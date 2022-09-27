Read full article on original website
Carrots for Carrots: States Promote Buying Local for School Lunches
For millions of school students, the answer may be fresh lettuce and tomatoes, apples and carrots grown by nearby farmers, or, in a few states, fresh lamb or haddock, raised or caught locally. Local foods, once rare on school lunch trays, are gradually becoming more available in school cafeterias as...
What We're Reading: Top State Stories 9/28
CA: California governor signs 13 abortion protection and reproductive health bills. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 13 abortion protection and reproductive health bills, codifying key parts of California’s campaign to counter the effects of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. OH: Ohio judge extends...
Prison Staff Shortages Take Toll on Guards, Incarcerated People
HOUSTON — The pay is rising — but so are average temperatures, and because many of the workplaces are not air-conditioned, toiling for this employer often means broiling in the Texas heat. The job is stable and recession-proof but also potentially dangerous, with an ever-present threat of violence.
California Legalizes Human Composting
Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed into law a bill that will allow human composting, a “green burial” option that is slowly gaining recognition. California is the fifth state to legalize the practice, following Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. Under the law, human composting...
States Look to Help Tenants Pay for Air Conditioning as Climate Warms
As an intense heat wave scorched Oregon in the summer of 2021, state Sen. Kayse Jama, a Democrat from Portland, knew people were literally dying from the heat. About 100 Oregonians passed away from heat-related causes, mostly low-income, older apartment-dwellers. About a quarter of the people who died lived in his district.
Michigan Governor Seeks to Reopen Nuclear Plant
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s last-minute attempts to save the Palisades Nuclear Plant appeared to have failed when the plant shut down in May. But the Democrat now is backing a new plan to reopen the plant under a different company, pledging state support and asking for federal funds to save the facility.
Court Victories Deliver Cautious Hope for Voters With Disabilities
Editor's note: The story has been updated to say a federal judge limited a state court's decision. Paralyzed from the neck down, downtown Milwaukee resident Martha Chambers has difficulty voting. She can use a mouth stick to mark her ballot and sign her name on an absentee ballot, but she...
That Hoppy IPA Might Have a Terroir, Just Like Wine
ST. PAUL, Oregon — The first hint of harvest time in one of the nation's major hop-growing regions is obvious: All along the backroads of Oregon's Willamette Valley are trucks overflowing with ropes of bouncy, freshly cut hops dropping their distinctive bright green cones on blacktop warmed by the early September sun.
State AGs Want Power to Hit Airlines for Consumer Complaints
Just like airline passengers, state attorneys general are frustrated with flight delays, cancellations and the airlines’ sometimes bad treatment of customers. Some 38 attorneys general, from both parties, sent a letter to Congress last week calling on congressional leaders to pass legislation that would give state attorneys general the power to go after the airlines for potential violations of both state and federal consumer protection laws.
Librarians and Lawmakers Push for Greater Access to E-Books
Librarians and their legislative allies are pushing publishers of electronic books to lower their prices and relax licensing terms, an effort that could make it easier for millions of library users to borrow the increasingly popular digital versions of books. Supporters say the e-book lending legislation in several states would...
Some Abortion Bans Put Patients, Doctors at Risk in Emergencies
Stateline coverage on how states are either protecting or curbing access to abortions. Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, emergency health care providers in states that ban abortion have had to make wrenching legal and ethical judgments before treating a pregnant woman whose health or life may be in peril.
Ranked Choice Voting Lifts Unexpected Hopeful in Alaska Election
Ranked-choice voting, an increasingly popular elections system across the country, played heavily in the special congressional race that will send Alaska U.S. Rep.-elect Mary Peltola to Washington, D.C., this month. Wednesday night, Peltola, a Democrat, was ahead of Republican candidate Sarah Palin 40.2%-31.2% when the first votes were counted for...
