Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
Amirah Vann Embraces Her Fierce Mama Energy In Tyler Perry’s 'A Jazzman’s Blues'
From playing Ms. Ernestine in 'Undergound' to Hattie in her upcoming Netflix film, the now real-life mom is proud to broaden the view of Black mothers on screen. Amirah Vann knows she gives off serious mama energy on screen and she’s made peace with it. Long before she welcomed a child of her own in the world, the now 42-year-old actress was cast as the ferocious and flawed Ms. Ernestine, enslaved mother to three enslaved children, in the historical drama Underground. Now, she’s taking on another dynamic mother role. This time in Tyler Perry’s latest effort, A Jazzman’s Blues, coming to Netflix on Friday, September 23.
tvinsider.com
Remembering Sidney Poitier, ‘Shark Tank’ Goes Live, ‘Jazzman’s Blues’ and Hip-Hop Dreams in ‘On the Come Up’
Oprah Winfrey produces a documentary tribute to the late actor-activist Sidney Poitier. ABC’s Shark Tank goes live with a studio audience for its Season 14 premiere. Streaming movies include Tyler Perry’s romantic melodrama A Jazzman’s Blues and first-time feature-film director Sanaa Latham’s hip-hop fable On the Come Up.
Rodney Perry, BernNadette Stanis power ‘The Urbans’ red carpet premiere
Rodney Perry brought the humor and hijinks while Bern Nadette Stanis brought the beauty and the glam to the Silverspot Cinema at the Battery in Atlanta for the premiere of “The Urbans” comedy TV show. “The Urbans” was created by the Green Brothers – Rasheed K. Green and...
Essence
What Oprah Winfrey Found Out About Sidney Poitier While Producing His Tribute Documentary, 'Sidney'
"This story for me was essential, and was a new revelation for me about Sidney," Winfrey revealed when discussing her new documentary with director Reginald Hudlin. Sidney Poitier touched the hearts of millions during his 94 years on this Earth. With their new documentary on Apple TV+, media giant Oprah Winfrey and director Reginald Hudlin are making sure that his legacy touches millions more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham Reveals Name Change After Divorce
Ryan Bingham is making a major change, personally and maybe professionally. The Yellowstone star and musician has filed to legally change his name. The request comes amid his divorce, and it appears he wants to remove all connections to his ex-wife. The Blast reports that Bingham is asking a judge to change his name from Ryan Axster Bingham, back to his birth name, George Ryan Bingham. Axster is the maiden name of his wife. In 2009, Bingham married Anna Axster. Thus, he legally changed his name from George Ryan Bingham to Ryan Axster Bingham. Amid the divorce, which began in June 2021, he has decided to go back to his roots.
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
SheKnows
General Hospital Alum ‘Hooks’ Us With a Haunting Tease About the Killer’s True Identity
Ever since Ava was first attacked by The Hook on General Hospital, viewers have been hot on the case of the attacker’s identity. Everyone has their theories and now it looks like William deVry is in on the game too — in a big way!. Over on Twitter,...
This Is How "Law & Order" Is Writing Out Detective Bernard in Season 22
After four seasons (three on the original series, and one on the revival), Anthony Anderson's time as Detective Bernard has come to a close. The actor reportedly signed on for only one year of NBC's "Law & Order" revival, per Entertainment Tonight, and this upcoming season will see the exit of his fan-favorite character.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Classic Sitcom Is More Popular Than Ever (Even Though No One Makes Them Anymore)
When Abbott Elementary recently won two Emmys Awards, it proved successful network sitcoms aren’t on the extinct list. Quinta Brunson’s series embraces the 22-minute structure, doesn’t require signing up to yet another streamer, and is laugh-out-loud funny. (Some other titles in the Outstanding Comedy line-up, like the brilliant but bleak Barry, did not get the “jokes” memo.)Abbot Elementary isn’t alone in current network sitcoms worth checking out (see also CBS’s Ghosts). Still, Too-Much-TV has replaced the Must-See glory days, and one previous titan of the genre that has been put out to pasture is the multicam. I still haven’t forgotten...
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
Legend Loretta Devine shows off singing voice in Disney’s ‘Eureka’
Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine unfurls her beautiful singing voice while starring in the new Disney animated show, “Eureka,” which also stars legendary drummer Sheila E., bestselling author Misty Copeland and Wendell Pierce. The show centers on a precocious girl who uses her brilliant inventions to advance her civilization.
Kit Harington and Noémie Merlant’s ‘Baby Ruby’ Lands at Magnolia’s Magnet Releasing
Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired the U.S. rights to “Baby Ruby,” a psychological thriller film that stars “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” actress Noémie Merlant and “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington. “Baby Ruby” is the feature...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael B. Jordan Talks Bonding With Jonathan Majors On The Set Of Creed III
Michael B. Jordan is singing the praises of his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors.
EW.com
Malcolm D. Lee brings The Best Man franchise to an end with The Best Man: Final Chapters
An iconic cinematic franchise is coming to an end. Almost a decade after The Best Man Holiday, director and writer Malcolm D. Lee is bringing the story of Harper (Taye Diggs), Jordan (Nia Long), Lance (Morris Chestnut), and the rest of the franchise's characters to an end with the Peacock limited series The Best Man: Final Chapters. The new show will catch up with the characters as they continue to evolve, as the series description says, "in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance." Specifically, it will pick up where the 2013 film left off: with viewers learning that Quentin (Terrence Howard) is getting married.
Barney the Dinosaur docu-series coming to Peacock
Barney (yes, the purple dinosaur) is getting a two-part docu-series that will explore the rise of the beloved 90s children’s show character and how it became a target of hate. The series, titled “I Love You, You Hate Me,” will debut on the Peacock streaming service on Oct. 12. Bill Nye the Science Guy and […]
New character ‘Purple’ joins M&M’s candy lineup
M&M's fans can now welcome Purple, the candy’s first female peanut character, into the fold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teddy Riley asks Soulja Boy to apologize 'for what he's done to my daughter'
'Why does it have to be violent?' Teddy Riley said when asked about Soulja Boy. 'You're a coward for hitting a woman.'
TVGuide.com
ABC Fall Premiere Dates 2022: When to Watch The Rookie: Feds, Bachelor in Paradise, and More
Plus, new game shows Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debut. ABC's fall TV season has launched with the return of plenty of its popular comedies, but several heavy hitters in the ABC fall 2022 lineup have yet to premiere. Tuesday, Sept. 27 marks the series premiere of The...
‘Barry’ Co-Creator Alec Berg Inks Overall Deal With ABC Signature
EXCLUSIVE: In one of the the highest-profile showrunner moves between major studios/streamers in awhile, Barry co-creator/executive producer Alec Berg has signed a big overall deal with ABC Signature. Under the rich, three-year pact, the top comedy writer-producer-director will develop new series projects for the studio across all platforms. Berg is coming from HBO where he has been based for more than 15 years, the last eight under overall deals. He continues as an executive producer on Barry, which he co-created with series’ star and fellow executive producer Bill Hader. It is unclear yet whether the upcoming fourth season of the acclaimed...
NFL・
‘Big Sky’ Has Found a Happy Balance Between Being a Drama and a Miniseries
In the world of television, it always feels like dramas and anthology miniseries are at odds with one another. Dramas are fun because you can return to your TV friends season after season; but narratively speaking, few options can beat the tight storytelling a miniseries allows. That’s why it’s been especially interesting to see Big Sky thread this particular needle. By evolving this crime drama to fit more of a “case of the season” format, Big Sky has figured out how to have its coffee cake, and eat it too.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0