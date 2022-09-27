ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

thecomeback.com

NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving

NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
MOTORSPORTS
#Nascar Monster Energy Cup
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs

Brad Keselowski candidly admitted on NASCAR Race Hub that he's been part of an escalating problem of drivers taking the law into their own hands and NASCAR sent a clear message with its latest penalties. The post Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

William Byron forced to pay for NASCAR’s mistake

NASCAR docked William Byron 25 points following the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway to make up for their own mistake. One of the major talking points following Sunday’s round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway was the incident between William Byron and Denny Hamlin.
MOTORSPORTS
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
TALLADEGA, AL
racer.com

OPINION: What in the world is next for Texas Motor Speedway?

Even before the chaos of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the million-dollar question was already floating around. Texas, in its current form, is not working. Blame the configuration, the cars, the tires, the weather or Ross Chastain. OK, the last one is a joke, but if you’ve followed the circuit closely this year, you should have laughed.
SPEEDWAY, IN
NBC Sports

NASCAR penalizes William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin

NASCAR has docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron drops from third in the playoff standings to below the cutline heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Cody Ware's Decision

This past weekend, Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall. After he was assisted out of the No. 51 Ford, he was transported to the infield care center. On Tuesday afternoon, Ware provided an update on his status. Believe it or not, he plans on getting behind the wheel for this upcoming Sunday's race.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT TALLADEGA: Martin Truex Jr. owns three top-five finishes, nine top-10s, one pole award and 75 laps led in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this year, he started second and finished fifth when the series visited the 2.66-mile track. Truex’s resume also includes three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series victories from 2004 to 2006.
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Chevrolet Silverado 250

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Still Truckin’: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the 11th time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
TALLADEGA, AL
fordauthority.com

Bizarre Tire Issues Plague Nascar Ford Teams At Texas 2022: Video

While the Nascar Ford teams of Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Mustang and Joey Logano’s No. 22 Mustang took the green flag from the front row at Texas Motor Speedway on September 28th, many of The Blue Oval racers fell victim to single car incidents and tire wear that eliminated their shot at taking the trophy.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Short-track ace Sam Ard shares Xfinity record with Noah Gragson

Former two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard’s name returned to the forefront in the past week as Noah Gragson tied Ard’s series record for consecutive victories at four. Although Ard has been nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, his exploits generally aren’t well-known among many who follow...
MOTORSPORTS

