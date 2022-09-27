Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.

