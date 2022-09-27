Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
WWE News: Sasha Banks Changes Her Twitter Handle, Full Extreme Rules 2018 Iron Man Match
– Sasha Banks has changed up her Twitter handle, igniting new speculation about her WWE status. Banks changed her handle from @SashaBanksWWE to @MercedesVarnado sometime in the past 24 hours; you can see her most recent tweet below with her new handle displayed. Banks’ WWE status remains unclear. Officially she...
AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Sparks Speculation With Hourglass Tweet, New MJF T-Shirt
– Andrade El Idolo got fans talking with a simple emoji posted to his social media account. The AEW star, who hasn’t competed since the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out on September 4th, posted an hourglass to his Twitter account as you can see below. That led a ton of speculation from fans as to whether he may be referencing his return, his contract status or something else:
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
WWE Very Worried About Friday’s SmackDown Due To Hurricane Ian
WWE is always making sure to provide the best product for its fans. However, recent events have become a cause for concern for many. Hurricane Ian has left many in Florida without power. While this week’s edition of SmackDown will take place in Winnipeg, Canada, a large portion of the WWE roster resides in Florida, with the WWE Performance Center located in Orlando.
WWE Closes Performance Center Due To Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Wrestler Spotted
As previously noted, WWE was slated to hold NXT 2.0 house shows in Florida this weekend, but the shows have been postponed as Hurricane Ian has caused mass evacuation orders in the state. The live event scheduled for Friday, September 30th from the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, FL...
Bayley Says She Still Has Something To Work Toward In WWE
Even though she's won most of the WWE titles that she's eligible for, Damage CTRL leader Bayley says she still has more goals that she wants to accomplish in WWE. In an interview with Newsweek, the former "NXT," "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion revealed that she has her sights set on winning one of WWE's signature events.
WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns
He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
Former WWE Superstar Returns On Raw
Over the last few months a number of WWE Superstars have returned to the company and this week Candice LeRae made her return on Monday Night Raw. Nikki A.S.H. made her way to the ring for a singles match, and she looked shocked as Candice LeRae made her entrance to a big pop. Candice LeRae vs. Nikki A.S.H. ended up being a quick squash match as LeRae put Nikki away with a swinging neckbreaker from the second rope.
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
WWE Reportedly Worried About Upcoming SmackDown Episode
We’re currently on the road to Extreme Rules and this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from Winnipeg, Canada. Hurricane is currently running rampant through Florida and it looks like WWE could be dealing with some travel issues this week. Dave Meltzer...
Various News: Saraya Posts Video With Boyfriend Ronnie Radke, Ken Shamrock Reacts to Raw Sign With Rabbit Emoji
– Saraya is drawing some attention regarding a clip she posted on her TikTok account featuring her and boyfriend, singer and musician Ronnie Radke. The caption for the clip reads, “Baby I’m in love with a criminal @ronnieradke.”. The clip is set to Britney Spears’ “Criminal” and shows...
WWE NXT Announces Indefinite Suspension For Gallus
Wolfgang, Joe & Mark Coffey of Gallus have been suspended indefinitely by WWE for their actions on the 9/27 episode of "NXT 2.0." The former "NXT UK" stable attacked security guards and WWE officials following Wolfgang & Mark Coffey's loss to Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules Match, prompting cops to arrest them. After Tuesday's show went off the air, WWE announced the indefinite suspension via social media.
QR Code on WWE Raw leads to a video featuring John Cena, Randy Orton, other top names
WWE has dropped another QR code tonight during Monday Night Raw. This one includes footage of some of the legendary names in wrestling including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Edge, The Undertaker, Papa Shango and others. The main message is the...
