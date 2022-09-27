Read full article on original website
Meet the man who married three identical sisters
A 32-year-old man in the Democratic Republic of the Congo married three identical twins, Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha, on the same day after they proposed to him simultaneously. The wedding function was conducted in South Kivu, located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Who Is The Hook on GENERAL HOSPITAL?
Residents of Port Charles are living under a shadow of fear as two people have been attacked and one victim is dead. And the question on everyone’s mind is: Who is The Hook on GENERAL HOSPITAL?. After Ava and Brando were both attacked by a dark figure wielding a...
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
Mother wants grown daughter to have an abortion, breaks family apart
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was twelve my parents had another baby, my half sister, Grace, and it upended my life in ways I never thought it would.
Utah Grandma, 56, Serving as Surrogate for Son Whose Wife Had a Hysterectomy: 'Most Beautiful Thing'
Nancy Hauck is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his 30-year-old wife, Cambria At 56, Nancy Hauck will soon experience something truly unique — she will give birth to her own granddaughter. Nancy, from Utah, is serving as a surrogate for her 32-year-old son, Jeff, and his wife, Cambria, 30, the family told SWNS. Jeff and Cambria — who are already parents to 3-year-old twins, Vera and Ayva, and 11-month-old siblings Diesel and Luka — struggled with infertility for years before they could conceive, they told the...
Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him
My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
Days of our Lives Rescue Rangers: Who Will Save the Women?
Days of our Lives Rescue Rangers: Who Will Save the Women?Soap Hub. Evil Orpheus has poisoned Marlena Evans, Kayla Brady, and Kate Roberts on Days Of Our Lives. He swears they’re going to die, the way his beloved wife did. Nothing John Black, Steve Johnson, or Roman Brady can think of to do will save them. Yeah, we know that’s not true. Someone is going to ride to these damsels in distress rescue. The only question mark is: Who?
Washington Mom Saves Her Toddler Daughter From Running To Hug A Black Bear
Look at that, another hero mom out there. We recently brought you the news of a Canadian mom who was breastfeeding her child, when a bald eagle tried to swoop in and steal the family pet goose. And by steal, I mean dig those talons in and fly away with the defenseless goose for a carry-out dinner.
SheKnows
Brooke’s Unnerved When She Argues With a Knife-Wielding Thomas — and Ridge Apologizes
At the cliff house, Taylor interrupts Finn and Steffy kissing for the umpteenth time. After Steffy gets in another round of telling Taylor she should get back together with Ridge, Taylor takes her to task and says Brooke came around to complain about her sabotaging her marriage. Steffy thinks she did dad a favor — he’d rather be there!
iheart.com
Crazy Train: 24-Year-Old Has 21 Surrogate Babies With Millionaire Husband
A 24-year-old woman, who has already welcomed 22 babies with her millionaire husband, has revealed her plans to have more babies. Christina Ozturk had 10 surrogate babies in just 10 months after she gave birth to her first child at age 17. Christina lives with her husband in Batumi which is the second largest city of Georgia and the capital of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, located on the coast of the Black Sea in Georgia.
12tomatoes.com
Toddler Drops Wedding Ring In The Ocean During Proposal
If you’ve been around TikTok for any length of time, you are accustomed to seeing some wedding proposals. They seem to happen frequently and everyone wants to share the special moment with the world. That includes this special proposal that took place by the water near Brisbane, Australia. An...
Esme and Ryan's tale needs closure on General Hospital
Many General Hospital fans do not believe Esme Prince (Avery Kristin Pohl) is dead and suspect she may surface at any time. Spoilers tease that her dad Ryan Chamberlin ( Jon Lindstrom) will soon show up in the hospital room of Ava Jerome (Maura West). Ava is being guarded so it's not clear how the demented doctor gets in but spoilers tease he might get his hands on Ava's cell phone and or the confession teller from Niloas Cassadine (Marcus Columba).
