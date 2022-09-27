Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
Healthline
Fatty Liver Disease and Diabetes: What’s the Connection?
Living with diabetes can increase the risk of various complications, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In this condition, excess fat builds up in the liver. Around. of people in the United States have NAFLD. But for adults who live with both obesity and type 2 diabetes, the estimates are...
scitechdaily.com
Growing Human Kidneys in a Lab – Scientists Have Made a Significant Breakthrough
One in nine adults worldwide has some kind of kidney disease, and kidney failure is becoming more common everywhere. Growing functional kidney tissue in a lab could accelerate kidney disease treatments and restore kidney function. In humans, the kidney forms naturally as a consequence of two building blocks: metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
Medical News Today
What to know about a mass on the kidney
Kidney masses, or tumors, are growths that develop on the kidney. They can be cancerous or benign. In some cases, they may indicate an infection. Doctors can diagnose a mass on the kidney using imaging tests such as ultrasound, MRI, or CT scans. The treatment will vary depending on the type of growth.
ajmc.com
Kidney Transplant Recipients Able to Find Stable Work Post Surgery
A recent report found that 56% of patients from The Netherlands who underwent a kidney transplant were able to work and functioned well while working. The proportion of people who underwent a kidney transplant in The Netherlands were able to work, and well, according to a new report published in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology estimated.
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
KXLY
Gay Men Have Higher Risk for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Men who have sex with men (MSM) with high-risk homosexual activity have a higher prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) than men engaging in high-risk heterosexual activity, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in Gut. Emad Mansoor, M.D., from...
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
News-Medical.net
Gout: Disease of Kings now a 21st Century Epidemic
Around 3 million Americans have gout, an extremely painful arthritic condition. Historically, gout was called the “disease of kings” because it was thought to manifest due to overindulgence in food and alcohol. Scientists discovered that although some food products can exacerbate the condition, it occurs due to a higher concentration of uric acid (urate) in the blood, i.e., hyperuricemia. The uric acid crystals accumulate in the joints, which induces inflammation and triggers acute pain.
drugtopics.com
Efficacy and Safety of Ranibizumab and Lucentis for Wet AMD Compared
The authors noted that the proportion of patients losing fewer than 15 letters from the baseline BCVA score in the study eye was comparable between the two groups. Indian researchers compared a biosimilar of ranibizumab (Lupin) with Lucentis (Genentech) and reported the therapeutic equivalence, safety, and favorable immunogenicity profile of the biosimilar formulation in patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Galecto's Myelofibrosis Candidate Reduces Bone Marrow Fibrosis
Galecto Inc GLTO announced results from a planned intermediate assessment of its ongoing MYLOX-1 Phase 2a trial of GB2064 for myelofibrosis. Fibrosis is a key disease mechanism of myelofibrosis that destroys bone marrow function. Four out of five evaluable patients who received GB2064 monotherapy for at least six months experienced...
Healthline
Younger Women Face 52% Higher Risk of Type 2 Diabetes After Hysterectomy
According to new research, having a hysterectomy may increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The study, which included over 83,000 women, found that women under 45 who had a hysterectomy had a 52% higher risk of developing the condition. The findings suggest that keeping the ovaries intact could...
News-Medical.net
UAB study finds distinct kidney resident macrophage subpopulations located in spatially discrete microenvironments
Macrophages are immune cells that engulf and digest pathogens, cancer cells or cellular debris. The kidneys -; like other tissues in the body -; contain kidney resident macrophages, or KRMs, from the time of birth. These KRMs protect the kidney against infection or injury and help maintain tissue health by phagocytosis of debris or dying kidney cells.
Nature.com
Potential progression biomarkers of diabetic kidney disease determined using comprehensive machine learning analysis of non-targeted metabolomics
Diabetic kidney disease is the main cause of end-stage renal disease worldwide. The prediction of the clinical course of patients with diabetic kidney disease remains difficult, despite the identification of potential biomarkers; therefore, novel biomarkers are needed to predict the progression of the disease. We conducted non-targeted metabolomics using plasma and urine of patients with diabetic kidney disease whose estimated glomerular filtration rate was between 30 and 60Â mL/min/1.73Â m2. We analyzed how the estimated glomerular filtration rate changed over time (up to 30Â months) to detect rapid decliners of kidney function. Conventional logistic analysis suggested that only one metabolite, urinary 1-methylpyridin-1-ium (NMP), was a promising biomarker. We then applied a deep learning method to identify potential biomarkers and physiological parameters to predict the progression of diabetic kidney disease in an explainable manner. We narrowed down 3388 variables to 50 using the deep learning method and conducted two regression models, piecewise linear and handcrafted linear regression, both of which examined the utility of biomarker combinations. Our analysis, based on the deep learning method, identified systolic blood pressure and urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio, six identified metabolites, and three unidentified metabolites including urinary NMP, as potential biomarkers. This research suggests that the machine learning method can detect potential biomarkers that could otherwise escape identification using the conventional statistical method.
healio.com
Similar safety, efficacy with 90 W vs. 50 W radiofrequency ablation for AF
Very high-powered short-duration radiofrequency ablation for atrial fibrillation with 90 W using a next-generation catheter was safe and effective vs. high-powered short-duration 50 W radiofrequency ablation, researchers reported. “Although point-by-point catheter ablation is the method of choice for flexible lesion sets for both pulmonary vein isolation and extra-pulmonary vein ablations,...
EverydayHealth.com
Early Research Reveals Key Player in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition in which excess fat builds up in the liver, affects nearly 1 in 4 Americans, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and incidence has more than doubled over the past 20 years. The more severe form of NAFLD, when fat buildup in the liver is more than 5 to 10 percent, is known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). With NASH on the rise, researchers are pushing to understand more about the factors that influence the disease.
2minutemedicine.com
Linzagolix significantly reduces heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids
1. Linzagolix (100 mg and 200 mg) significantly reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids compared to placebo. 2. The highest incidence of adverse events, most commonly hot flushes, were seen in women on full-dose linzagolix without hormone add-back therapy. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Uterine...
MedicalXpress
New research provides employment figures of kidney transplant recipients
A recent study in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) provides an estimate of the proportion of working-aged kidney transplant recipients who are employed in the Netherlands and identifies characteristics that are associated with lower work functioning. For many adults, work is an important aspect of life,...
