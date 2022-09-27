Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
cdc.gov
Effectiveness of a Second COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose Against Infection, Hospitalization, or Death Among Nursing Home Residents — 19 States, March 29–July 25, 2022
Kevin W. McConeghy, PharmD1,2; Elizabeth M. White, PhD2; Carolyn Blackman, MD3; Christopher M. Santostefano, MPH2; Yoojin Lee, MS2; James L. Rudolph, MD1,2; David Canaday, MD4,5; Andrew R. Zullo, PharmD, PhD2; John A. Jernigan, MD6; Tamara Pilishvili, PhD7; Vincent Mor, PhD1,2; Stefan Gravenstein, MD1,2,8 (View author affiliations) Summary. What is already...
neurologylive.com
Changing the Treatment of Diabetic and Inflammatory Neuropathies: Brian Callaghan, MD, MS
The associate professor at the University of Michigan provided insight on new guidelines to treat painful diabetic neuropathy. [WATCH TIME: 2 minutes]. "Something like diabetic neuropathy isn’t talked about enough by people because it doesn’t usually lead to death or something super morbid; although, it can lead to amputations and things less common. What’s important about it is that it’s the most common neuropathy by far, and we have to pay attention to things that are super common, even if they’re not the worst diseases to have."
U.S. FDA approves Amylyx ALS drug
Sept 29(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX.O) drug for slowing progression of ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and potentially delaying death.
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in pediatric populations
A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explored the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with an increase in new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) incidences among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients 18 years old and younger. Background. A growing body of research suggests that COVID-19...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
hcplive.com
Cumulative BMI Could Forecast NAFLD Risk
The association between cumulative BMI and risk of NAFLD was more pronounced in women and younger participants. An increase in body mass index (BMI) over time could increase the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). A team, led by Baoyu Feng, Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Institute of Basic...
docwirenews.com
Colchicine for Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation Prevention
According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery, postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is the most frequent complication after cardiothoracic surgery or cardiac intervention. The authors assessed the anti-inflammatory agent colchicine for prevention of POAF and described meaningful efficacy that slightly increased with longer treatment duration, and no obvious safety concerns.
Oregon to cover health-related climate expenses
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is set to become the first state in the nation to cover climate change expenses for certain low-income patients under its Medicaid program as the normally temperate Pacific Northwest region sees longer heat waves and more intense wildfires. The new initiative, slated to take...
hcplive.com
COVID-19 Complication Risk Low for Atopic Dermatitis Patients
The majority of patients treated with systemic therapies were treated with dupilumab, while 3.2% patients received a combination of systemic therapies. The rate of COVID-19 complications is low for patients with atopic dermatitis, according to new research. A team led by, A. H. Musters, Department of Dermatology, Amsterdam UMC, location...
Regeneron-Sanofi's Flagship Dupixent Becomes First FDA-Approved Treatment For Prurigo Nodularis
The FDA approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN and Sanofi SA's SNY Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of adult patients with prurigo nodularis. With this approval, Dupixent became the first and only medicine specifically indicated to treat prurigo nodularis in the U.S. Prurigo nodularis is a chronic, debilitating skin disease with...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Zonisamide for Epilepsy May Ease Parkinson’s Motor Symptoms: Study
Zonisamide, an epilepsy medication approved in the U.S. for some seizure-causing disorders, may reduce the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, according to a review study of clinical trial data. The findings also suggest the therapy is associated with improvements in daily life activities for Parkinson’s patients, and with reductions...
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
News-Medical.net
Duration of infectiousness, predictors of ongoing individual infectiousness, and diagnostic tests for acute SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers explored severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern/interest (VOC/VOI) kinetics and variations among non-hospitalized acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. Background. COVID-19 prevention recommendations have been based on limited data on SARS-CoV-2 transmissibility duration and correlation...
2minutemedicine.com
Single dose of rituximab for new-onset myasthenia gravis associated with reduced risk of disease manifestations – The RINOMAX Randomized Clinical Trial
1. In this randomized clinical trial, among 47 individuals, the proportion with minimal myasthenia gravis (MG) manifestations with only low doses of corticosteroids and no need for rescue treatment at 4 months was 71% with rituximab, compared to 29% with placebo. 2. Rescue treatments were more frequent in the placebo...
renalandurologynews.com
Acupuncture and Moxibustion for Insomnia Relief in Cancer Patients
Approximately 50% of patients with cancer struggle with persistent insomnia, with a predominance of cases observed among women.1 Along with its negative effect on sleep, cancer-related insomnia is associated with reduced compliance with anticancer treatments, impaired functional status and quality of life, and increased financial difficulties.1. Complementary and integrative therapies...
Medical News Today
PSVT heart: Symptoms, causes, treatment, and more
Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) is an umbrella term for several heart conditions where the heart beats faster than expected. A PSVT episode starts in the heart’s upper chambers. Doctors may refer to it as arrhythmia because it causes an atypical heart rhythm. There are many different types of PSVT....
hcplive.com
Aaron Kowalski, PhD: Connecting the Dots with the Type 1 Diabetes Index
With the launch of the T1D index, the global burden of the disease and its impact is better understood. Dr. Kowalski joins to dig deeper into its importance and his personal connection to T1D. As someone with a direct connection to type 1 diabetes (T1D), Aaron Kowalski, PhD, CEO of...
