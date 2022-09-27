Read full article on original website
MIT scientists build briefcase-sized machine to turn saltwater into drinking water
A team of researchers based at MIT has developed a new, portable desalination device that could give people the ability to make saltwater drinkable. The researchers, led by Dr Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering, computer science, and biological engineering, began working on a small-scale desalination device as many as ten years ago. Last year, on Boston’s Carson Beach, they realised they’d achieved something significant. It was on that beach, Fortune reports, that researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory for Electronics ran a glass of seawater through their desalination device before Junghyo Yoon drank it and gave a thumbs...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
News-Medical.net
Association between COVID-19 vaccination and increase in menstrual cycle length confirmed
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
News-Medical.net
First real-world study shows the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Nanyang Technological University
One of the top public universities in Singapore, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is only slightly over 40 years old but has already attained 12th place on the 2022 QS World University Rankings. In addition to a joint medical school with Imperial College London, NTU also has joint labs on campus with multinational companies including Alibaba and BMW. As such, NTU is a leading research institution in the fields of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and financial technology.
News-Medical.net
Review says dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines based on weak evidence
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server reviewed early-phase dose-finding trials to examine the study design, safety, and early antibody response data on approved coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines and gain insights on design improvements for future candidate COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Review: Dose of approved COVID-19 vaccines...
News-Medical.net
New lab technique could spark a 'paradigm shift' in testing protein-based drugs
New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) researchers have unveiled a new lab technique they say represents a "paradigm shift" in how pharmaceutical laboratories test and produce new protein-based drugs, such as therapeutic monoclonal antibodies being developed to treat a variety of diseases, from cancers to infectious diseases. Researchers say their...
News-Medical.net
Study suggests B-cell responses to booster vaccines are impeded by recent SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in Cell, researchers investigated whether the time of booster (third dose) vaccination relative to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a crucial determinant of the elicited immune response; in particular, the antibody and B-cell responses. Background. A booster dose of messenger ribonucleic...
News-Medical.net
Study aims to understand how SARS-CoV-2 affects the brain long-term
To date, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which arises due to infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Most individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 remain asymptomatic or experience mild to moderate symptoms; however, some individuals suffer severe symptoms that necessitate hospitalization.
News-Medical.net
What are the differences in transmissibility between novel and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants?
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers compared the transmissibility of novel and emerging severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants. Background. Currently, the majority of reporting of secondary attack rates (SAR) in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have defined secondary infection as recent polymerase chain...
MedicalXpress
New model for cancer risk assessment of air pollution based on in vitro testing of collected environmental samples
A study by researchers at Institute of Environmental Medicine shows that in vitro new approach methodologies (NAMs) can be a useful tool to improve cancer risk assessment (CRA) strategies in the context of complex environmental mixtures as such air pollution. WHO has estimated that air pollution is responsible for 7...
Phys.org
Scientist resolves one of the holy grails of physical chemistry after 17 years of research
Prof. Ehud Pines is an iconoclast. What else can you call a scientist who spent 17 years doggedly pursuing the solution to an over 200-year-old chemistry problem which he felt never received a satisfying answer using methods no other scientist thought could lead to the truth? Now, he is vindicated as Angewandte Chemie published a cover article detailing how his experiment was replicated by another research group while being X-rayed to reveal the solution Prof. Pines has argued for all along.
News-Medical.net
Food, vaccines, bacteria, and viruses may all prime our immune system to attack SARS-CoV-2
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, primarily causes mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illness. However, some individuals with COVID-19 develop severe infections and require hospital admission. Study: Reaction of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies with other pathogens, vaccines, and food antigens. Image...
International Business Times
China Recruited Scientists From Top US Lab To Work On Their Military Technology: Report
Several former Chinese scientists who worked in the U.S. Los Alamos National Laboratory went back to China to advance the country's developments in hypersonic missile, drone technology and submarine programs, all of which present an array of global security risks today. A recently released report by Washington DC-based security firm...
travelnoire.com
Uganda Builds Africa's First Forensics Science University
The first forensics science university in Africa will be built in Uganda. Providing an education in forensics for Uganda authorities and officials and other departments within their government and private businesses. This was shared with the press after Uganda’s President Museveni approved the development of the National Forensics Science University Campus.
News-Medical.net
How a major COVID-19 outbreak occurred in a naïve and vaccinated population in Taiwan with a limited number of entry events
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers explored the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) genome using high-throughput genome sequencing to provide novel insights into how the novel SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.2.3.7 variant enters and spreads among the otherwise naïve Taiwanese population. Background. The coronavirus...
csengineermag.com
Powering Latin America
Sulzer to showcase energy expertise at Rio Oil & Gas Expo 2022. Sulzer has announced its attendance at Rio Oil & Gas Expo 2022, where visitors can discover its best-in-class pumps, 24/7 rotating equipment services and chemical separation technologies. Meet with Sulzer experts in Warehouse 3, Booth A09 from September 26 – 29 at the Olympic Boulevard in Rio de Janeiro, to see how these solutions can maximize process uptime.
News-Medical.net
What is the role of N-glycans and calnexin-calreticulin chaperones in SARS-CoV-2 spike maturation?
A recent study published in Science Advances showed that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Spike N-glycosylation patterns, intracellular lectins, as well as the associated molecular chaperones play crucial roles in the viral-host-cell invasion and function. Therapeutic modulation of these glycan-related pathways can modify SARS-CoV-2 viral entry, prevent infection,...
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities prevented by SARS-CoV-2 vaccination within the first 6 months after the vaccine became available
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers assessed the effect of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination in the US. Background. By August 1st 2022, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) had been responsible for nearly 90 million SARS-CoV-2 infections and one million fatalities in the...
News-Medical.net
Duration of infectiousness, predictors of ongoing individual infectiousness, and diagnostic tests for acute SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers explored severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern/interest (VOC/VOI) kinetics and variations among non-hospitalized acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. Background. COVID-19 prevention recommendations have been based on limited data on SARS-CoV-2 transmissibility duration and correlation...
