Arrest made in east Tulsa fatal hit-and-run
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest was made in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month in east Tulsa, police said. Porfirio Mejia-Murcia, 45, was arrested after police say he hit a person near 11th and Garnett and drove away on Sept. 11, according to an arrest report. Police say he...
Tulsa prosecutor recovering after being stabbed by daughter
An Oklahoma prosecutor who police said was stabbed by his adult daughter, on Wednesday called for more state funding for mental illness programs. “(Tuesday) my family endured one of the toughest days in our lives,” Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in an approximately nine-minute statement to reporters before leaving without taking questions. “The elected leaders of our state, the elected leaders of our state Legislature need to make this a priority,” and increase funding for mental health treatment, said Kunzweiler, 60, who showed no visible sign of the attack. Jennifer Kunzweiler, 30, was arrested following the stabbing at Kunzweiler’s home Tuesday, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said on Twitter.
TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
Fatal crash on Yale and 71st leaves once person dead
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] responded to a deadly accident at the intersection of East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue on the evening of Sept. 28. A small car was stopped at a red light heading eastbound when a large SUV struck the car from behind at a high rate of speed.
Tulsa police arrest weekly most wanted burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Tulsa Police Burglary Detectives are trying to find 26-year-old Vysean Ervin. Police say Ervin is about five foot six inches tall, around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. On July 24, police say Ervin broke into a home near East Pine Street and...
Tulsa Police investigate a stabbing in Forest Hills Estates
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed by his daughter in a Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene after reports of a domestic incident in the south Tulsa home. Police confirmed to FOX23 the daughter stabbed herself and then her father.
Police identify alleged burglar shot by homeowner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have identified the man who was shot and killed by a homeowner on Tuesday after he allegedly tried breaking into the home. Just after noon on Tuesday, police responded to a shots fired call near 15th and Harvard and arrived to find 32-year-old Scotty Villines dead in the front yard of a home.
Two arrested after man parks in handicap spot, found with fentanyl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a man parked in handicap spot led to a drug trafficking arrest Wednesday afternoon. TPD said they responded to a Walgreens near 51st and Memorial around 2:45 p.m. after getting reports of a man parked in a handicap spot and smoking what the caller believed was methamphetamine.
News On 6
Investigation Underway After Body Discovered In Tulsa Hotel Room
An investigation is underway in Tulsa after a hotel employee found a body at the Economy Inn near 11th and Garnett, according to Tulsa Police. Police say the body was discovered around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to police, the victim was wearing a hospital bracelet and officers believe...
Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler back home after police say his daughter stabbed him earlier Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/27; 8:24 p.m.) — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was released from Saint Francis after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in his south Tulsa home. “Unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen,” Kunzweiler said in a...
TPD veteran K-9 passes away
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A K-9 that worked with Tulsa police for eight years passed away this week, the Tulsa Police Department announced today. K-9 Riggs graduated from the K-9 Academy and started patrol with TPD in 2012. He retired on May 12, 2020. "With heavy hearts and minds,...
News On 6
Man Shot, Killed By Homeowner During Reported Burglary Identified
The man shot and killed by a Tulsa homeowner during an alleged burglary on Tuesday has been identified by police. According to TPD, 32-year-old Scotty Villines died at the scene of the incident after police say he was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner told officers that Villines climbed through the back window and was inside the home when he shot him.
TPD: Fatal crash caused by speed, likely impairment
TULSA, Okla. — A woman died and a man was injured on Tuesday after a crash near the Tulsa International Airport (TIA). Police said a car was on East Apache Street when it flipped onto airport property. A 53-year-old woman was killed in crash and a 41-year-old man was...
news9.com
Search Continues For 2 Suspects In Tulsa Hookah Lounge Homicide
Tulsa Police are looking for two people wanted for the killing of a 17-year-old during a gun battle in May where police say more than 140 shots were fired. Currently, police say one of the three suspects is in custody. According to homicide investigators, 17-year-old Corlin Jones was shot in...
News On 6
Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Arrested After Stabbing
The daughter of Tulsa's district attorney was arrested Tuesday after stabbing him multiple times, police said. Jennifer Kunzweiler was taken into police custody on suspicion of stabbing her father, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, at his home. Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the incident. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued...
Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
Woman dead, man injured after crashing, rolling vehicle onto Tulsa airport property
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman is dead and a man is injured after crashing near Tulsa International Airport property Tuesday night. Officers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. near Apache and Sheridan. A 53-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 41-year-old man, believed to...
Stillwater man arrested 3 times in 2 months
STILLWATER (KOKH) - A Stillwater man is behind bars after two previous arrests in Payne County,. Officials say police conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday near 14th and Perkins in Stillwater. During the stop, officers seized 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and $4,300. The driver, Larry McCann, was arrested for drug...
1 Woman Dead, 2 Children Injured In Crash At Tulsa Intersection
Tulsa Police said a woman is dead and two children are at the hospital in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon near 46th St. North and Lewis Ave. Police said a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was disabled and being pushed down the road to a nearby QuikTrip by some bystanders.
