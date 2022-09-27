ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtville, CA

thedesertreview.com

Community Rosary comes back to El Centro for second annual event

EL CENTRO — Our Lady of the Valley (OLOV) Catholic parish will be holding a second annual Community Rosary on Thursday, October 6, as a vigil celebration for the Catholic Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary. The Community Rosary is a public recitation of Christian prayer for...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Charcuterie Boards & Cowboy Boots

BRAWLEY — In a town and a building built on the brawn on the cattle industry, dainty little boards of fancy dressed meats with origins in 15th century French pork butchery went on display for bragging rights and snacking. The Stockmen’s Club of Imperial Valley in Brawley, home of...
BRAWLEY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

IID Unveils Late Kevin Kelley’s History of Water

IMPERIAL — Part book release and part celebration of life, an event for the late Kevin Kelley’s posthumously published history of water in the Imperial Valley was a chance for friends, family and peers to remember the man and his prodigious talents. The Imperial Irrigation District, where Kelley...
IMPERIAL, CA
kyma.com

Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center offers free Uber rides

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - This Friday, the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center is offering free Uber rides. Accordingly, the free Uber rides are to and from the clinic. This is in response to the Monkeypox outbreak. However, the passenger limit is 20 people. The clinic starts at 1:00pm...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Kay Displaces Tenants of Low-Income Housing

IMPERIAL — In the wake of Tropical Storm Kay, residents of a city-owned low-income apartment complex in Imperial were forced to temporarily relocate as water damage to the roof caused about $180,000 worth of damages. Tropical Storm Kay arrived Sept. 9, dropping 1.25 inches of rain in El Centro,...
IMPERIAL, CA
KYMA News 11

69-year-old man missing in Yuma

The Yuma community is coming together to help find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home at Country Roads RV park in Yuma. The post 69-year-old man missing in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Bradley, CA
Holtville, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Home Grown: Yuma date harvest

In today's home grown, it's that time of year when the thousands of date trees in our area are being harvested. The post Home Grown: Yuma date harvest appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.

CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

IVC ROUNDUP: Volleyball Wins Two Straight Matches

IMPERIAL — After losing seven consecutive matches, the Imperial Valley College women’s volleyball team found its way into the winner’s circle on Sept. 21 in a five-set win (25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12) against San Bernardino Valley at home. “Finally we got into that run,” said Jocelyn...
IMPERIAL, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler temps as potential rain makes its way to the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Slight chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will persist periodically through the weekend as marginally supportive moisture lingers across the region. Storms will favor terrain features and most communities will not experience rainfall. however gusty winds and localized blowing dust will be more common. Above average temperatures will cool somewhat closer to the seasonal normal over the weekend.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico PD Seeks Info on Body at E. Rivera and Highway 98

CALEXICO — More than 48 hours after an anonymous daytime report led Calexico police to a deceased male on the side of the road at East Rivera Street and Highway 98 on the eastern edge of the city, authorities on Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, were still looking for answers.
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Board Splits on $598.1 Million Budget

EL CENTRO — In a divided vote, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors adopted a $598.1 million budget for fiscal 2022-2023. Imperial County Deputy County Executive Officer Mayra Widmann presented an amended budget to the county board for the fourth time since June during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

