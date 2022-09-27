TOP PHOTO: Senior Zaylyn Ivey of the Campbell Lady Cougars is never shy to get physical to win a play on ball. KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The Lady Cougars traveled to Karns Tuesday night for their last road game of the regular season. Being Karns’ Senior Night the Beavers were geared up from the whistle. The Cougars started on their back foot as Karns was able to score three times within the first fifteen minutes. Midway in the first half the Cougars began to play more aggressively and played the player and not the ball which led to success with Senior Cheyenne Davis being able to score. The half ended with the Beavers leading 4-1. See the full photo gallery HERE from Amber Cowell.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO