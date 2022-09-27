Read full article on original website
Related
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifts $1M to Kansas City youth nonprofit
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott selected Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City to receive a slice of her $38.8 million gift to the nonprofit.
Pitches and peaches: Hy-Vee awards $30K piece of the $50K prize pie to family-run cobbler company
Denisha Jones sweetened Hy-Vee’s OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit and pitch competition this week with her ready-to-bake cobblers. Her pitch (and peaches) secured the $30,000 grand prize. “Every time Thanksgiving comes around, I always crave my grandmother’s cobbler. During the pandemic, I was unsuccessful in finding a cobbler as good as my grandmother’s, so I went The post Pitches and peaches: Hy-Vee awards $30K piece of the $50K prize pie to family-run cobbler company appeared first on Startland News.
kttn.com
Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses
Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City employs houseless people to ‘Clean Up KC’
Kansas City has launched a new $300,000 one-year pilot program, hiring houseless people to “Clean Up KC.”
visitoverlandpark.com
New Openings in Overland Park
We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
lakeexpo.com
KC Sportshow Cancelled; Lake Of The Ozarks Dealers Gearing Up For Overland Park Boat Show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers for the Kansas City Boat & Sportshow announced this week that the event has been cancelled permanently, leaving the Overland Park Boat Show — put on by the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association — as the only boat show in the Kansas City area.
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Sept. 28 – Oct. 4
FOX4 News is working to help you save smart and get the best weekly grocery sales and deals through ads and extreme couponing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
kcur.org
Johnson County’s health director is stepping down. He’s the latest departure in a national wave
After two and a half years as director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, Sanmi Areola is leaving the post in November for a job outside the county. Areola was not available for comment. But Barbara Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the department, said a search for his replacement will begin soon. The search will be led by the county manager’s office.
Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing
Residents of Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood may soon see changes along a popular commercial strip, where the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has approved tax incentives for an apartment development at 74th Street and Broadway. The six-story project, called Waldo74Broadway, is expected to contain 296 apartment units as well as a new location for The […] The post Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing appeared first on The Beacon.
365traveler.com
17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS
Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
Columbia Missourian
Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche
Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park homeowner sues over plan to build homes on old Deer Creek golf course
Following the closure of the Deer Creek Golf Club earlier this year, a resident filed a lawsuit challenging the golf course owner’s plans to redevelop part of the old course at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue into a subdivision of single-family homes. Driving the news: According to Johnson County...
republic-online.com
Rural Paola couple takes advantage of grant to install safe room
PAOLA — Jane and Jay Edmonds built their home in rural Paola over 30 years ago. “We love the location. I sit out here (on the covered patio) almost every night in good weather. It’s beautiful out here,” Jane said.
gladstonedispatch.com
Local blood drives Sept. 30, Oct. 6
As fall begins, the American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. A time to give blood or donate platelets can be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Baba's Pantry in Kansas City named top 10 best new restaurant in America
If you walk into Baba’s Pantry on 63rd Street in Kansas City, chances are you will find a line after Bon Appetit named one of the top ten best new restaurants in America this year.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
Comments / 0