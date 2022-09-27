Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Are You Surprised by the Top 5 YouTube Videos for ‘Lubbock’?
Whether you're moving to the Hub City or just want to see what’s going on in town, you've probably searched up Lubbock on YouTube. The thing is, people don't have much to say about the West Texas city, so you won't find a huge variety of videos. When you...
How do you stay safe in a dog attack? Lubbock expert explains
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning a woman was attacked by several vicious dogs at Hodges Park. A dog trainer shared with Everythinglubbock.com what you should do if you are out in public with your furry friend and a vicious unwanted visitor approaches you. “The main thing is just to turn the other way, and […]
‘Worst crop in Texas history’ Lubbock-area cotton gins facing difficult crop year
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown Lubbock: The new place to call home?
LUBBOCK, Texas – Downtown Lubbock is a place more and more people are starting to call home. It’s becoming a hotspot for those shopping for apartments. Some experts in the housing market say that the demand is up for people wanting to live in a place that is unique. For Courthouse Lofts, the idea to […]
fox34.com
5-5-5 Initiative to host Move Over, Slow Down Rally Oct. 1st
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 5-5-5 Initiative will host its Move Over, Slow Down rally Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rally will be held at the South Plains mall in the parking lot between the mall and Home Depot. Come meet and greet local heroes!
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that at around 6 p.m. one person was injured in a crash on the westbound access road [..]
Seminole’s The 509 Drink Shop Is Opening a Lubbock Location Soon
Are you thirsty? Well, this new spot is going to quench that thirst. If you've been out to Seminole or know people from the area, you probably already know about this popular place. It's known for "the best drinks in Seminole." It's called The 509 Drink Shop and they're coming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Dogs believed responsible for North Lubbock attack captured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Animal control has located the dogs believed to be involved in the incident at Buddy Holly Park from this morning. They have been taken into custody and are no longer a danger to the community. Lubbock police responded to reports of a dog attack Tuesday morning...
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
fox34.com
PHOTOS: Fun at the South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From now until October 1, fairgoers will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds and entertainment that come with the annual event. The fair is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., then 8 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday. The admission...
Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock
Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock homeowners burglarized multiple times, frustrated with property crime
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock homeowners tell the KCBD Investigates Team they are frustrated after being burglarized again and again. Nicole Shipman said a man came to her house three times in 48 hours. Shipman said the first time she scared the man off, but said he returned later that...
Dogs no longer a threat after North Lubbock attack, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department announced that two dogs believed to be related to an attack in North Lubbock were taken into custody by Animal Control Tuesday evening. Police said the dogs no longer posed a danger to the public. LPD said the call came in at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in reference to […]
“His body was on fire,” Lubbock mother talks about impact of formula shortage on her baby
LUBBOCK, Texas– Families in Lubbock have struggled to find formula seven months into a nationwide formula shortage, parents told KLBK News on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration released a report on Sept. 20 that identified some of the causes behind the shortage, including a lack of emergency response for multiple public health emergencies, a […]
Teen, 17, dies in crash near Littlefield, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash on Wednesday around 6:42 a.m., just east of Littlefield on FM 54, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the teen, driving a pickup, then side swiped a tractor-trailer. The driver of that vehicle was not injured. This crash was still under […]
Police say teen shot, killed Tuesday morning in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released new information and asked for the public’s help in a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one teen dead. LPD said Jaden Ruiz, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. He was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with information about […]
Lubbock Man Found Lying in Street Threatened To “Shoot Up a School”
A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, September 27th after it's said he threatened an officer and said he "might go shoot up a school." Back on Saturday, September 3rd, an officer with Lubbock Police arrived at 63rd Street and Avenue T after reports of a man lying on the side of the street. Apparently, drivers had to swerve to avoid hitting the man. The man, 53-year-old Craig Vedder, told the officer that he had just been in a fight with his girlfriend.
This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
39 sentenced to prison in ‘Operation Taste the Rainbow’ Lubbock drug bust
LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirty-nine people were sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison in a major Lubbock drug bust dubbed “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” according to the United States Department of Justice. After the September 2021 sting, a total of 39 suspects were arrested on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges from multiple locations […]
Comments / 0