City of Phoenix opens accessible fishing dock at Papago Park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is making sure everyone gets equal access to enjoy all that Pagago Park has to offer. On Thursday, the city’s park and recreation staff joined Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Ability 360 for a ribbon-cutting to an accessible (ADA-compliant) fishing dock at the park. According to officials, DiCiccio worked with The Mission Continues, a Sept. 11 veteran’s group to help build the dock. It’s part of the city’s effort to make sure everyone is able to fish and enjoy the outdoors at any of Phoenix’s parks.
Decadent dishes are endless at Lincoln Steakhouse and Bar
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Try the world famous JW Marriott cheesecake and more delicious dishes at Lincoln Steakhouse & Bar. Lincoln Steakhouse & Bar | 5402 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ.
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over...
A Carefully Executed Refresh of Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix Preserves its Historic Charm
Interior designer Wendy Black Rodgers treads lightly during a decadelong restoration of the Wrigley Mansion. The Wrigley Mansion, of late, has been abuzz with activity. Topping a knoll above the Arizona Biltmore resort, the historic estate-turned-hospitality-venue lures guests to have dinner and cocktails at Geordie’s Restaurant, sample wine flights at Jamie’s Wine Bar or partake in weddings, social events and corporate gatherings within this mansion’s many rooms and garden terraces. Recently, landscape designer and Phoenix Home & Garden Masters of the Southwest award winner Jeff Berghoff was tapped to create a new masterplan for the grounds and refresh the gardens of the estate, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross, another Master of the Southwest, opened his edgy jewel box of a restaurant, designed by architect and fellow Master of the Southwest Wendell Burnette, as a freestanding building just below the front entrance.
The 25 best courses you can play in Scottsdale
In recent years, the greater Phoenix-Scottsdale area has been among the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States. Golf has certainly kept up with the influx of people to the region, and with over 200 courses in the Scottsdale area, it’s firmly in the running for the best golf destination in the U.S.
Flooded today, for sale soon: Here's how to spot a waterlogged vehicle
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In the coming weeks, cars that were flooded during Hurricane Ian will begin to flood the market, even thousands of miles away in Arizona. “Conmen move these cars unfortunately to other parts of the country where maybe flood-damaged vehicles isn’t top of mind for used car shoppers,” said Carfax’s Emilie Voss.
Land reuse project to revitalize historic barrios near Phoenix airport
Green Valley, Eastlake Park, El Campito, Golden Gate, Cuatro Milpas, Ann Ott, and San Juan Bautista are some of the oldest established neighborhoods in Phoenix.
Asking $12.5 Million, This Mega Mansion in Scottsdale Boasts Nearly 17,000 SF Fabulous Living Spaces and Beautiful Multiple Courtyards
The Mansion in Scottsdale, a luxurious and gracious estate has been impeccably executed and lovingly maintained amongst the magnificent McDowell Mountains in the Upper Canyon of Silverleaf showcasing the pinnacle of extraordinary entertaining lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 20936 N 109th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 17,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Scottsdale.
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Credit union finally sends Sun City widow $600 escrow check
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When Carol Amelung’s husband James passed away last year, she lost more than just her spouse. “I mean he was just my go to guy. He was my protector. He was my best friend,” Amelung said. Losing James also meant Carol would lose his Social Security benefits. So, she got a part time job to make ends meet and sold their home. Amelung said that selling the house that she’d owned with her husband all those years was emotionally very tough.
Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona
Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
This is why Phoenix PD added an ice cream truck to its fleet of vehicles
PHOENIX — Phoenix police showed up on the campus of one Valley school Wednesday to pass out goodwill and popsicles to the students, courtesy of their "Cool Treats One" ice cream truck. Kids in the K-8 school at Emerson School in central Phoenix were treated to free popsicles and...
Chandler eatery started as a hot dog cart
Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”
5 Metro Phoenix hot spots for real estate development
Remember Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1983 hit “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet?” You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. B-b-b-baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-nothin’ yet? It’s one of those catchy, unforgettable lyrics you can’t shake. And, it’s a perfect musical representation of the growth happening throughout Metro Phoenix, especially when it comes to hot spots for real estate development. Just when you think you might have seen all there is to see in development expansion and innovation, the Valley seems to unveil a new surprise.
Phoenix area Tesla-certified repair shops won't repair this Tesla because of Geico
A Tesla owner in Phoenix, Arizona, has been having a hard time getting his car repaired. The accident wasn’t his fault yet Tesla-certified repair shops are not accepting Geico due to the insurance company refusing to pay the costs to repair a Tesla. Although the Tesla owner wasn’t at fault for the accident, he is stuck with $2,100 in damages.
Preparations underway for WM Open 2023 in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you drive by the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course, you’ll see construction is underway for the Greatest Show on Grass. In just four months, traffic will be bustling along Loop 101 as the WM Open as thousands attend our slice of the PGA Tour.
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval
A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
Trash day changes for residents in Phoenix
Starting Oct. 3, residents in Phoenix will have to adjust to a new trash collection schedule. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has more on the changes that are being made.
