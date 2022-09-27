ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Hearings begin on Georgia Power proposal to raise rates 12%

By Jeff Amy and Associated Press
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1odA_0iCNSZdJ00

ATLANTA (AP) — State regulators begin hearings Tuesday on Georgia Power Co.’s request to raise rates by 12% over the next three years, setting up clashes over how much profit the utility should earn, how much solar panel owners should be paid and how rates should be structured.

The five elected members of the Public Service Commission are scheduled to decide in December on the company’s request to collect a cumulative $2.8 billion more from its 2.3 million customers beginning in January. Changes are likely before any vote.

The company says it needs more money to improve the grid, retire old coal plants, acquire electricity from new sources and upgrade customer-facing computer systems.

A residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month pays Georgia Power an average of $128 a month now, the company has said. Under the plan, that would rise by $14.32 a month in 2023, reaching a total of $16.29 more over the three-year period. That’s nearly $200 a year more by 2025.

However, electricity bills are likely to go up even more. Commissioners have already approved plans for the company to increase rates by $3.78 a month when the first of two new nuclear units being built at Plant Vogtle starts generating electricity, likely early next year. A bigger increase could follow the second new reactor coming online, possibly in 2024.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. is also likely in February to seek approve for the increased cost of coal and natural gas that fuels power plants. All that could push bills upward more than 15% for customers in 2023 alone.

The commission granted a $1.77 billion cumulative increase in the current three-year rate plan, which began in 2020.

Tuesday is likely to see the contrast of everyday customers testifying about the harm they believe the rate increases would do, followed by Georgia Power CEO Chris Womack taking the stand to justify the request for more money.

One key fight will be over how much Georgia Power must pay for electricity generated by owners of rooftop solar panels. A 5,000-unit pilot program has filled, and some commissioners and others have pushed to expand the cap. But Georgia Power says rooftop solar unfairly shifts costs to other customers who don’t have panels.

Georgia Power wants to boost its return on equity, the amount Southern Co. shareholders earn on invested capital, from 10.5% to 11%. Opponents argue Georgia Power’s return is already artificially high, but the company says financial strength lets it borrow money more cheaply. The boost would cost customers another $94 million a year.

Some consumer groups want commissioners to curtail a Georgia Power rate plan that includes a fixed monthly fee based on a customer’s peak usage. Opponents say the demand charge rate plan, the default plan for customers in newly built houses since 2021, unfairly drives up bills.

There will be other fights. The Sierra Club, for example, continues to oppose Georgia Power being allowed to charge ratepayers to excavate or cap coal ash, even though a court ruling says the utility may do so. The company would collect $400 million over three years to cap or excavate ash ponds at coal-fueled power plants. Environmentalists want all the ash excavated and reburied in lined landfills, which could cost even more.

A group of convenience store owners want rates for electricity sold for vehicle charging to be equal to what Georgia Power pays for its own chargers, saying otherwise Georgia Power may dominate the charging market.

The post Hearings begin on Georgia Power proposal to raise rates 12% appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast. “Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the start of a conference on hunger […] The post Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FLORIDA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Posts Take Biden’s Vaccination and Hurricane Prep Comments Out of Context, Again

SciCheck Digest Last year, President Joe Biden made a special plea to residents in hurricane-prone states to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in advance of possible evacuations or shelter stays. Now, as Hurricane Ian approached Florida, social media posts recycled an old clip of his comments to misleadingly claim he thinks the vaccines will protect against […] The post Posts Take Biden’s Vaccination and Hurricane Prep Comments Out of Context, Again appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FLORIDA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

ATLANTA (AP) — The tale of breached voting equipment in one of the country’s most important political battleground states involves a bail bondsman, a prominent attorney tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and a cast of characters from a rural county that rarely draws notice from outsiders. How they all […] The post Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Quiet pro-choice protests take place at Kemp’s latest campaign stop in Alpharetta

The group of pro-choice protesters at Governor Brian Kemp’s latest campaign stop in downtown Alpharetta Tuesday was small. Very small. There were four women in all and not enough signs to go around to each of them. Their signs read, ‘Regulate guns not women’ and ‘Stacey Abrams Governor’ and were outnumbered by red and black […] The post Quiet pro-choice protests take place at Kemp’s latest campaign stop in Alpharetta  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ALPHARETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia secretary of state plans to replace voting equipment in county where data was breached

 (CNN) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Friday that his office is replacing the voting equipment in Coffee County following “unauthorized access” of its election system after the 2020 presidential election. Installation of the new voting equipment will begin on Monday and is expected to be completed in a day, according to […] The post Georgia secretary of state plans to replace voting equipment in county where data was breached appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

US Sen. Warnock: Electric car tax credit needs ‘flexibility’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock urged the U.S. Treasury secretary Friday to use “maximum flexibility” in implementing a revised tax credit for Americans buying electric vehicles, a perk that Hyundai stands to lose as the automaker invests billions of dollars to open its first American EV plant in the Democratic senator’s home […] The post US Sen. Warnock: Electric car tax credit needs ‘flexibility’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Why hurricanes are getting more expensive

(CNN) — After it made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday, Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida, with more than 1.75 million people under mandatory evacuation orders across the state. If the storm, which has been gaining in intensity, strikes Florida as a major hurricane, it’s likely to cause serious damage. To see why hurricanes are getting […] The post Analysis: Why hurricanes are getting more expensive appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FLORIDA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge […] The post Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Power Plants#Electricity Rates#Coal Plants#Business Industry#Linus Business#State#Georgia Power Co#Southern Co
TheAtlantaVoice

Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican Party official in Georgia told a computer forensics team to copy components of the voting system at a rural elections office two months after the 2020 election and spent nearly all day there, contradicting her sworn deposition testimony about her role in the alleged breach of the equipment, a new court […] The post Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Abrams’ strategy to boost turnout: Early voting commitments

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats’ nominee for governor, is launching an intensive effort to get out the vote by urging potential supporters to cast in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state’s new election laws. The strategy, outlined to The Associated Press by Abrams’ top […] The post Abrams’ strategy to boost turnout: Early voting commitments appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico

SAN SALVADOR, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, while Bermuda and Canada’s Atlantic provinces prepared for a major blast from the Category 4 storm. Speaking at a briefing with Federal Emergency Management […] The post Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ENVIRONMENT
TheAtlantaVoice

Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former director of Mississippi’s welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state’s history. […] The post Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup

CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety. The storm’s eye passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory’s […] The post Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ENVIRONMENT
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Herschel Walker’s bizarre move to lower expectations

 (CNN) — Herschel Walker is trying a novel approach in his race against Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia: Don’t expect too much out of me, I’m just not that smart. Yes, really! Walker’s new spin comes specifically in reference to next month’s planned debate between the two candidates. “I’m this country boy. I’m not that smart. And […] The post Analysis: Herschel Walker’s bizarre move to lower expectations appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers of brown water enveloped cars, first floors […] The post Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ENVIRONMENT
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy