Judge decision that led to record-tying home run
TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone approached with his best player for a quick meeting in the midst of Tuesday night’s champagne spraying, beer-pouring AL East title celebration. “What do you think about tomorrow,” Boone asked.
Joe Benigno wouldn't re-sign Jacob deGrom if he were Mets GM
“I’ve had it with this guy, go pitch for the Texas Rangers, goodbye,” was how Joe described his disdain for the Mets re-signing deGrom, citing his recent underperformance and the Mets’ slew of free agents.
Tom Thibodeau already angering Knicks fans with 1 planned lineup move
It did not take long for Tom Thibodeau to stir up a new round of ire from New York Knicks fans. Speaking with the media at training camp on Tuesday, the Knicks coach Thibodeau revealed his plans for the starting 2 guard spot next season. Noting that the team needs shooting, Thibodeau said that veteran Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start.
Augusta Free Press
Slow-w-w-w starts: Washington Commanders need to address sluggish first-half offense
The Washington Commanders managed just 106 yards of offense in the first halves of its losses to Detroit and Philadelphia the past two weeks. The slow-w-w-w starts played into big halftime deficits – 22-0 in the Week 2 loss to the Lions, 24-0 in the Week 3 loss to the Eagles.
saturdaytradition.com
Saquon Barkley jukes, turns on the jets for dazzling touchdown scamper
The former Penn State standout insisted he feels better than every heading into the season, and after watching his touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, it’s hard to tell him he’s wrong. Barkley made a couple of Cowboys miss and sped towards the corner...
