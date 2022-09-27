Read full article on original website
First Annual Yuma County Fair fall fest this upcoming October
The first annual Yuma County Fair Fall Fest will be coming to the fairgrounds from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 16. The post First Annual Yuma County Fair fall fest this upcoming October appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Community Rosary comes back to El Centro for second annual event
EL CENTRO — Our Lady of the Valley (OLOV) Catholic parish will be holding a second annual Community Rosary on Thursday, October 6, as a vigil celebration for the Catholic Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary. The Community Rosary is a public recitation of Christian prayer for...
Amberly’s Place kicks off domestic violence awareness with local law enforcement
October is almost here and with it comes Domestic Violence Awareness month. The post Amberly’s Place kicks off domestic violence awareness with local law enforcement appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Charcuterie Boards & Cowboy Boots
BRAWLEY — In a town and a building built on the brawn on the cattle industry, dainty little boards of fancy dressed meats with origins in 15th century French pork butchery went on display for bragging rights and snacking. The Stockmen’s Club of Imperial Valley in Brawley, home of...
holtvilletribune.com
IID Unveils Late Kevin Kelley’s History of Water
IMPERIAL — Part book release and part celebration of life, an event for the late Kevin Kelley’s posthumously published history of water in the Imperial Valley was a chance for friends, family and peers to remember the man and his prodigious talents. The Imperial Irrigation District, where Kelley...
kyma.com
Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center offers free Uber rides
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - This Friday, the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center is offering free Uber rides. Accordingly, the free Uber rides are to and from the clinic. This is in response to the Monkeypox outbreak. However, the passenger limit is 20 people. The clinic starts at 1:00pm...
holtvilletribune.com
Kay Displaces Tenants of Low-Income Housing
IMPERIAL — In the wake of Tropical Storm Kay, residents of a city-owned low-income apartment complex in Imperial were forced to temporarily relocate as water damage to the roof caused about $180,000 worth of damages. Tropical Storm Kay arrived Sept. 9, dropping 1.25 inches of rain in El Centro,...
69-year-old man missing in Yuma
The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
Home Grown: Yuma date harvest
In today's home grown, it's that time of year when the thousands of date trees in our area are being harvested. The post Home Grown: Yuma date harvest appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.
CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
holtvilletribune.com
IVC ROUNDUP: Volleyball Wins Two Straight Matches
IMPERIAL — After losing seven consecutive matches, the Imperial Valley College women’s volleyball team found its way into the winner’s circle on Sept. 21 in a five-set win (25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12) against San Bernardino Valley at home. “Finally we got into that run,” said Jocelyn...
Paradise Casino temporarily closing Sept. 28 and 30 for renovation
According to a press release, Paradise Casino will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, September 28 and Friday, September 30 from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. for renovation. The post Paradise Casino temporarily closing Sept. 28 and 30 for renovation appeared first on KYMA.
Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Imperial County Sheriff's Deputies from the Winterhaven station responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane. The post Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County needing election heroes
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters is asking the community for 'Election Heroes' to help run elections in different areas that will also include pay. The post Imperial County needing election heroes appeared first on KYMA.
Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail
The 21-year-old Yuma man accused of shooting and killing a man in Winterhaven will be released from the Imperial County Jail today according to the District Attorney's office. The post Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler temps as potential rain makes its way to the area
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Slight chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will persist periodically through the weekend as marginally supportive moisture lingers across the region. Storms will favor terrain features and most communities will not experience rainfall. however gusty winds and localized blowing dust will be more common. Above average temperatures will cool somewhat closer to the seasonal normal over the weekend.
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico PD Seeks Info on Body at E. Rivera and Highway 98
CALEXICO — More than 48 hours after an anonymous daytime report led Calexico police to a deceased male on the side of the road at East Rivera Street and Highway 98 on the eastern edge of the city, authorities on Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, were still looking for answers.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Board Splits on $598.1 Million Budget
EL CENTRO — In a divided vote, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors adopted a $598.1 million budget for fiscal 2022-2023. Imperial County Deputy County Executive Officer Mayra Widmann presented an amended budget to the county board for the fourth time since June during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Calexico Police looking for second suspect in homicide
On Saturday, September 24 around five in the morning, the Calexico police officers found a man with two stab wounds in the 100 block of Rockwood Avenue. The post Calexico Police looking for second suspect in homicide appeared first on KYMA.
