Alonzy Aslinger, age 79 of Clinton
Alonzy Aslinger, age 79 of Clinton, TN passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Briceville, TN on March 17, 1943 to the late Issac and Myrtle Pierce Aslinger. Alonzy loved building Mustangs, car racing, motorcycle racing and hunting. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Alonzy is preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Gibson, Clara Phillips and Violet Ridenour, brothers, Charles and Clay Aslinger and grandchild, Stephanie Aslinger.
Faulkner wins Phoenix Bass Fishing Tournament
JEFFERSON CITY, TN (WLAF) – Jacksboro’s Riley Faulkner won first place at the two day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Cherokee Lake on September 20th. The tournament was hosted by the Jefferson County Department of Tourism. Faulkner took first place with nine bass, weighing in at...
September 27, 2022
Michael Lewis Age 52 of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Monday September 26,2022, at Cumberland Village Genesis Healthcare (Lafollette, Tennessee). He was born June 13, 1970. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at…. Obituaries / Lewis “Junior” Siler, age 65 of Lafollette. September 27, 2022 / Wlaf1450 /. Lewis “Junior” Siler,...
Miller marks most votes ever in Gray Insurance Group COW
KINGSTON, TN (WLAF) – It was just a few weeks ago, the most votes ever were cast in the WLAF – Gray Insurance Group “Cougar of the Week” survey when Devon Jones tallied more than 2,000 votes. Jones’ teammate Ethan Miller topped that total with more than 2,500 votes in this latest survey.
Kayla Owens is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
Ten tons of trash removed during lake cleanup
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Sugar Hollow area of Norris Lake had ten tons of trash removed during its latest lake cleanup. Campbell County Litter Control Officer Glennis Monday, along with a group of 25 volunteers, spent the day (Sat., Sep. 17) picking up everything from car tires to tons of Styrofoam during the Norris Lake Cleanup event that covered more than two miles of shoreline. According to Monday the weather was perfect and the cleanup was a huge success thanks to the community effort of volunteers.
CCCLC’s annual golf tournament is today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Cool sunshine serves as the backdrop for today’s annual Campbell County Christian Learning golf tournament. Lunch begins the day at noon followed by a 1pm tee time for 15 teams that will play at The Greens at Deerfield. The teams are:. Ayer Auction &...
Michael Lewis, age 52, of Jellico
Age 52 of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Monday September 26,2022, at Cumberland Village Genesis Healthcare (Lafollette, Tennessee). He was born June 13, 1970, in Lafollette, Tennessee. Mike was preceded in death by:. Father: Ronnie Lewis, Sr. Mother: Sandra Kay (Teague) Lewis. He is survived by:. Brother: Ronnie Lewis, Jr. &...
Officers win lengthy foot chase with suspect through DT La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On Saturday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Phillips was traveling on Central Avenue in LaFollette when he noticed Ronnie Austin Daugherty walking westbound. Deputy Phillips knew that Daugherty had a warrant for his arrest and confirmed the warrant with the county jail. Phillips radioed...
Enchanted Trees is set for Nov. 18-19, a Friday and Saturday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Enchanted Trees is a first-ever Christmas event that will likely be around for years to come, and it’s hosted by the Hammacs, Joyce and Danny, at The Depot Event Center. The event, benefitting the Campbell County Christian Learning Center, is Fri., Nov. 18, and...
Bobby W. Chavis, age 81, of Clinton
Bobby W. Chavis, age 81, of Clinton passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was a member of Chaska Church of God. Preceded in death by parents: James Chavis and Alice Parten, daughter: Helen (Pete) Call, sister: Carolyn Tackett and brother: Jimmy Ray Chavis. Survived by:. Wife: Kathy Chavis. Daughters:...
Karns claims home soccer win over Lady Cougars
TOP PHOTO: Senior Zaylyn Ivey of the Campbell Lady Cougars is never shy to get physical to win a play on ball. KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The Lady Cougars traveled to Karns Tuesday night for their last road game of the regular season. Being Karns’ Senior Night the Beavers were geared up from the whistle. The Cougars started on their back foot as Karns was able to score three times within the first fifteen minutes. Midway in the first half the Cougars began to play more aggressively and played the player and not the ball which led to success with Senior Cheyenne Davis being able to score. The half ended with the Beavers leading 4-1. See the full photo gallery HERE from Amber Cowell.
See Ayers Auction & Real Estate’s Property Transfers page
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The latest update on property transfers is now posted. The dates on the latest transfers cover through Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/28/2022-6AM)
Man due in court today for trying to steal trucks from La Follette PW
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A man known to local law enforcement officials remains housed in the Campbell County Jail this morning after allegedly attempting to steal trucks from the City of La Follette Public Works truck yard. Saturday afternoon, around 3:30pm, is when LPD Officer Daniel Smith talked to...
