Commissioners address needed ambulance services
BEDFORD — Darin Kinser, Pleasant Run Volunteer Fire Department Chief, addressed the commissioners on the current ambulance situation that face Lawrence County residents with the future closing of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. “Our department goes on 285 runs a year, with 260 of those runs being medical runs,”...
Oolitic Town Council looking into grants to restore the former Fire Station on Main Street
OOLITIC – Oolitic Town Council Member John Dillon brought before the Town Council Monday night, the condition of the old Oolitic Fire Station next to Town Hall, and the need to preserve the building. This topic has been discussed by Dillion before, referencing the need to maintain and take...
Internal investigation ongoing stemming from citizen complaints in Oolitic
OOLITIC – Concerns over Facebook messaging from the Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington and community members were brought up during the Oolitic Town Council meeting Monday night. An incident stemming from a car that may have not been parked properly, as well as other complaints, played a factor in...
Police Log: September 29, 2022
10:45 a.m. Teegan Ray-Burton, 19, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 2:11 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 210 block of 16th Street. 4:00 a.m. Fire alarm sounding at First Baptist Church on 20th Street. Incidents – September 28. 12:35 a.m. Fire alarm sounding...
Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman looking for applicants
BEDFORD – Applications for the Annual Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman competition are open until Monday, October 3rd. Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. It has provided life-changing experiences for more than 775,000 young women across the country and more than $112 million in cash scholarships at the local, state, and national levels. In addition to cash scholarships, Distinguished Young Women participants are eligible for college-granted scholarships from over 100 colleges and universities.
Commissioners receive notice from Ascension canceling their lease agreement
BEDFORD — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing on December 16, 2022, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. Tuesday morning, Ascension gave the commissioners written notice they are canceling their lease agreement on the physician buildings they are currently renting from the county as of December 16, 2022. The rent lost on those buildings will be approximately $10,000 a month.
Former Sheriff Jerry Ross Sr. died on Monday
BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Sheriff Jerry Allen Ross Sr., of Mitchell, passed away on Monday, September 26th. He was 78. Ross had been suffering from some health issues for some time. Ross retired from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years of service. He was sheriff for...
Man arrested on charges of invasion of privacy
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he violated a protective order. Police arrested 46-year-old Walter Nelson on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2021, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call from a woman requesting to speak to an officer in the 12289 block of Tunnelton Road about a protection order violation.
Jefferson County Courthouse to Adds New Security
Added protection to keep employees safe inside the courthouse. (PHOTO COURTESY OF JEFFERSON COUNTY INDIANA GOVERNMENT) Courthouse Update: Starting Monday, October 3rd, the Courthouse will implement a new security process. When entering the courthouse, you will be asked to place your bag or purse through a bag scanner for screening. You will also be asked to walk through our existing metal detector.
3 cars impounded for illegal dumping at Newburg Community Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three cars were impounded this week after they were used for illegal dumping in Louisville. The Newburg Community Center reported an ongoing issue with illegal dumping in and around their dumpster. The Solid Waste Enforcement Team used surveillance cameras to track down some of the people...
S.R. 56 Closure to Move East for Box Culvert Replacement in Switzerland County
Bridge over Lost Fork Creek to reopen following replacement. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to reopen the S.R. 56 bridge over Lost Fork Creek as early as Monday, October 3, following a bridge replacement project that began in June in Jefferson County. The bridge is located just over eight miles east of U.S. 421 near Brooksburg.
WGCL News — A Court Date Has Been Set For A Fatal Hit And Run
An initial court hearing has been set for Madelyn Howard, the 22-year-old woman who has been charged with three felony counts in connection with a fatal hit and run incident in Bloomington earlier this month. She’s scheduled to be in court Friday morning on charges of reckless homicide, allegedly operating...
Bridge work progressing on three bridges in Lawrence County
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Commissioners Tuesday morning, heard from Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb who reported work continues on Bridge 138 carrying East Oolitic Road over Salt Creek. The bridge will be closed until the scheduled work is completed in November. According to Webb, the work will consist of bearing...
Southern Indiana community helping family after house fire
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Community members are reaching out to help a family after a house fire in southern Indiana. Kristie Ashcraft started a GoFundMe page for her friend, April Breeden, after Breeden's home on Roselawn Court in Jeffersonville caught fire several days ago. Ashcraft said Breeden and her family...
Obituary: Steven J. Martin
Steven J. Martin, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 6:51 p.m. at Westview Manor in Bedford. He was born in Lima, Ohio on February 19, 1945, to Howard and Betty (Gossard) Martin. Steven married Barbara J. Logan on November 17, 1972, in Crane, Indiana and she survives. Steven retired from NWSC Crane and was a veteran of the US Navy, he was a member of the Bedford Eagles #654.
Vigo Co. Cold Case: Who killed Marcie Fuller Swinford?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 2, 1985, Marcie Fuller Swinford, 21, seemed to have lots of life ahead of her. “I just remember always thinking she was beautiful,” said Swinford’s niece, Courtney Lash. “She was of course taller than me. She had strawberry blonde hair.” “She’s been described as just a free spirit […]
Fistfight and pocket knife gets man arrested
MITCHELL – A man was arrested Saturday after Mitchell Police officers and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call hang up in the 100 block of North 8th Street at 11:19 p.m. When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Jesus Mendez, of Prairieville, LA., standing in...
4-H Day at the Bedford Farmer’s Market is this Saturday
BEDFORD – Saturday is 4-H Day at the Farmers’ Market. 4-H members will be visiting the Bedford Farmer’s Market this Saturday. Members will be happy to have an opportunity to educate people about 4-H. National 4-H Week is October 2nd through the 8th. For over 100 years,...
Bedford man sentenced to 85 years for child molestation
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Bedford man to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on several child molestation charges. Joshua Stevens, 35, was convicted on five counts of child molesting in connection to sexual abuse first reported to police in January of 2020. The victim told investigators the abuse took […]
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
