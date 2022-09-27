PLEASANTON -- Stroll into any animal shelter and your heart melts. At the Valley Humane Center in Pleasanton, they are at capacity. "We have about twenty-three animals in the building," said Melanie Sadek who runs the center. She reached out to KPIX 5 in desperation, saying, "We are at a crisis level." Sadek says there are more animals in shelters right now nationwide than are leaving. Compare that to 2020 during the pandemic when shelters had record adoptions. She said some of the animals have been here for nine months. One of the dogs is named O'Ryan who is shy,...

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO