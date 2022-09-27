ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A stark contract between American and Canadian health care

An excerpt from A Short Primer on Why Cancer Still Sucks. The United States has the world’s most expensive health care system. It spends about twice as much each year on every American as the Canadian system spends on Canadians. Per capita, the U.S. spends far more than Canada on drugs each year. The U.S. also has far more health care capacity, with more specialists, nurses, hospital beds, CAT scanners, MRI scanners, PET scanners, and radiotherapy treatment units per capita than Canada. This higher capacity can be useful, but it costs a lot of money.
4 forces reshaping health care

Ingenuity is transforming health care. Chronicling that change is our focus at the new Future Pulse. Our newsletter’s revamped, daily version will continue to cover the convergence of health care and technology you’ve long come to expect from us. But we’re broadening our lens. You’ll read about...
How Does Health Insurance Work?

Health insurance is a legal agreement that commits an insurer to covering all or a portion of a person's medical costs in return for a regular premium. According to Molly Moore, co-founder and chief health plan officer at health insurance start-up Decent, "it's to keep you from reaching financial ruin should you run into an emergency." She explains that some people get health insurance because they are aware of lingering medical problems that need to be addressed, while others do it out of fear of an unforeseeable future event.
Xavier Becerra
Care home nurses asked to inform new survey on laundry policies

Nurses and colleagues across the care sector are being asked to inform a new study around how laundry is managed in their workplace. The research is centred on infection prevention and control and aims to help staff identify knowledge gaps and recognise best practice in regards to laundry processes. The...
Here’s what an aging workforce means for America’s employers

As the workforce ages across OECD countries, companies need to leverage their older employees' wisdom and experience. Covid-19 hit our world like a wrecking ball in 2020. Almost overnight, our businesses and schools closed, our communities went into lockdown, and our economies stalled. But even as we grapple with the fallout of the pandemic, new threats are looming, many of them global in scope.
Iconic Mass General Hospital in Boston posts $900 million quarterly loss as report reveals up to 70% of US hospitals will lose money in 2022 as rocketing costs and staff shortages leave facilities 'bleeding red'

An iconic American hospital is under extreme financial pressure, reporting a loss of nearly $1 billion in only a three month period - a signal of how dire a situation many hospitals are in coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,. Mass General Hospital (MGH) in Boston, Massachusetts, which posted $949...
Caring for those who care: Support needed for workers in nursing homes

Caregivers are particularly important during a public health crisis. Now, researchers from Japan have found that caregivers working in nursing homes experienced high levels of psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a study recently published in Dementia and Geriatric Cognitive Disorders, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed...
Mass Hospital Layoffs; Pfizer CEO Has COVID Again; 'Blood on Your Hands'

Note that some links may require subscriptions. Rising labor costs, more expensive supplies, and the pandemic's financial disruptions are prompting mass layoffs at hospitals and health systems. (Fierce Healthcare) One of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country billed patients who qualified for charity care, and then sent their...
The White House plan to end hunger

ENDING AMERICAN HUNGER — Today, the White House released its five-pillar strategy to end hunger by 2030 in advance of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health that begins on Wednesday, POLITICO's Ruth Reader writes. The administration sees better nutrition as key to tackling rising rates of...
Social factors need to be added to risk adjustment to advance health equity

Improving health equity requires changes to risk adjustment, physicians said Tuesday. Current risk adjustment underestimates the total cost of care of patients who have comorbidities and socially complex issues, said physicians who spoke Tuesday during a Primary Care Collaborative session on achieving equitable primary care services. Current Hierarchical Condition Category...
Oregon to cover health-related climate expenses

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is set to become the first state in the nation to cover climate change expenses for certain low-income patients under its Medicaid program as the normally temperate Pacific Northwest region sees longer heat waves and more intense wildfires. The new initiative, slated to take...
Florida preps, plans and prays

STORM SURGE — The two best defenses against hurricane devastation are good planning and good luck. As Hurricane Ian touches down in Florida today, President Joe Biden, Gov. Ron DeSantis and their respective response teams are deep into preparation efforts, surging resources to the state — including 3.5 million liters of water and 1,300 Federal Response workers — and mandating that the 2.5 million Floridians within the path of the storm evacuate (or shelter in place if they were unable to leave by today). Biden vowed to keep oil companies honest if they try to gouge Americans with the excuse of the storm.
How health care leaders can foster psychologically safer workplaces

Every day it seems the Canadian health care staffing crisis worsens, with emergency room closures, not enough family doctors and long wait times to get into long-term care. At the core are health care workers who are physically and mentally burnt out from the unsafe work environments they've been asked to work in for years, which were made remarkably worse during COVID-19.
Home care is losing employees to retail, restaurants

As the baby boomer generation — those born between 1946 and 1965 — becomes older, many of them want to age in their own homes. At the same time, low-wage home care workers are finding easier jobs with equal or better pay in retail and restaurants, the Washington Post recently reported.
Earn up to $52,500 With Benefits as a State Filing Analyst for Transamerica

Transamerica, a life insurance company, is hiring a remote state filing analyst. You may work from home from anywhere in the United States with a salary ranging from $34,500 to $52,500. You will be responsible for creating and filing product forms; applying new product concepts to the filing process; and...
