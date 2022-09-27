ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Startland News

Pitches and peaches: Hy-Vee awards $30K piece of the $50K prize pie to family-run cobbler company

Denisha Jones sweetened Hy-Vee’s OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit and pitch competition this week with her ready-to-bake cobblers. Her pitch (and peaches) secured the $30,000 grand prize.  “Every time Thanksgiving comes around, I always crave my grandmother’s cobbler. During the pandemic, I was unsuccessful in finding a cobbler as good as my grandmother’s, so I went The post Pitches and peaches: Hy-Vee awards $30K piece of the $50K prize pie to family-run cobbler company appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses

Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
visitoverlandpark.com

New Openings in Overland Park

We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Johnson County’s health director is stepping down. He’s the latest departure in a national wave

After two and a half years as director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, Sanmi Areola is leaving the post in November for a job outside the county. Areola was not available for comment. But Barbara Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the department, said a search for his replacement will begin soon. The search will be led by the county manager’s office.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
The Kansas City Beacon

Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing

Residents of Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood may soon see changes along a popular commercial strip, where the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has approved tax incentives for an apartment development at 74th Street and Broadway. The six-story project, called Waldo74Broadway, is expected to contain 296 apartment units as well as a new location for The […] The post Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
365traveler.com

17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS

Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Columbia Missourian

Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche

Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
KANSAS CITY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Local blood drives Sept. 30, Oct. 6

As fall begins, the American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. A time to give blood or donate platelets can be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KANSAS CITY, MO

