Yardbarker
Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing
The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more
The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
Porterville Recorder
DeBoer has old, young Stars who would like another Cup debut
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer sees similarities between his new team and the two that he led to the Stanley Cup Final in the first seasons with them. “Everybody said the door was closing on their window to win, and that the core was aging,” said DeBoer, adding bluntly that the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks didn’t really care what others thought when he arrived. “And the other similarities are you also need help for that group.”
Porterville Recorder
NHL Preseason Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Minnesota...
Yardbarker
Tortorella and Shaw are healthy for the Flyers’ Hart
The 2022-2023 season represents another opportunity for Carter Hart to redeem his superstar potential in the NHL. Hart is the current and future between the pipes in Philadelphia. His first two seasons drew comparisons to Carey Price. In the last two seasons, Hart was average, coming back down to earth.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 09.29.22
The New Jersey Devils are looking to earn their third consecutive preseason victory tonight when they travel across the river to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers. This is the first of a back-to-back, home-and-home series to wrap up the first week of exhibition games. New Jersey...
Yardbarker
Flyers Defense a Focus of First Two Preseason Games
The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off preseason hockey against the Boston Bruins Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wells Fargo Centre. A 2-1 victory over the Bruins after a tough three days of training camp is a good start for head coach John Tortorella’s Flyers. Unfortunately, the victorious high didn’t last long after Tuesday evening when they lucked out in Buffalo, losing 2-1 against the Sabres. Here are a few observations regarding the Flyers’ defensive stand-points from the first two preseason games.
Yardbarker
Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun
According to Elliotte Friedman , the St. Louis Blues are among the handful of teams who might be interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun in trade. Chychrun has been rumored to be on the trade block for some time and he recently confirmed during a press conference that he did notify the team he would like to be moved to a contender. While the Blues might not be in the top five as far as Stanley Cup contenders go, they are almost always competitive.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 3, Montreal 0
Toronto111—3 First Period_1, Toronto, Robertson 1 (Giordano, Murray), 6:53. Second Period_2, Toronto, Malgin 1 (Kerfoot, Steeves), 19:15 (pp). Third Period_3, Toronto, Abruzzese 1 (Nylander, Malgin), 16:34 (pp). Shots on Goal_Montreal 8-8-11_27. Toronto 11-10-9_30. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Toronto 2 of 4. Goalies_Montreal, Montembeault 0-0-0 (15 shots-14 saves), Montreal,...
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 3, Arizona 1
Anaheim111—3 First Period_1, Anaheim, Regenda 1 (Strome, Terry), 17:25. Second Period_2, Arizona, Guenther 1 (Fischer, McCartney), 10:18. 3, Anaheim, Strome 1 (Zellweger, Vatrano), 19:06. Third Period_4, Anaheim, Lundestrom 1 (McLaughlin, Fowler), 9:00. Shots on Goal_Arizona 10-10-9_29. Anaheim 9-6-8_23. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 5. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka...
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 4, Edmonton 0
Second Period_1, Calgary, Sutter 1 (Backlund, Stone), 6:56. 2, Calgary, Stone 1 (Solovyov, Sutter), 16:36. Third Period_3, Calgary, Weegar 1 (Kadri, Solovyov), 16:23. 4, Calgary, Huberdeau 1 (Toffoli, Hanifin), 19:57 (en). Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-4-9_21. Calgary 13-8-13_34. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 3; Calgary 0 of 3. Goalies_Edmonton, Pickard 0-1-0 (17...
Yardbarker
Jimmy Vesey shines again in battle to make New York Rangers
Jimmy Vesey is making a strong case to turn his Professional Tryout (PTO) into a standard NHL contract. In two preseason games, the 29 year-old forward has 1 goal and 2 assists as he continues to separate himself from the pack of players fighting for one of the few open spots on the roster.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs get First Look at Matt Murray in Game Action Against Canadiens, Where to Watch
Matt Murray was sure to temper expectations when talking about his first game in a Toronto Maple Leafs uniform. “It’ll be cool for sure and I want to get the most out of it and prepare for Game 1 of the season,” he said. “That’s the first step towards that.”
Porterville Recorder
Columbus 4, Buffalo 1
Columbus202—4 First Period_1, Columbus, Bemstrom 1 (Peeke, Svozil), 8:47. 2, Columbus, Marchenko 1 (Luoto, Pyyhtia), 13:29 (pp). Second Period_3, Buffalo, Priskie 1 (Quinn, Clague), 3:49. Third Period_4, Columbus, Voracek 1 (Roslovic, Fix-Wolansky), 7:58. 5, Columbus, Meyer 1 (Richards, Gavrikov), 16:36 (sh). Shots on Goal_Buffalo 2-9-12_23. Columbus 13-8-10_31. Power-play opportunities_Buffalo...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4
DP_Chicago 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Minnesota 7. 2B_Abreu (37), Urshela (27), Wallner (3), Cave 2 (6), Miranda (25). SB_B.Hamilton (1). SF_Harrison (2). HBP_Winder (Gonzàlez), Fulmer (Abreu). WP_Kelly. Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti. T_3:06. A_22,332 (38,544).
Porterville Recorder
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1
Second Period_1, Washington, Brown 1 (Nardella), 4:23. 2, Washington, D.Strome 1 (Johansson, Nardella), 7:42 (pp). Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Hayes 1 (Tippett), 3:44. 4, Washington, D.Strome 2 (Brown), 16:20. Shots on Goal_Washington 5-10-12_27. Philadelphia 7-6-8_21. Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 1. Goalies_Washington, Lindgren 1-0-0 (13 shots-13 saves), Washington,...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin, INF Tyler Nevin and RHP Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHPs Joey Krehbiel and Jake Reed to Norfolk. Placed INF Ramon Urias on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated OF Magneuris Sierra and INF Mike Ford for assignment. Reinstated...
NHL
Sabres' roster for Tuesday's preseason game vs. Flyers announced
Game will stream on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have released the roster for tonight's home preseason game and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, and Craig Anderson are among those who could dress against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
One out when winning run scored. a-struck out for Walls in the 10th. b-singled for Maile in the 10th. 1-ran for Choi in the 7th. E_McKenzie (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 7. 2B_Choi (19), Margot (18). HR_Arias (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bethancourt (14), Arias (5), Rosario (70). SB_Mastrobuoni (1). CS_Margot (3). S_Arias.
