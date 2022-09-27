ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Best Korean Restaurants in America

By Josie Green
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45aCKj_0iCNSn2b00 K-pop is far from the only Korean cultural phenomenon that Americans have embraced in recent years. According to the food analytics company Spoonshot, interest in Korean cuisine rose nearly 90% in 2021, and that doesn’t just mean in Korean restaurants.

As lacto-fermented vegetables have gained popularity as health foods, kimchi - a traditional Korean dish of salted and fermented cabbage or other vegetables - has made it onto menus at chain restaurants like California Pizza Kitchen and TGI Friday’s. Even iconic chains like Shake Shack have cashed in on America’s love for the sweet-and-spicy ultra-crispy glazed Korean fried chicken known as “the other KFC.” (Indeed, Korean-style glazes can be found at some of the best chicken wing spots in the U.S. )

But for an authentic taste of Korean cuisine, why not head to one of the nation’s several thousand Korean restaurants? To determine the best Korean restaurants in America, 24/7 Tempo exercised editorial discretion after reviewing information from a variety of sources including Thrillist , Far & Wide , and the Michelin Guide , as well as local and regional sites and reviews by Google and Yelp users.

Some of the largest Korean populations in the U.S. are in Southern California and New York. Accordingly, many of the restaurants on the list are in those two places. Washington, D.C., Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, and Portland (Oregon) all have more than one place listed here, too.

Aside from fried chicken, a staple of Korean dining is a style of barbecue, often simply called KBBQ. Whether the servers cook the food for you on a table-top grill or you cook it yourself, KBBQ is a thrilling way to enjoy numerous cuts of beef and marinated pork; and many of the best Korean restaurants in America specialize in it. (This is very different, of course, from the kind of BBQ you’ll find at the best barbecue restaurant in every state .)

Some others offer fusion menus or New American cuisine with heavy Korean influences. Whether traditional or modern, though, the highlight at many of the best Korean restaurants is a signature spread of banchan, a series of small side dishes that are served before the meal and are often included in the cost of dining (like chips and salsa at a Mexican restaurant). Typical banchan include sesame spinach, seasoned bean sprouts, various types of kimchi (cabbage, turnip, radish, or otherwise), spicy cucumbers, and stir-fried eggplant.

Click here for the best Korean restaurants in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImWo2_0iCNSn2b00

Anju
> Location: Washington, D.C.

This cozy contemporary restaurant and pub is named for the Korean concept of food best consumed with alcohol. Flavor-packed bar snacks are served alongside makgeolli (an unfiltered effervescent rice wine), soju, and house cocktails, with classic comforting mains like dolsot bibimbap (sizzling stone bowl rice with vegetables).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJMU8_0iCNSn2b00

Atomix
> Location: New York, NY

The exquisite tasting menu experience at Atomix starts with snacks and drinks in the lounge before diners are seated at an intimate bar and served an array of ten courses executed with meticulous attention to technique and flavor. From the Hokkaido uni, Australian abalone, and house-milled rice to the evocative printed descriptions of each dish, every detail at Atomix serves to create an unforgettable meal.

ALSO READ: The Best Chicken Wings Spots in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twRzZ_0iCNSn2b00

Baekjeong
> Location: Los Angeles, CA, and elsewhere

With a flagship restaurant in LA's Koreatown, numerous locations elsewhere in Southern California, and an outpost in New York City, Baekjeong is among the premier Korean BBQ operations in the U.S. Meats offered include top-quality brisket, ribeye, pork jowls and bellies, and beef tongue, and the flavors of the barbecue are matched by Baekjeong's outstanding service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wv6US_0iCNSn2b00

Bori
> Location: Houston, TX

Cuts like beef belly, ribeye cap, and marinated boneless short rib - plus A5 Japanese wagyu steaks at market price - set this upscale restaurant on a tier above the usual Korean BBQ joints; add to that a peaceful outdoor terrace garden and an art gallery, and you've got a unique dining destination. While prime cuts of beef and pork steal the show, the seafood pancake is not to be missed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ndfs_0iCNSn2b00

Brothers Restaurant
> Location: San Francisco, CA

Cook your own BBQ over mesquite charcoal at this authentic no-frills, family-run establishment. Famous for their kalbi (marinated beef short ribs) and excellent variety of bottomless banchan, this lively and bustling restaurant is a shoo-in for a group celebration or large family dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgXiq_0iCNSn2b00

Coreanos Allston
> Location: Allston, MA

This cozy dine-in and take-out nook in Boston's Allston neighborhood churns out comforting traditional dishes as well as Korean-Mexican fusion; think kimchi and tofu tacos and short-rib quesadillas. The fried chicken wings and tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) are dressed with delectable house-made sauces, and every dish is made to order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCVDl_0iCNSn2b00

Cote
> Location: Miami, FL and New York, NY

Both locations of this posh steakhouse are graced with a Michelin star. The original location in Manhattan's Flatiron District and the second in Miami's Design District offer top-quality meats and vegetables to char-grill on smokeless table-top grills, as well as show-stopping wine and cocktail selections. Order the Butcher's Feast to experience the chef's favorite four cuts of meat with a superb selection of banchan.

ALSO READ: Best Restaurants in the World Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQN23_0iCNSn2b00

Dak & Bop
> Location: Houston, TX

With a name translating to "Chicken and Rice," Dak and Bop is a modern Korean fried chicken outpost with a bar and happy hour. The menu features traditional dishes as well as inventive snacks like bulgogi poutine and kimchi burgers. The crunchy chicken is fried twice (to order), and the sriracha honey lime sauce is a house favorite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hnz9a_0iCNSn2b00

Gabose Pocha
> Location: Lauderhill, FL

A pocha is a tented street vendor that serves snacks and beverages, often late into the night. At Gabose Pocha, small shared plates, drinks, and weekend karaoke make for a festive outing. The seafood, including fluke, octopus, and abalone are imported from Korea and the menu includes crowd pleasers like chive pancakes, mandu (dumplings), and Spam with buttered rice wrapped in seaweed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ef5Ys_0iCNSn2b00

Gaja Korean Bar
> Location: Atlanta, GA

This hip bar and hangout offers Korean standbys and some Southern fusion items like hush puppies with kimchi mayo and brussels sprouts with pork belly and gochujang honey. Customers love the fried chicken, glass noodles with bone marrow, and cocktails, which feature mixers like soju and Biofeel Korean yogurt drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BA09h_0iCNSn2b00

Genwa Korean BBQ
> Location: Los Angeles, CA

With an absurdly generous banchan spread and smokeless tabletop grills where expert servers cook marbled cuts of beef to perfection, Genwa is truly a treat in the world of Korean BBQ. The japchae (glass noodle dish) is spectacular, the set course menus will leave you stuffed, and the service and valet parking are top notch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrA1V_0iCNSn2b00

Han Oak
> Location: Portland, OR

This upscale Korean-American eatery is known for its inventive cocktails and desserts, as well as its dumplings, chicken wings, and superb tasting menu. The chic surroundings and flair for presentation are well balanced by the intimate, homey vibe and spontaneous karaoke sessions.

ALSO READ: 25 Weird-Looking Foods That Taste Amazing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSt9u_0iCNSn2b00

Her Name is Han
> Location: New York, NY

A family-owned restaurant that serves updated home-style Korean dishes, Her Name is Han maintains a traditional flavor palette while adding uncustomary ingredients. From the delectable small plates and grilled meats to the hot pot bowls and enchanting botanical cocktails, every offering is a joy to behold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVftt_0iCNSn2b00

Hobak Korean BBQ
> Location: Las Vegas, NV

Off the strip in Vegas's Chinatown, Hobak is the first U.S. outpost of a popular Seoul restaurant, and they do Korean BBQ right. From the addictive soft tofu stew to the endless banchan to the heritage pork and aged beef that staff cook tableside, the authentic flavors and high quality ingredients shine through. There are even toothbrushes and mouthwash in the restrooms so guests can freshen up after dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jvJS_0iCNSn2b00

Jeju Noodle Bar
> Location: New York, NY

Ramyun (a ramen relative) in rich pork bone broth is the specialty at this cozy West Village noodle shop, but the menu features much more than noodles. Try the squid with seaweed butter, gochujang aïoli and almonds, or a customer favorite - toro (fatty tuna) ssam bap with scrambled egg and osetra caviar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDF3b_0iCNSn2b00

Jin Ju
> Location: Chicago, IL

This contemporary restaurant serves traditional fare with flair, alongside creative cocktails and some popular Korean dishes that you might not find in other restaurants. Try the domi, a battered whitefish filet in a spicy mustard sauce with eggplant and mushroom, and be sure to order some fried wings and mandu (dumplings).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxzT5_0iCNSn2b00

Jinmi
> Location: Anchorage, AK

A classic, casual Korean restaurant with knowledgeable staff, great prices, and tasty banchan, Jinmi offers lunch specials, small plates for sharing, delectable stews, and tender meats including kalbi (marinated beef short ribs), spicy squid, braised black cod, and of course spicy pork and bulgogi.

ALSO READ: The Best Chinese Restaurant in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UjHkJ_0iCNSn2b00

Joule
> Location: Seattle, WA

This Korean fusion steakhouse offers the familiar flavors of kimchi, gochujang, and scallions in an eclectic array of meat and vegetarian dishes. The kalbi burger is a crowd pleaser, and the beef tartare salad with Asian pear, pine nut, and seaweed is a must-have. Customers also rave about the bone marrow with spicy anchovy butter, and the smoked tofu with mushroom confit and soy truffle vinaigrette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyBf2_0iCNSn2b00

Jungsik
> Location: New York, NY

This innovative, high-end destination - with two Michelin stars - has all the trappings of greatness: an elegant space, a well-oiled service team, and a tasting menu that takes the guesswork out of a pristine dining experience. At Jungsik, French technique is heightened by an East Asian palate, and the results are unbeatable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MY9FB_0iCNSn2b00

KPub Grill and Beer Taproom
> Location: Portland, OR

A no-frills bar with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, KPub Grill has tons of beers and ciders on tap, and serves sizzling plates overflowing with favorites like bulgogi, fried shrimp, and glazed fried chicken with rice cakes. Patrons love the kimchi pancakes and the low prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32fNuu_0iCNSn2b00

Manna Korean BBQ and Dosirak
> Location: Washington, D.C.

An unassuming lunch and dinner spot, Manna Korean BBQ and Dosirak offers huge portions of comforting homestyle meals at unbeatable prices. The dosirak (similar to bento boxes) include a protein of your choice as well as rice, mandu, kimchi, and vegetables. Customers love the japchae (glass noodles with vegetables), kimchi fried rice, and smoky soondubu (spicy tofu stew).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLZ1e_0iCNSn2b00

Meet Korean BBQ
> Location: Seattle, WA

This traditional Korean BBQ restaurant features high quality meats, cooked tableside by expert staff, and a huge array of seasonal ferments. Many customers opt for the signature feast (feeds four), which features four proteins of the chef's choice, pork belly fried rice, and mind-boggling banchan varieties. Guests love the egg soufflé, corn cheese, and wagyu beef.

ALSO READ: The Best Sushi Bars in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014FUQ_0iCNSn2b00

Mo Ran Gak
> Location: Garden Grove, CA

This informal Korean BBQ joint in Garden Grove's Koreatown has a cult following. The extensive menu features numerous authentic dishes like North Korean-style cold buckwheat noodles and nokdu jeon (mung bean pancakes). Cook your own meat or a staff member will gladly cook for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRQGb_0iCNSn2b00

O'Kims
> Location: Honolulu, HI

This cozy nook may have limited seating, but the truffle mandu and confit pork belly keep people coming back for more. The creative monthly specials fuse global flavors and include dishes like abalone and cornish hen jook (rice porridge) and unagi donburi, a sea eel and clam dish with chives, broccoli, and sizzling rice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZyeGR_0iCNSn2b00

Oiji Mi
> Location: New York, NY

Reinterpreting Korean flavors to produce a modern dining experience, this restaurant from chef Brian Kim (co-owner of the celebrated East Village restaurant Oiji, which recently closed) offers a delightful ambiance and an adventurous five-course prix-fixe menu with highlights like chilled lobster ramyun, scallops with green apple pearls, and black bass with truffle seafood broth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrZPn_0iCNSn2b00

Parachute
> Location: Chicago, IL

With a constantly rotating menu of creative dishes based on Korean stand-bys, Parachute has earned multiple James Beard awards and a Michelin star. Local ingredients, modern techniques, and a unique drink menu elevate the experience, and their baked potato bing bread stuffed with bacon and chives is a customer favorite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnTtG_0iCNSn2b00

Quarters Korean BBQ
> Location: Los Angeles, CA

This popular spot may have long lines for dinner, but the huge portions of perfectly seasoned grilled meats are worth the wait. The menu offers combos that feed a few people, as well as quarter- and one-pound portions of a dozen different types of beef, pork, chicken, and seafood, so be sure to try a wide variety. The pork jowl is a popular cut - especially with a side of cheese fondue to dip it in.

ALSO READ: The Best Chicken Wings Spots in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6sKw_0iCNSn2b00

San Ho Won
> Location: San Francisco, CA

A new addition to the Mission District, San Ho Won uses lychee wood charcoal to grill their meats, and the sweet char-grilled flavor definitely stands out. The short ribs are cut thick, the savory egg soufflé with anchovy broth is impossibly creamy, and the seasonal vegetable bibimbap with preserved squid and pollock roe mayo is a must-have. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tekbf_0iCNSn2b00

Seoul K-BBQ and Hot Pot
> Location: Aurora, CO

This classic cook-your-own BBQ spot has an extensive menu that includes not only BBQ but cold noodles, house special rice and stir-fry dishes, stews, sushi, and an enormous all-you-can-eat hot pot selection with eight different broths and delectable sauces. No one will leave here hungry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bGBj_0iCNSn2b00

Soowon Galbi
> Location: Los Angeles, CA

Beef is the specialty at this no-frills L.A. BBQ outpost, which is named after a South Korean province known for its quality cattle. The banchan spread is something special and the service team is warm and knowledgeable. House favorites include a to-die-for cilantro kimchi and a sweet and savory 48-hour marinated galbi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEecW_0iCNSn2b00

Ssal
> Location: San Francisco, CA

This trendy fusion spot offers modern fare with Korean-inspired flavors. The tasting menu features anywhere from eight to 12 courses, with plenty of meticulously crafted seafood dishes and accents like lime-pickled anchovies. Ssal is currently reservation only, so be sure to secure a spot before showing up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XdEUc_0iCNSn2b00

Wooga (Taste 1080)
> Location: Fort Lee, NJ

From friendly service to the freshest banchan to premium quality beef, Wooga, also known as Taste 1080, provides a consistently top-notch dining experience. Go with a crowd and order the large combo, which comes with prime coulotte, short ribs, hanger steak, rib fingers, and pork shoulder, belly, and jowls; in addition, don't miss the egg custard and the stir-fried octopus with noodles.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Happy Hour Spot in Every State Where It’s Legal

The term “happy hour” seems to have been used originally to describe a weekly opportunity for sailors in the U.S. Navy to relax and let off steam during World War I. There may have been alcohol involved at first, but the Navy soon issued an order banning drinking on shipboard, so instead, these periods were […]
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Heavily Policed Cities

Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates – particularly homicide – were on the rise.  Up […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Food#Barbecue Restaurant#Mexican Food#California Pizza Kitchen#Food Drink#Best Korean Restaurants#Americans#Tgi#Thrillist Far Wide#Google And Yelp
Tom Handy

Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon

A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
HOUSTON, TX
Distractify

TikToker Says They Were Denied Service by Restaurant Because a "Non-tipper" Was in Her Group

There are many parts of the world where leaving a gratuity for service is either considered the norm, or at the very least, is greatly appreciated. And then you have countries where it's considered downright rude to tip, like Japan and South Korea. And although tipping in the US has been around for a very long time, and was first "codified as part of The New Deal" in 1938, it still comes under heavy criticism, especially at cafes and other fast-casual restaurants where sit-down waiting service isn't the norm.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Affordable City to Own A Home

Home prices have skyrocketed in the last two years, although mortgage rate increases have slowed the increases down. Cities with relatively poor populations are the most affordable places to own a home. This list, based on new research, is topped by Toledo, Ohio, one of America’s dying industrial cities. It is also among U.S. cities […]
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cheddar.com

The Decision That Broke American Trucking

Once upon a time, truck driving was a blue-collar ticket to a solid, middle-class lifestyle in the United States. But today, the industry is plagued with low wages, long hours, and a high turnover rate. The story of how this change happened goes back over a century, but hinges on one particular moment in the late 20th century - and you may find the responsible person surprising.
ECONOMY
Eater

Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans

Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

Best Bar to Watch Football in Every State

It’s the early days of football season, and in all 32 pro football cities, as well as almost every college town in America, fans are filling stadiums or – in far greater numbers – sports bars and similar establishments. (These are the states with the most bars per person.) Watching a game live is an […]
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

139K+
Followers
88K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy