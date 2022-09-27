Read full article on original website
2024 Kia EV9 Spied Looking Quick Around The Nurburgring Race Track
A new spy video captures the Kia EV9 testing at the Nurburgring race track. The SUV continues to wear a full-body camouflage wrap that’s thicker than the camo Kia used in the SUV’s first teaser images from August. The SUV will debut in the first quarter of 2023.
Next-Gen Hyundai Kona Electric Spied Still Covered In Thick Cladding
The Hyundai Kona Electric isn’t expected to debut until sometime next year. Our spy photographers have been capturing the next-gen model out testing since February, but the crossover continues to wear deceptive camouflage and cladding. New spy photos show Hyundai still developing the vehicle, with this example towing a trailer.
2023 Lamborghini Urus S Debuts With Performante Power, Different Look
Lamborghini introduced the Urus facelift in August at Pebble Beach by showing the new-for-2023 Performante as the hotter derivative. However, the true replacement of the hugely popular Super SUV in its basic guise is this new S version. For the first time, Sant'Agata Bolognese will be selling two flavors of their LM002 spiritual successor. We'd argue it serves as a more subtle alternative to the Performante. Well, as subtle as a Lambo can be…
Most Expensive 2023 Honda CR-V Costs Over $40,000
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V is now here. The newest version of one of America's best-selling SUVs was announced back in July and currently, you may go ahead and build one through the configurator to see how much a 2023 Honda CR-V costs when specced to your liking. Of note, the...
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute
The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
1932 Helicron Is A Propeller-Driven Car That Steers Like A Forklift
The 1932 Helicron, found in a French barn in 2000, is an automotive unicorn. The old vehicle used a propeller for propulsion, creating a loud, difficult-to-drive car that now resides in Tennessee. A new video from the Barcroft Cars YouTube channel provides a thorough overview of the vehicle that perfectly sums up its quirkiness.
New BMW i5 Spy Photos Catch Door Exposed, M60 Trim Level Confirmed
It's been a minute since we last saw prototypes of BMW's all-electric 5 Series. We are definitely getting close to a reveal, as one of the vehicles is wearing a car cover instead of a camouflage wrap. Moveover, shipping papers taped to the windshield clearly identify the model and trim level of each car.
BMW 3.0 CSL To Be Revealed In November With €750,000 Price Tag: Report
The XM and Z4 facelift will break cover later this week and the M2 in October after a few busy months during which we saw the M4 CSL and the M3 Touring. 2022 also brought us the 3 Series and X7 LCIs, along with the new 7 Series and its electric i7 derivative. Lest we forget the Bavarians have also unveiled the new X1/iX1, so it's safe to say it has been a busy year thus far. The best is yet to come as the 3.0 CSL's debut is inching closer.
Thor Dazzle Camper Van Debuts With Simple Design Packed With Features
The Dazzle is a new Class-B camper van from Thor Motor Coach. It features two different layouts, measures 21 feet long, and rides on a Ram Promaster chassis that’s powered by a V6 engine. The Dazzle features a simple, sleek design without calling too much attention to the van.
Final Dodge Challenger Last Call Model Delayed, Won't Debut At SEMA
Since Dodge's Speed Week announcements back in August, we've been treated to new Last Call Charger or Challenger debuts every Wednesday. Seven models are planned, and six are already revealed. The grand finale was scheduled to take place in early November at the 2022 SEMA Show, but the muscle car world will have to wait a bit longer.
Volkswagen Golf Test Mule Spied With Massive New Touchscreen Inside
It's hard to believe the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is already three years old. It's true, and that means a mid-cycle refresh for the enduring hatchback is just around the corner. Technically speaking, the images here represent our first look at what's to come but there's nothing to see on the outside. That's because this is a test mule putting new interior tech through its paces.
Carbon-Fiber Teardrop Camper Has Queen Bed, Weighs Just 500 Pounds
Camper trailers are available in various sizes and shapes, but those looking to save weight should look at the Rift Utility Camper. It uses carbon fiber for the teardrop’s shell, making for a lightweight trailer that weighs less than 500 pounds (226 kilograms) and can be towed by a variety of vehicles with a tow hitch.
Lamborghini Aventador Production Ends... Again
All good things come to an end. After building 11,465 units, Lamborghini is done assembling the Aventador. The final car is an Ultimae Roadster with a special shade of blue from the brand's Ad Personam customization division. It's going to a buyer in Switzerland. Technically, this is the second time...
2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Debuts: Power Wagon Style With A Diesel
The Power Wagon is a unique truck amid Ram's heavy-duty line of pickups. Aside from its distinctive face, it's the only HD trim level not offered with a diesel engine option. Rather than add it to the Power Wagon's spec sheet, Ram decided to create a new trim level. And just like that, the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel was born.
Tuned 2006 Ford GT Spreads V8 Music Through Germany In Autobahn Run
It's been a while since the first Ford GT took center stage to highlight the company's centenary celebration in 2003. Two decades since the first pre-production cars were shown to the public, the American supercar is still a sight to behold. Out of the over 4,000 units produced in 2005 and 2006, one example made a visit to the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn to sing its V8 tune. You know what happens next.
New Ford Super Duty Teaser Previews A Truck That’s Ready To Work
The next-generation Ford Super Duty pickup is just days away from its debut. However, the automaker isn’t finished with the teaser campaign. The latest preview, a short video posted to Ford Trucks’ social media pages, doesn’t reveal much – they never do. It’s similar to the first one, showing three brief glimpses of the truck inter-spliced with a construction montage.
Skoda Kamiq Facelift Spied Testing While Towing Trailer
The Skoda Kamiq debuted in 2019 as the brand's compact crossover. Now, it's time for the model to get a refresh. These spy shots catch the updated vehicle while towing a small trailer. Compared to the current Kamiq, the refreshed version has small design changes. The bottom of the revised...
Why The 2023 Ford Super Duty Didn't Get The F-150's Best Feature
As the current owner of a 2021 Ford F-150 Powerboost living full-time out of a 20-foot travel trailer, I was eagerly awaiting the debut of the 2023 Super Duty. The biggest reason I bought an F-150 Powerboost was its ability to act as a mobile generator using the Pro Power Onboard feature to power my entire camper.
2023 Nissan Ariya Launches This Fall In US Starting At $44,485
The Nissan Ariya debuted in 2020, and the electric crossover finally goes on sale in the United States in the late fall. The front-wheel drive variants are the first ones coming to the US. The e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive variants arrive in spring 2023. The company now announces full pricing for the EV.
