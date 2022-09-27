YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Slight chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will persist periodically through the weekend as marginally supportive moisture lingers across the region. Storms will favor terrain features and most communities will not experience rainfall. however gusty winds and localized blowing dust will be more common. Above average temperatures will cool somewhat closer to the seasonal normal over the weekend.

