CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
New York State
Yardbarker

LeBron James drops 100% truth bomb on Saquon Barkley during Cowboys vs. Giants showdown

It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
Sterling Shepard
NBC New York

Aaron Judge Watch: Here's the Rest of the Yankees Schedule

Aaron Judge's history-seeking season has thousands upon thousands of people in New York and across America asking one single, all-important question: What time do the Yankees play today?. The Bronx slugger has been stuck at 60 home runs on the season for about a half-dozen games now. He needs one...
BRONX, NY
#Bears#Concussion#American Football#Wr Sterling Shepard#Acl#The New York Giants#Achilles
saturdaytradition.com

Saquon Barkley jukes, turns on the jets for dazzling touchdown scamper

The former Penn State standout insisted he feels better than every heading into the season, and after watching his touchdown run against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, it’s hard to tell him he’s wrong. Barkley made a couple of Cowboys miss and sped towards the corner...
DALLAS, TX

