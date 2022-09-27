The XM and Z4 facelift will break cover later this week and the M2 in October after a few busy months during which we saw the M4 CSL and the M3 Touring. 2022 also brought us the 3 Series and X7 LCIs, along with the new 7 Series and its electric i7 derivative. Lest we forget the Bavarians have also unveiled the new X1/iX1, so it's safe to say it has been a busy year thus far. The best is yet to come as the 3.0 CSL's debut is inching closer.

