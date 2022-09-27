ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

County Championship: Sussex fight back as Glamorgan hopes end

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Glamorgan 533-9 dec: C Cooke 141, Gill 119, Lloyd 56, Patel 51*; Hunt 3-84, Currie 3-109 Sussex 258: Haines 108*, Tear 56; van der Gugten 3-56, Harris 3-58 & 312-0: Orr 185*, Haines 121*. Sussex (5 pts) lead...
Daily Mail

Durham are deducted 10 County Championship points for Australian batter Nic Maddinson using an over-sized bat against Derbyshire - and slip below Mickey Arthur's side in the table as a result!

Durham have been docked 10 County Championship points after Australian Nic Maddinson used an over-sized bat against Derbyshire earlier this month. Maddinson had scored a single run on the second day of the match at Derby when umpire Hassan Adnan halted play, concerned the bat's measurements exceeded cricket's regulations. Adnan's...
BBC

Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer

A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC

Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football

Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England to play first standalone Twickenham match

England's women will play their first standalone fixture at Twickenham when they face France in the 2023 Women's Six Nations on 29 April. The tournament will take place after the men's event for the third year in a row, running from 25 March to 29 April. The Red Roses host...
BBC

Emerging Ireland: Five Ulster players make team for Toyota Challenge opener

Toyota Challenge series: Griquas v Emerging Ireland. Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Friday, 30 September Kick-off: 12:45 BST. Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website. Five Ulster players will start for Emerging Ireland in their opening Toyota Challenge game against the Griquas on Friday. Stewart...
BBC

Marvin Rees berated during visit to Bristol flat fire block

It is disrespectful the mayor of Bristol has taken four days to visit the tower block where a man died trying to escape from a fire, a resident said. During his visit to Easton's Twinnell House for a residents' meeting earlier Marvin Rees was berated by a woman too. Police...
The Independent

Adil Rashid reveals how cricket is evolving to embrace diversity

Adil Rashid has explained how English cricket is evolving to embrace diversity, after a period in which the sport has been hit by numerous accusations of systemic racism.In 2020, former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq alleged that he was the subject of racist slurs during his time at the club, and ex-teammate Gary Ballance later admitted to being one of the individuals culpable of using such language towards the 31-year-old.The scandal led Yorkshire County Cricket Club to sack its entire coaching staff last December, after key figures in the organisation’s hierarchy resigned. Furthermore, there were hearings involving Rafiq and the...
BBC

M4 lorry fire closes stretch of motorway in both directions

A lorry fire has led to a stretch of the M4 in Wiltshire being closed in both directions. Fire crews were called out to the motorway between junction 14 for Hungerford and junction 15 for Swindon shortly after 10:30 BST. Crews from Swindon, Stratton St Margaret and Royal Wootton Bassett...
