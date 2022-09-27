ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arrest made in east Tulsa fatal hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — An arrest was made in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month in east Tulsa, police said. Porfirio Mejia-Murcia, 45, was arrested after police say he hit a person near 11th and Garnett and drove away on Sept. 11, according to an arrest report. Police say he...
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

Tulsa prosecutor recovering after being stabbed by daughter

An Oklahoma prosecutor who police said was stabbed by his adult daughter, on Wednesday called for more state funding for mental illness programs. “(Tuesday) my family endured one of the toughest days in our lives,” Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in an approximately nine-minute statement to reporters before leaving without taking questions. “The elected leaders of our state, the elected leaders of our state Legislature need to make this a priority,” and increase funding for mental health treatment, said Kunzweiler, 60, who showed no visible sign of the attack. Jennifer Kunzweiler, 30, was arrested following the stabbing at Kunzweiler’s home Tuesday, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said on Twitter.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fatal crash on Yale and 71st leaves once person dead

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue on the evening of Sept. 28. A small car was stopped at a red light heading eastbound when a large SUV struck the car from behind at a high rate of speed.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest weekly most wanted burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Tulsa Police Burglary Detectives are trying to find 26-year-old Vysean Ervin. Police say Ervin is about five foot six inches tall, around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. On July 24, police say Ervin broke into a home near East Pine Street and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police identify alleged burglar shot by homeowner

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have identified the man who was shot and killed by a homeowner on Tuesday after he allegedly tried breaking into the home. Just after noon on Tuesday, police responded to a shots fired call near 15th and Harvard and arrived to find 32-year-old Scotty Villines dead in the front yard of a home.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Two arrested after man parks in handicap spot, found with fentanyl

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man parked in handicap spot led to a drug trafficking arrest Wednesday afternoon. TPD said they responded to a Walgreens near 51st and Memorial around 2:45 p.m. after getting reports of a man parked in a handicap spot and smoking what the caller believed was methamphetamine.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Investigation Underway After Body Discovered In Tulsa Hotel Room

An investigation is underway in Tulsa after a hotel employee found a body at the Economy Inn near 11th and Garnett, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the body was discovered around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to police, the victim was wearing a hospital bracelet and officers believe...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TPD veteran K-9 passes away

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A K-9 that worked with Tulsa police for eight years passed away this week, the Tulsa Police Department announced today. K-9 Riggs graduated from the K-9 Academy and started patrol with TPD in 2012. He retired on May 12, 2020. "With heavy hearts and minds,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Shot, Killed By Homeowner During Reported Burglary Identified

The man shot and killed by a Tulsa homeowner during an alleged burglary on Tuesday has been identified by police. According to TPD, 32-year-old Scotty Villines died at the scene of the incident after police say he was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner told officers that Villines climbed through the back window and was inside the home when he shot him.
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

Search Continues For 2 Suspects In Tulsa Hookah Lounge Homicide

Tulsa Police are looking for two people wanted for the killing of a 17-year-old during a gun battle in May where police say more than 140 shots were fired. Currently, police say one of the three suspects is in custody. According to homicide investigators, 17-year-old Corlin Jones was shot in...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing

The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Stillwater man arrested 3 times in 2 months

STILLWATER (KOKH) - A Stillwater man is behind bars after two previous arrests in Payne County,. Officials say police conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday near 14th and Perkins in Stillwater. During the stop, officers seized 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and $4,300. The driver, Larry McCann, was arrested for drug...
STILLWATER, OK

