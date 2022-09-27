ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Stateline

What We're Reading: Top State Stories 9/28

CA: California governor signs 13 abortion protection and reproductive health bills. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 13 abortion protection and reproductive health bills, codifying key parts of California’s campaign to counter the effects of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. OH: Ohio judge extends...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stateline

Prison Staff Shortages Take Toll on Guards, Incarcerated People

HOUSTON — The pay is rising — but so are average temperatures, and because many of the workplaces are not air-conditioned, toiling for this employer often means broiling in the Texas heat. The job is stable and recession-proof but also potentially dangerous, with an ever-present threat of violence.
TEXAS STATE
Stateline

California Legalizes Human Composting

Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed into law a bill that will allow human composting, a “green burial” option that is slowly gaining recognition. California is the fifth state to legalize the practice, following Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. Under the law, human composting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stateline

Michigan Governor Seeks to Reopen Nuclear Plant

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s last-minute attempts to save the Palisades Nuclear Plant appeared to have failed when the plant shut down in May. But the Democrat now is backing a new plan to reopen the plant under a different company, pledging state support and asking for federal funds to save the facility.
MICHIGAN STATE
Stateline

That Hoppy IPA Might Have a Terroir, Just Like Wine

ST. PAUL, Oregon — The first hint of harvest time in one of the nation's major hop-growing regions is obvious: All along the backroads of Oregon's Willamette Valley are trucks overflowing with ropes of bouncy, freshly cut hops dropping their distinctive bright green cones on blacktop warmed by the early September sun.
OREGON STATE
Stateline

State AGs Want Power to Hit Airlines for Consumer Complaints

Just like airline passengers, state attorneys general are frustrated with flight delays, cancellations and the airlines’ sometimes bad treatment of customers. Some 38 attorneys general, from both parties, sent a letter to Congress last week calling on congressional leaders to pass legislation that would give state attorneys general the power to go after the airlines for potential violations of both state and federal consumer protection laws.
COLORADO STATE
Stateline

Librarians and Lawmakers Push for Greater Access to E-Books

Librarians and their legislative allies are pushing publishers of electronic books to lower their prices and relax licensing terms, an effort that could make it easier for millions of library users to borrow the increasingly popular digital versions of books. Supporters say the e-book lending legislation in several states would...
MARYLAND STATE
Stateline

Some Abortion Bans Put Patients, Doctors at Risk in Emergencies

Stateline coverage on how states are either protecting or curbing access to abortions. Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, emergency health care providers in states that ban abortion have had to make wrenching legal and ethical judgments before treating a pregnant woman whose health or life may be in peril.
TEXAS STATE
Stateline

Ranked Choice Voting Lifts Unexpected Hopeful in Alaska Election

Ranked-choice voting, an increasingly popular elections system across the country, played heavily in the special congressional race that will send Alaska U.S. Rep.-elect Mary Peltola to Washington, D.C., this month. Wednesday night, Peltola, a Democrat, was ahead of Republican candidate Sarah Palin 40.2%-31.2% when the first votes were counted for...
ALASKA STATE
