Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR Driver Announces Decision Following His Terrifying Crash
Over the weekend, the NASCAR world watched a scary accident unfold during a race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Despite...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving
NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers
Denny Hamlin's anger with William Byron quickly made some forget that the Toyota driver's day started with a skirmish with Kyle Larson. The post Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs
Brad Keselowski candidly admitted on NASCAR Race Hub that he's been part of an escalating problem of drivers taking the law into their own hands and NASCAR sent a clear message with its latest penalties. The post Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
msn.com
Kurt Busch gives updates on health, timetable for return to NASCAR Cup competition
Kurt Busch feels “good” as he continues his recovery from a brain injury he sustained more than two months ago, and he remains hopeful that he’ll eventually return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran and accomplished driver told reporters Tuesday that “each week is better progress”...
William Byron forced to pay for NASCAR’s mistake
NASCAR docked William Byron 25 points following the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway to make up for their own mistake. One of the major talking points following Sunday’s round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway was the incident between William Byron and Denny Hamlin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history
NASCAR has its fair share of fun moments, but there are still terrible wrecks along the way. Let's dive into the top-5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history.
racer.com
OPINION: What in the world is next for Texas Motor Speedway?
Even before the chaos of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the million-dollar question was already floating around. Texas, in its current form, is not working. Blame the configuration, the cars, the tires, the weather or Ross Chastain. OK, the last one is a joke, but if you’ve followed the circuit closely this year, you should have laughed.
NBC Sports
NASCAR penalizes William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin
NASCAR has docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron drops from third in the playoff standings to below the cutline heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Cody Ware's Decision
This past weekend, Cody Ware crashed into the Turn 4 retaining wall. After he was assisted out of the No. 51 Ford, he was transported to the infield care center. On Tuesday afternoon, Ware provided an update on his status. Believe it or not, he plans on getting behind the wheel for this upcoming Sunday's race.
NASCAR Announces Penalties Following Texas Motor Speedway Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following the weekend events at Texas Motor Speedway late Tuesday afternoon. The penalties included a pair of NASCAR Cup Series teams as well as an individual. NASCAR fined driver Ty Gibbs $75,000 and took a loss of 25 owner points for an incident on pit road with...
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT TALLADEGA: Martin Truex Jr. owns three top-five finishes, nine top-10s, one pole award and 75 laps led in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this year, he started second and finished fifth when the series visited the 2.66-mile track. Truex’s resume also includes three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series victories from 2004 to 2006.
Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Chevrolet Silverado 250
Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Still Truckin’: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the 11th time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.
NASCAR weekend preview: Talladega
Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, site of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, is traditionally regarded as one of the most action-packed,
fordauthority.com
Bizarre Tire Issues Plague Nascar Ford Teams At Texas 2022: Video
While the Nascar Ford teams of Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Mustang and Joey Logano’s No. 22 Mustang took the green flag from the front row at Texas Motor Speedway on September 28th, many of The Blue Oval racers fell victim to single car incidents and tire wear that eliminated their shot at taking the trophy.
NBC Sports
Short-track ace Sam Ard shares Xfinity record with Noah Gragson
Former two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard’s name returned to the forefront in the past week as Noah Gragson tied Ard’s series record for consecutive victories at four. Although Ard has been nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, his exploits generally aren’t well-known among many who follow...
Comments / 0