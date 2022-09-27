I wonder though just how many people do this by accident?. I was almost guilty of this statistic, although it was an innocent mistake. I once went through one of those self-checkout aisles at Dan's supermarket here in Bismarck, ran all my groceries through, stacked them all in plastic bags, and started to walk away - one thing missing, money from my pocket. I caught myself and quickly paid. I'm quite sure that others have done the same thing. Here is the thing I didn't know, stores like Walmart are taking a beating from people who steal from self-checkout stations - and there are many ways of thievery.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO