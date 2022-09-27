ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Central Florida utilities say crews and supplies are primed for Hurricane Ian

By Kevin Spear, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jbqj5_0iCNTCgT00
Central Florida utilities say crews and supplies are primed for Hurricane Ian Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Schooled by Charley, Irma and other storms, electric utilities of the Orlando region say they have confidence in their crews, reinforcements and ample restoration hardware for Hurricane Ian’s aftermath.

Duke Energy and Orlando Utilities Commission said that despite supply-chain shortages this year they have been able to obtain the hardware needed for restoration, including wooden poles, overhead wire and transformers.

“We started last year and have ordered all season long to get ahead,” said OUC spokesperson Michelle Lynch.

A public utility of the city of Orlando, OUC is not large and must rely on alliances with other public utilities in Florida and elsewhere in the nation, as well as private contractors such as Pike Electric that specialize in storm response.

Spokesperson Clarissa Howard said Winter Park’s municipal utility has brought in extra crew and has agreements in place to bring in more.

“Winter Park Electric is very well stocked with equipment and resources to handle a multiday restoration,” Howard said.

Investor-owned Duke Energy, one of the nation’ largest power providers and the largest in Central Florida, can turn to its own extensive inventory and labor force.

Spokesperson Ana Gibbs said that for Florida restoration work the utility is bringing in 9,000 line workers, vegetation managers, damage assessors and other personnel from as far as Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, Michigan and Delaware.

Duke’s storm staging areas in Central Florida will be at Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers at U.S. Highway 27 and Interstate 4, and at The Villages. The utility also has many operations centers, including at Lake Buena Vista, Longwood, Apopka, the Oviedo area and Conway, where crews, trucks and materials are kept.

“We learn from each hurricane and every season,” Gibbs said.

For outage reporting, visit duke-energy.com , download a Duke Energy app, text “out” to 57801, or call 800-228-8485.

Kissimmee Utility Authority, or KUA, recommends texting “out” to 877-582-7700 as the fastest way to report an outage. Based in Osceola County, KUA has brought in crews from Minnesota.

OUC faced a tremendous battle in the aftermath of Hurricane Charley in 2004.

“We have 100 line techs, 48 tree trimmers and 62 safety assessors,” Lynch said of personnel coming from Ohio, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana as backups to OUC’s regular crew for Hurricane Ian.

Those reinforcements were reporting to a temporary staging center being set up Tuesday at the Rosen Centre Hotel on International Drive.

The backup crew members arriving Wednesday will stay in hotel rooms and be provided laundry service and meals as part of their anticipated 16-hour shifts.

Another 400 crew members are scheduled to come in from North Carolina and Tennessee after the storm.

OUC will station its leadership at a command center that is part of a large operations campus on Pershing Avenue. Other personnel will be at the city’s emergency operations center.

Lynch urged customers to stay informed on outages or water problems by logging on at OUC.com/stormcenter or texting “REG” to 69682.

She also stressed that emergency generators should never be plugged into household circuits because of the risk of electrifying outside wires that line personnel are repairing.

kspear@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Household hacks to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida

In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared. As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, people in the area were doing just that. There's a long list Floridians and others in Ian's path were likely checking off - from boarding up windows to lining up sandbags to diverting water from their homes. But there's always more than can be done if you have the time (or necessary help).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
City
Oviedo, FL
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Orlando, FL
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
City
Longwood, FL
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
City
Apopka, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Central Florida#Hurricane Charley#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Pike Electric
wogx.com

What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
NAPLES, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Heavy rain, wind rage near Orlando International Airport

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Videos taken in Orange County near Orlando International Airport shows the impact of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida after the storm made landfall earlier Wednesday in the southwest portion of the state. News 6 viewer Julia recorded video from a window on the second floor...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian

Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy