The associate professor at the University of Michigan provided insight on new guidelines to treat painful diabetic neuropathy. [WATCH TIME: 2 minutes]. "Something like diabetic neuropathy isn’t talked about enough by people because it doesn’t usually lead to death or something super morbid; although, it can lead to amputations and things less common. What’s important about it is that it’s the most common neuropathy by far, and we have to pay attention to things that are super common, even if they’re not the worst diseases to have."

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO