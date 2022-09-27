Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
County Championship: Sussex fight back as Glamorgan hopes end
LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Glamorgan 533-9 dec: C Cooke 141, Gill 119, Lloyd 56, Patel 51*; Hunt 3-84, Currie 3-109 Sussex 258: Haines 108*, Tear 56; van der Gugten 3-56, Harris 3-58 & 312-0: Orr 185*, Haines 121*. Sussex (5 pts) lead...
BBC
County Championship: Nottinghamshire bonus points secure promotion back to Division One
LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day three) Nottinghamshire 662-5 dec: Montgomery 178, James 164*, Mullaney 136, Hameed 115 & 121-2 dec: Hameed 49*, Clarke 48*. Durham 207: Maddinson 40, Potts 40; Paterson 3-53, Patterson-White 3-73 & 14-2 Durham (2 pts) need 563 runs to beat Nottinghamshire (7 pts)
Durham are deducted 10 County Championship points for Australian batter Nic Maddinson using an over-sized bat against Derbyshire - and slip below Mickey Arthur's side in the table as a result!
Durham have been docked 10 County Championship points after Australian Nic Maddinson used an over-sized bat against Derbyshire earlier this month. Maddinson had scored a single run on the second day of the match at Derby when umpire Hassan Adnan halted play, concerned the bat's measurements exceeded cricket's regulations. Adnan's...
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Christ Tshiunza: Exeter's young Wales forward starting to show true form - Rob Baxter
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says Christ Tshiunza is starting to show the form they know the young Welsh forward is capable of. The 20-year-old has started all three of Exeter's Premiership matches this season - his first starts in the league - and scored the late winner against Harlequins on Sunday.
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football
Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
BBC
England in Pakistan: Hosts edge low-scoring match to take 3-2 lead in Twenty20 series
Pakistan 145 (19 overs): Rizwan 63 (46); Wood 3-20 England 139-7 (20 overs): Moeen 51* (37); Rauf 2-41 Pakistan took a 3-2 lead in their Twenty20 series against England with a six-run victory in a low-scoring match in Lahore. Chasing just 146 for the win, England never recovered from a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Women's Six Nations: England to play first standalone Twickenham match
England's women will play their first standalone fixture at Twickenham when they face France in the 2023 Women's Six Nations on 29 April. The tournament will take place after the men's event for the third year in a row, running from 25 March to 29 April. The Red Roses host...
BBC
Emerging Ireland: Five Ulster players make team for Toyota Challenge opener
Toyota Challenge series: Griquas v Emerging Ireland. Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Friday, 30 September Kick-off: 12:45 BST. Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website. Five Ulster players will start for Emerging Ireland in their opening Toyota Challenge game against the Griquas on Friday. Stewart...
SkySports
England in must-win territory in Pakistan T20 series after 'daft' batting display
England have failed to win each of their last four white-ball series and that unwanted run is in grave danger of stretching to five. Wednesday's six-run defeat to Pakistan in the fifth T20 international of seven left them 3-2 down and they must now take Friday's sixth fixture to keep the series alive.
BBC
Marvin Rees berated during visit to Bristol flat fire block
It is disrespectful the mayor of Bristol has taken four days to visit the tower block where a man died trying to escape from a fire, a resident said. During his visit to Easton's Twinnell House for a residents' meeting earlier Marvin Rees was berated by a woman too. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adil Rashid reveals how cricket is evolving to embrace diversity
Adil Rashid has explained how English cricket is evolving to embrace diversity, after a period in which the sport has been hit by numerous accusations of systemic racism.In 2020, former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq alleged that he was the subject of racist slurs during his time at the club, and ex-teammate Gary Ballance later admitted to being one of the individuals culpable of using such language towards the 31-year-old.The scandal led Yorkshire County Cricket Club to sack its entire coaching staff last December, after key figures in the organisation’s hierarchy resigned. Furthermore, there were hearings involving Rafiq and the...
BBC
M4 lorry fire closes stretch of motorway in both directions
A lorry fire has led to a stretch of the M4 in Wiltshire being closed in both directions. Fire crews were called out to the motorway between junction 14 for Hungerford and junction 15 for Swindon shortly after 10:30 BST. Crews from Swindon, Stratton St Margaret and Royal Wootton Bassett...
Comments / 0