Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?

Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

5-5-5 Initiative to host Move Over, Slow Down Rally Oct. 1st

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 5-5-5 Initiative will host its Move Over, Slow Down rally Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rally will be held at the South Plains mall in the parking lot between the mall and Home Depot. Come meet and greet local heroes!
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Dogs believed responsible for North Lubbock attack captured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Animal control has located the dogs believed to be involved in the incident at Buddy Holly Park from this morning. They have been taken into custody and are no longer a danger to the community. Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

PHOTOS: Fun at the South Plains Fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From now until October 1, fairgoers will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds and entertainment that come with the annual event. The fair is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., then 8 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday. The admission...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
Talk 1340

Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock

Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

“His body was on fire,” Lubbock mother talks about impact of formula shortage on her baby

LUBBOCK, Texas– Families in Lubbock have struggled to find formula seven months into a nationwide formula shortage, parents told KLBK News on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration released a report on Sept. 20 that identified some of the causes behind the shortage, including a lack of emergency response for multiple public health emergencies, a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Found Lying in Street Threatened To “Shoot Up a School”

A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, September 27th after it's said he threatened an officer and said he "might go shoot up a school." Back on Saturday, September 3rd, an officer with Lubbock Police arrived at 63rd Street and Avenue T after reports of a man lying on the side of the street. Apparently, drivers had to swerve to avoid hitting the man. The man, 53-year-old Craig Vedder, told the officer that he had just been in a fight with his girlfriend.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible

If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

39 sentenced to prison in ‘Operation Taste the Rainbow’ Lubbock drug bust

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirty-nine people were sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison in a major Lubbock drug bust dubbed “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” according to the United States Department of Justice. After the September 2021 sting, a total of 39 suspects were arrested on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges from multiple locations […]
LUBBOCK, TX

