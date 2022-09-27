ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball team to play on television 12 times this season

The LSU women's basketball team will be featured on TV for 12 broadcasts this season, according to a schedule released by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday. All of LSU’s non-televised home and SEC games will be available to stream via SEC Network+, including LSU’s two exhibition games. Kim...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU

LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU

Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU football: Death Valley voted one of toughest road games by FBS players

The home of LSU football, Tiger Stadium, has a reputation in college football. Death Valley—as it’s appropriately dubbed—is known as one of the most hostile environments in the entire country. The Tigers and their fans pride themselves on creating an atmosphere that, as the stadium’s Public Address Announcer, Dan Borne, puts it: “destroys the dreams of invading foes.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

TJ Finley status for LSU game: Report offers details on severity of injury

TJ Finley has battled a shoulder injury for a while, and the Auburn quarterback is reportedly set to miss another game this week when Auburn plays host to LSU. Finley is dealing with a Grade 2 AC sprain in his right shoulder and is expected to miss this week’s game against his former team, LSU, Tom Green of AL.com reported. It’s still unclear when he could return to the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Tennessee Vols: Kickoff time set

The LSU Tigers are heading into Week 5 of the college football season at 3-1. Brian Kelly’s squad was one point away from escaping its opening non-conference slate (plus Mississippi State) as an undefeated team. While the Notre Dame legend’s debut campaign has been fun thus far, fans are going to find out a lot about his new program over the next couple of weeks.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Espn2#Sec#Tigers#The Bayou Bengals#Espnu
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Geismar over weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24 at a gas station in Geismar. The winning ticket was sold at a Racetrac along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. “Lotto, Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpot prizes, as well...
GEISMAR, LA
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy