Rescue teams patrol Oakland streets searching for floundering Heron chicks
OAKLAND -- Oakland Zoo officials have dispatched rescue teams to the city's streets in search of fallen fledgling Heron chicks, who may have tumbled out of their nests during hatching season.So far this year, officials said, more than 140 fledglings have been rescued.Nesting colonies of black-crowned night herons return annually to trees in downtown Oakland. So each day, two foot patrols take to the streets, searching for fledglings in trouble. The project is a collaborative effort between Oakland Zoo, International Bird Rescue, and the Golden Gate Audubon Society."Oakland Zoo is fully committed to preserving wildlife in our great city," said Oakland Zoo CEO...
Animal shelters become overcrowded again after pandemic adoptions dwindle
PLEASANTON -- Stroll into any animal shelter and your heart melts. At the Valley Humane Center in Pleasanton, they are at capacity. "We have about twenty-three animals in the building," said Melanie Sadek who runs the center. She reached out to KPIX 5 in desperation, saying, "We are at a crisis level." Sadek says there are more animals in shelters right now nationwide than are leaving. Compare that to 2020 during the pandemic when shelters had record adoptions. She said some of the animals have been here for nine months. One of the dogs is named O'Ryan who is shy,...
Dog attacked by coyotes in East Bay park
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A small dog was walking on a leash with its owner in an East Bay park when a pack of coyotes attacked on Monday, park officials said. The pooch “was attacked by coyotes and dragged away from the owner. The owner chased after and recovered her injured dog from the coyotes,” […]
Woman run over in Target parking lot after fight in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A fight in a Target parking lot in Daly City ended in one woman being run over with a vehicle on Monday, according to a statement from Daly City Police Department. On Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., two women got into a physical altercation...
Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
San Francisco to Rename Street to Honor ‘Grandpa Vicha' Attacked, Killed in January
A San Francisco street will be renamed in honor of Vicha Ratanapakdee, the man affectionately known in the community as “Grandpa Vicha” Saturday. He was pushed down while on a walk near his home last January and died days later from his injuries. Grandpa Vicha's death fueled activists...
San Jose sign thieves caught in the act
Election signs are disappearing across San Jose, and local candidates are asking would-be thieves to keep off the grass. It’s part of an ongoing trend that candidates say disrupts the democratic process. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan, who is running for mayor, said hundreds of campaign signs have disappeared...
Largest Active Santa Clara Valley Reservoir Only at 39% Capacity
The largest active reservoir in the Santa Clara Valley was only at 39% capacity Tuesday, and the water agency doesn’t expect things to improve for several years. The water level at Lexington Reservoir, near Los Gatos, is expected to stay low, even if there’s an abnormally high rainy season. Lexington currently is the largest reservoir in the valley with Anderson Reservoir offline for a years-long seismic retrofit.
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
Alleged stalker harassing women on SF streets; victims demanding action from city
An alleged stalker has been roaming the streets of San Francisco for months, targeting women - chasing, touching and even kissing them - but there hasn't been much action from the city. Now, the victims and the public are demanding the perpetrator be stopped for good.
East Bay father speaks out after he and 5-year-old son hit by car crashing into Trader Joe's
HAYWARD, Calif. - An East Bay father and his young son are recovering after being hit by a car while shopping inside Trader Joe's. Oz Ledesma told KTVU how the crash has impacted him and his family. He is waiting to see if he'll need knee surgery and his 5-year-old...
San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
Update: Community honors life of AAPI newlywed killed in East Bay road rage shooting
SAN LORENZO (KPIX) -- Violent road rage incidents have increased by 500 percent over the past decade, leading to hundreds of deaths here in the Bay Area alone.A week ago, Rienheart Asuncion, a 30-year-old San Lorenzo newlywed, was shot and killed at the intersection of Lewelling and Hesperian boulevards in Alameda County after he got into an argument with the occupants of a car next to him, investigators said.So far, no arrests have been made.On Sunday, family, friends and their community came out to remember their loved one and to demand something be done to catch his killers and to...
Marina Household Sees Garage Robbed Three Times In One Night, Car Stolen on Thieves' Third Visit
Security video indicates it may have been the same group of thieves who hit a Marina District garage three times in one night last week, and on the third trip, they made off with a car. In San Francisco’s post-Chesa Boudin era, it is apparently no longer in the Style...
Video: burglars hit San Francisco home 3 times in night
Burglars stole from a San Francisco home three times in one night, according to the family that was targeted. Security cameras show the thieves entering the garage of a Marina home on Sept. 20. Two men made their way inside the home at Divisadero and Bay after finding that a...
SSU students worry about 'going out' after drugging experiences
The names of all the victims in this story will remain anonymous to protect their safety and privacy. All of these occurrences have been verified and occurred on different nights within the past few months. One victim was going to some bars in Cotati with friends. First, they went to...
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
Conversations with Jody: 'I have never had such a horrible experience as I did this past year in the Santa Cruz jail'
Crystal Ross has spent six of the past 10 years in the Santa Cruz and Monterey county jails. She describes her experiences here in a lengthy "Conversation with Jody," which offers a peek at life "inside." She describes women wailing to see their children, "unhygienic" facilities, rampant untreated addiction and mental health issues and a system unprepared to meet people's needs, despite all the money we have thrown at it. Hers is not an easy read, but it's an important one. Sober now and free since Sept. 17, Crystal says she is working to be an advocate and a voice for others still in jail.
Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
