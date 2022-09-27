Ryan Bingham is making a major change, personally and maybe professionally. The Yellowstone star and musician has filed to legally change his name. The request comes amid his divorce, and it appears he wants to remove all connections to his ex-wife. The Blast reports that Bingham is asking a judge to change his name from Ryan Axster Bingham, back to his birth name, George Ryan Bingham. Axster is the maiden name of his wife. In 2009, Bingham married Anna Axster. Thus, he legally changed his name from George Ryan Bingham to Ryan Axster Bingham. Amid the divorce, which began in June 2021, he has decided to go back to his roots.

