Dade City, FL

thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania

In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds

– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle

During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
PWMania

WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars

WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
411mania.com

AEW News: Andrade El Idolo Sparks Speculation With Hourglass Tweet, New MJF T-Shirt

– Andrade El Idolo got fans talking with a simple emoji posted to his social media account. The AEW star, who hasn’t competed since the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out on September 4th, posted an hourglass to his Twitter account as you can see below. That led a ton of speculation from fans as to whether he may be referencing his return, his contract status or something else:
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt

As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
ringsidenews.com

WWE Very Worried About Friday’s SmackDown Due To Hurricane Ian

WWE is always making sure to provide the best product for its fans. However, recent events have become a cause for concern for many. Hurricane Ian has left many in Florida without power. While this week’s edition of SmackDown will take place in Winnipeg, Canada, a large portion of the WWE roster resides in Florida, with the WWE Performance Center located in Orlando.
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Says She Still Has Something To Work Toward In WWE

Even though she's won most of the WWE titles that she's eligible for, Damage CTRL leader Bayley says she still has more goals that she wants to accomplish in WWE. In an interview with Newsweek, the former "NXT," "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion revealed that she has her sights set on winning one of WWE's signature events.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns

He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Returns On Raw

Over the last few months a number of WWE Superstars have returned to the company and this week Candice LeRae made her return on Monday Night Raw. Nikki A.S.H. made her way to the ring for a singles match, and she looked shocked as Candice LeRae made her entrance to a big pop. Candice LeRae vs. Nikki A.S.H. ended up being a quick squash match as LeRae put Nikki away with a swinging neckbreaker from the second rope.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Worried About Upcoming SmackDown Episode

We’re currently on the road to Extreme Rules and this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from Winnipeg, Canada. Hurricane is currently running rampant through Florida and it looks like WWE could be dealing with some travel issues this week. Dave Meltzer...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Announces Indefinite Suspension For Gallus

Wolfgang, Joe & Mark Coffey of Gallus have been suspended indefinitely by WWE for their actions on the 9/27 episode of "NXT 2.0." The former "NXT UK" stable attacked security guards and WWE officials following Wolfgang & Mark Coffey's loss to Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules Match, prompting cops to arrest them. After Tuesday's show went off the air, WWE announced the indefinite suspension via social media.
