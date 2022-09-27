Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving
NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers
Denny Hamlin's anger with William Byron quickly made some forget that the Toyota driver's day started with a skirmish with Kyle Larson. The post Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
Look: NASCAR Announces Punishment For Weekend's Race
On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR officials handed out tough penalties following this weekend's Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Willam Byron and Ty Gibbs were docked for their roles in separate incidents at this weekend's race. According to a statement from NASCAR, Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 points.
RELATED PEOPLE
racer.com
NASCAR penalizes Byron, Gibbs for Texas incidents
William Byron and Ty Gibbs have both been fined and docked championship points for their respective actions Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series race. Byron has been fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver and owner points for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was upset with Hamlin for having earlier raced him tight off Turn 2, which resulted in Byron hitting the wall.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to Denny Hamlin’s tire thoughts
There was certainly a lot of action this past weekend during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, but there were also a lot of blown tires, leaving many in the NASCAR world to wonder what the sport plans to do about the problem. It’s unclear exactly why...
NBC Sports
NASCAR penalizes William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin
NASCAR has docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron drops from third in the playoff standings to below the cutline heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
NASCAR Announces Penalties Following Texas Motor Speedway Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following the weekend events at Texas Motor Speedway late Tuesday afternoon. The penalties included a pair of NASCAR Cup Series teams as well as an individual. NASCAR fined driver Ty Gibbs $75,000 and took a loss of 25 owner points for an incident on pit road with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT TALLADEGA: Martin Truex Jr. owns three top-five finishes, nine top-10s, one pole award and 75 laps led in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this year, he started second and finished fifth when the series visited the 2.66-mile track. Truex’s resume also includes three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series victories from 2004 to 2006.
NASCAR weekend preview: Talladega
Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, site of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, is traditionally regarded as one of the most action-packed,
lastwordonsports.com
NASCAR Truck Series: Talladega Preview, Predictions, and How to Watch
The Round of 8 soldiers on to Talladega in what is typically one of the most crash-filled and interesting of the NASCAR Truck Series season. In the Round of 8 opener at Bristol two weeks ago, Ty Majeski took his first career win in the Truck Series, simultaneously locking himself into the Championship 4.
fordauthority.com
Bizarre Tire Issues Plague Nascar Ford Teams At Texas 2022: Video
While the Nascar Ford teams of Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Mustang and Joey Logano’s No. 22 Mustang took the green flag from the front row at Texas Motor Speedway on September 28th, many of The Blue Oval racers fell victim to single car incidents and tire wear that eliminated their shot at taking the trophy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Byron, Ty Gibbs penalized following Cup Playoff event at Texas
NASCAR announced penalties that were handed down to William Byron and Ty Gibbs following the recent Cup Series Playoff event at Texas Motor Speedway that occurred this past Sunday, September 25. Byron was fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver points for spinning Playoff rival Denny Hamlin under caution during the...
MHR Drivers Ready To Go Superspeedway Racing
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will field two trucks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, which is known as NASCAR’s biggest and fastest track. Competing this weekend at the 2.66-mile tri-oval will be Derek Kraus, driver of the No.19 Adaptive One Caliper Chevrolet...
NBC Sports
Short-track ace Sam Ard shares Xfinity record with Noah Gragson
Former two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard’s name returned to the forefront in the past week as Noah Gragson tied Ard’s series record for consecutive victories at four. Although Ard has been nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, his exploits generally aren’t well-known among many who follow...
Autoweek.com
Revved Up: Autoweek Racing Readers Have Their Say, Sept. 28 Edition
What a week it's been, from NASCAR's tire issues at Texas, the Denny Hamlin/William Byron dust-up, and how Tyler Reddick's win shook up the playoff standings to the unchanged (except for the Detroit venue) IndyCar schedule for 2023, Formula 1 issues that continue to reverberate, Jimmie Johnson stepping back from IndyCar, and Tony Schumacher getting a new three-year sponsorship deal in NHRA.
Comments / 0