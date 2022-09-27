ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian disrupts Orlando area high school football schedule

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
Wekiva and receiver Joshua Bennett were scheduled to host No. 1 Edgewater on Friday but that game has been postponed. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian along Florida’s Gulf Coast has forced postponement of every Orlando area football game in Week 6 of the regular season.

Orange County Public Schools was the last local school district to announce the cancellation of after-school activities through the end of the week. OCPS joined Seminole, Osceola, Lake and Volusia school districts in making that decision.

Friday’s Lake Highland Prep at Bishop Moore game was also postponed late Tuesday. It is set to be played Monday night at 7 in the first varsity football game between the Orlando private schools since 2014.

The Highlanders, the defending Sunshine State Athletic Conference champions, are on a 15-game win streak dating to the start of last season. Bishop Moore has lost two of its past three games.

Among postponed games Friday are Sentinel Super 16 district matchups between No. 1 Edgewater at No. 10 Wekiva, No. 2 Sanford Seminole at No. 7 Apopka and No. 8 Ocoee at No. 14 West Orange.

Edgewater debuted Tuesday at No. 6 in the state in overall FHSAA playoff power rankings. Winter Park ranks No. 23 followed by No. 33 Lake Brantley, No. 41 Oviedo, No. 50 Hagerty and No. 56 Lake Mary.

Seminole and Apopka have met in the playoffs each of the past three years. The ‘Noles, No. 75 in power rankings, won 28-24 at Apopka in a state semifinal in 2020 before going on to win the FHSAA large-class championship. The Blue Darters won 20-0 in 2019 and 28-27 in 2021 en route to state runner-up finishes.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined for those games.

No. 13 Hagerty at No. 5 Winter Park was moved to Monday, Oct. 17, as was The Master’s Academy vs. Mount Dora Christian game originally scheduled for Thursday.

Other Thursday games postponed to a date to be determined include Orlando Christian Prep at The First Academy and Deltona Pine Ridge at Daytona Beach Mainland.

No. 3 Jones had its game canceled at national power IMG Academy in Bradenton. Legacy Charter at Hollywood Avant Garde (3-1) is also canceled, according to Legacy athletic director Russell Hunt.

Harmony coach Don Simon confirmed that the Longhorns are tentatively scheduled to host Melbourne on Saturday.

Cornerstone Charter, which snapped a 19-game losing streak with a 35-0 homecoming win last week vs. Bronson, also plays Saturday at First Academy-Leesburg.

Eight other games have been moved to Monday, including No. 4 Kissimmee Osceola at St. Cloud, East River at No. 12 Oviedo and Port Orange Spruce Creek at No. 15 DeLand.

The City of DeLand announced Monday the implementation of security screenings for high school games, which are played at Spec Martin Stadium. All spectators will be checked by security-wand metal detectors and purses will be searched before entering the stadium.

Faith Christian will host River View Bell Creek on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

The Florida High School Athletic Association informed schools Monday that it will allow football teams to practice this Sunday.

Week 6 schedule

Saturday, Oct. 1

Melbourne (3-2, 0-0) at Harmony (3-1, 0-0), 7

Cornerstone Charter (1-3) at First Academy-Leesburg (0-5), 6#

Monday, Oct. 3

No. 4 Osceola (2-2, 0-0) at St. Cloud (3-2, 0-1), 6

Umatilla (2-2, 0-0) at Mount Dora (2-2, 0-0), 6

Clermont East Ridge (0-4) at Hudson Fivay (1-3), 6:30

Port Orange Spruce Creek (1-3, 0-0) at No. 15 DeLand (2-2, 0-0), 6:30#

Lake Highland Prep (4-0) at Bishop Moore (2-3), 7

Liberty (0-4, 0-1) at Gateway (1-2, 0-1), 7

East River (2-3, 1-0) at No. 12 Oviedo (4-1, 0-0), 7

Deltona (5-0, 0-0) at Daytona Beach Seabreeze (0-4, 0-0), 7#

Tohopekaliga (4-0, 1-0) at Celebration (0-5, 0-0), 7:30

Tuesday, Oct. 4

River View Bell Creek (1-3) at Faith Christian (2-2), 4:30

Monday, Oct. 10

Ocala Forest (1-3, 0-0) at Groveland South Lake (0-5, 0-1), 6

Ocala West Port (3-2, 1-0) at No. 9 Lake Minneola (4-1, 1-0), 7

Timber Creek (2-3, 0-1) at Colonial (0-4, 0-0), 7

Monday, Oct. 17

No. 1 Edgewater (5-0, 1-0) at No. 10 Wekiva (2-3, 0-0), 7

No. 13 Hagerty (4-0, 1-0) at No. 5 Winter Park (5-0, 1-0), 7#

Mount Dora Christian (2-2) at The Master’s Academy (1-3), 7

Monday, Oct. 31

New Smyrna Beach (2-1, 0-0) at Orange City University (3-2, 0-0), 6

Postponed, dates to be determined

No. 2 Seminole (4-1, 1-0) at No. 7 Apopka (2-2, 0-0)

No. 6 Lake Brantley (4-1, 1-0) at Evans (0-5, 0-1)

No. 8 Ocoee (4-1, 1-0) at No. 14 West Orange (2-3, 0-0)

Jacksonville Mandarin (3-2) at No. 11 Lake Mary (3-1)

Lake Nona (2-2, 1-0) at Boone (3-2, 1-0)

Windermere High (2-2, 0-1) at Olympia (2-2, 0-1)

Oak Ridge (1-3, 0-0) at Freedom (2-3, 0-1)

Lake Buena Vista (0-5) at Horizon (4-0)

Eustis (1-3) at The Villages (2-2)

Leesburg (1-4, 0-1) at Tavares (0-5, 0-0)

Lyman (3-2, 1-0) at Winter Springs (0-5, 0-1)

Deltona Trinity Christian (1-3) at Jacksonville Eagle’s View (1-3)

Jacksonville Zarephath (1-4) at West Oaks (1-3)#

Orangewood Christian (0-4, 0-2) at Trinity Prep (0-5, 0-1)

Foundation Academy (3-2) at Central Florida Christian (3-0)

Orlando Christian Prep (2-3, 2-0) at The First Academy (4-0, 1-0)

Deltona Pine Ridge (0-5, 0-0) at Daytona Beach Mainland (3-1, 0-0)#

Canceled

No. 3 Jones (2-2) at Bradenton IMG Academy (3-1)

Legacy Charter (3-1) at Hollywood Avant Garde (3-1)

#Home site: DeLand at Spec Martin Stadium; First Academy-Leesburg at Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex; Mainland at Daytona Stadium; Seabreeze at Daytona Stadium; West Oaks at Northwest Recreation Complex, Apopka; Winter Park at Showalter Field.

Off this week: No. 16 Dr. Phillips (2-3), Cypress Creek (4-1), Lake Howell (3-2), Poinciana (3-2), Orlando University (1-4), Windermere Prep (4-1).

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

