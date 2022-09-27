ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Place just launched a new tableware collection that's perfect for holiday hosting

By Liv Birdsall
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzbKW_0iCNSaZA00
The new Our Place Tableware Ecosystem is available for purchase now. Reviewed / Our Place

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

When it comes to popular cookware, Our Place has everyone’s attention. The Instagram-famous Always Pan went viral and has sold out many times over. Now, Our Place is launching its biggest collection yet, the Tableware Ecosystem . The new dishes are functional, beautiful and ready to serve your next meal—especially if you are hosting family and friends this holiday season.

What is Our Place?

Our Place is a direct-to-consumer brand that specializes in cookware. The brand was created in 2018 and has since become viral thanks to the Always Pan and a strong social media following.

Our Place previously released tableware in 2021—ceramic bowls and plates and colored glasses that are durable and dishwasher-safe. They reminded our reviewer “of something I'd see at a hip restaurant or natural wine bar (in a good way)” and they fit the Our Place aesthetic with natural colors that make Instagram-worthy backdrops for any meal.

What is Our Place's new Tableware Ecosystem?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446eR8_0iCNSaZA00
The new Our Place Tableware Ecosystem includes carafes and serving bowls. Reviewed / Our Place

The new Our Place Tableware Ecosystem includes serving platters and carafes for hosting. It also includes spreads of everyday dining staples like plates, bowls and drinking glasses. The system is intended to meet all your kitchen needs: Preparation, serving and storing leftovers.

The Tableware Ecosystem includes:

The new tableware line comes in rich shades like Char (black), Spice (a pinkish beige), Steam (a pale blue-white) and Terracotta (a deep red).

The glassware and carafe come in three complementary shades: dusk (a caramel brown), sunrise (warm pink) and twilight (a soft blue).

The glassware is hand blown like Our Place’s other drinking glasses, and the carafe can be transformed into a water container or wine aerator for additional functionality.

Prices range from $30 to $125. You can shop the new dinnerware in bundles and sets, or mix-and-match to overhaul your kitchen as needed.  For anyone with open shelving, the beautiful colors and easy-stacking dinnerware is sure to please.

Shop the Our Place Tableware Ecosystem

This article originally appeared on Reviewed

