Richard Brown
1d ago
guess you guys are really proud of the Democrat who ran over a 18 year old kid! why, because he was a Republican!!!
4
somerset106.com
KSP Asking For Help Finding Wanted Man
Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are asking for help finding a man who failed to appear for a court date Wednesday morning. 39-year-old Alfred D. Francis of Bulan was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court in relation to a trial stemming from a fatal crash in 2019. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Francis is white, around 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds with short black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London at (606) 878-6622 or 1-800-222-555, or KSP Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.
WKYT 27
KSP issues Golden Alert for missing man
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Pulaski County man. KSP said 78-year-old Claude Elmo Klebba was last seen at his home around 6:30 p.m. They said he has Alzheimer’s. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, with blue sweatpants.
clayconews.com
CORBIN MAN CHARGED AFTER ARMED BANK HEIST ON U.S. 25W IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY WAS LOCATED, SURROUNDED AND CAPTURED AT A RESIDENCE IN KNOX COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's office along with all Tri-County law enforcement officers were notified of a bank robbery at the Community Trust Bank located on U.S. 25W approximately 11 miles South of London in the North Corbin area on Tuesday afternoon September 27, 2022 approximately 12:50 PM.
clayconews.com
ARRESTED: Vehicle located and Suspect taken into Custody two Hours after Robbery of a Bank in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (September 27, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A suspect in an early afternoon bank robbery on Tuesday 27, 2022 in Laurel County has been taken into custody. At 12:45 P.M. Tuesday, the Community Trust Bank in southern Laurel County was robbed by an...
wymt.com
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a suspect deputies believe is involved in a theft. Deputies said it happened early Saturday morning. They said, based on evidence, the person is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on...
WKYT 27
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
clayconews.com
ARMED FEMALE ARRESTED NEAR BUSINESS OFF KENTUCKY 770 AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING IN AREA TOWARD A HOTEL AND INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler with assistance from the Kentucky State Police arrested Kendra Bain age 29 of Corbin on Thursday night September 22, 2022 at approximately 8:32 PM. The arrest occurred in...
harrodsburgherald.com
Owensboro Man Charged With Six Counts Of Wanton Endangerment—Including Three Minor Children—After Three-Car Collission
An Owensboro man has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment after police say he caused a three-car collision while driving impaired. On Aug. 6, 2022, Patrolman Zakkary West of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a possible collision involving three vehicles at South College Street and Elizabeth Court. According to the uniform citation, West found the driver of one of the vehicles—subsequently identified as Nathan Blandford, 33, of 617 Jeff Place, Owensboro—lying prone on his back next to his vehicle, a white 2019 Buick Lacrosse. When West approached him, Blandford placed his hands behind his back unprovoked, according to the citation.
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Another Fatality Collision Involving UTV: This Time on East Highway 80 in Russell County, Kentucky
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 26th, 2022, at approximately 5:19 P.M. CST, KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on East KY 80 in Russell County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Rylie Kean, age 27 of Russell Springs,...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Interstate 24 returns to normal in Clarksville after wreck in Kentucky
Update, 7:15 p.m.: Traffic is mostly clear up to the state line. Update, 6:40 p.m.: Traffic is slow but returning to normal for most of Clarksville, but it’s still backed up from Exit 1 past the state line into Kentucky. Update, 5:30 p.m.: Traffic is clear between Exits 4...
clayconews.com
Former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Kentucky and Wife Sentenced to Federal Prison for Wire Fraud and Federal Program Theft
FRANKFORT, KY – The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, for wire fraud. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft.
WTVQ
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing juvenile
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Brooklyn Hensley was last seen off Johnson Road, near London, on Sept. 25 around 11:50 a.m. and has not been seen since. Hensley has...
WKYT 27
‘Worst case scenario:’ Eastern Ky. natives hunker down in home of Fort Myers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon. One family originally from eastern Kentucky has lived in the Fort Myers area for nearly 20 years, and say this is the worst they have seen. “Everything just kind of became the worst case scenario,” said Brook Stephens. Fort...
clayconews.com
FELONY ARREST ON OLD KENTUCKY 30 OF EAST BERNSTADT MAN THAT DROVE OFF DURING TRAFFIC STOP IN LAUREL COUNTY WHILE DETECTIVE WAS STRUGGLING WITH STILL SOUGHT WANTED SUSPECT INSIDE VEHICLE
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel conducted a traffic stop on Old Crab Orchard Road with 2 occupants in a 2013 Hyundai on Wednesday night September 21st, 2022. During the stop, Detective McDaniel determined the passenger, Trevor Burkhart had out...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY CLAIMS LIFE OF EAST BERNSTADT MAN IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown along with Deputy Dustin Saylor are investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic crash which occurred on Slate Lick Church Road approximately 4 miles east of London on Sunday afternoon September 25, 2022 at approximately 2:00 PM.
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
70-year-old Kentucky man killed after driving all-terrain vehicle onto state highway
A 70-year-old Kentucky man was killed Monday night when he drove his all-terrain vehicle onto a state highway and was struck by an oncoming minivan, state troopers said. The accident happened at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Monday. Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers said the two-vehicle collision was on East...
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
WTVQ
70-year-old man dies in crash on East KY 80
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 70-year-old man died in a crash Monday evening on East KY 80. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on East KY 80 in Russell County around 5:19 p.m. A 27-year-old woman was traveling west on the road in...
WKYT 27
Lexington native’s vacation cut short as Hurricane Ian approaches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people have been under evacuation orders in Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian. One of them is a Lexington native whose vacation south was turned upside down. Dr. Al Pelphrey landed back at Blue Grass Airport Wednesday morning. “Once we left the island we...
