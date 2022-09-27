Read full article on original website
Bipartisan cries for Missouri boarding school be shut down
A bipartisan chorus of Missouri lawmakers joined together on Twitter Wednesday to call for Agape Boarding School to be shut down. Using the hashtag #ShutDownAgape, the tweetstorm was kicked off by House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, who has become a vocal proponent of closing the Stockton-based boarding school that faces mounting allegations of staff physically and sexually abusing students.
Missouri House committee moves to cut corporate income taxes, eventually phase them out
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The powerful Missouri House Budget Committee on Wednesday voted to phase out corporate income taxes. Budget Chairman Cody Smith tacked the provision onto a key, Senate-approved bill to cut individual income taxes, the main focus of a special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri?
Update (Sept. 28, 2022): This story has been corrected to reflect that a person over 21 and without a medical card who smokes marijuana in a non-designated public area would be subject to a civil penalty and fine of up to $100. Missouri could become the 20th state to allow legal weed market if Missourians […] The post What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri? appeared first on The Beacon.
Missouri voters have a decision to make in November: To weed or not to weed?
Voters in Missouri will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this year. But, it's not as simple as just legalizing it: how cannabis is taxed, how licenses are distributed and how criminal records would be expunged are among the considerations. KCUR's Up To Date was joined by a member of...
Missouri to receive $34.8 million in grants to combat opioids
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, announced that Missouri will receive $34.8 million in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help communities throughout Missouri combat the opioid epidemic.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Missouri woman sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison For $2.5 million Missouri Medicaid fraud
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Tuesday sentenced a woman from St. Charles to four years and nine months in prison for her role in a $2.5 million fraud involving Missouri’s Medicaid program and a nearly $60,000 fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan. Judge Clark also ordered Barbara Martin,...
St. Charles woman sentenced for $2.5M Missouri Medicaid fraud
A St. Charles woman will spend nearly five years in federal prison for her role in fraud schemes involving Missouri's Medicaid program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Missouri House to Decide on Senate Tax Cut Proposal
(MISSOURINET) – The special session of the 101st General Assembly started almost two weeks ago. (Sept. 14) Joey Parker tells us what’s to come.
Missouri Congresswoman Introduces Bill to Fund Resources for Families Impacted by Police Violence
Activist Cori Bush speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Louis. Bush pulled a political upset on Tuesday, beating incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri's 1st District Democratic primary. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Missourinet) A bill introduced by Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush would fund mental health...
Biden admin. approves Missouri’s near-$100M electric vehicle plan
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday's deadline.
Recreational Marijuana Amendment Sparks Support in Rural Missouri
Marijuana Legalization Has Support Across the State, Not Just in the Metros. In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. His new plan: cannabis. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was...
Missouri House leaders scramble to save the governor’s agriculture incentives bill
Passing a package of tax credits for rural economic projects should have been the easy part of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s special session agenda. A bill with everything he requested passed with big bipartisan majorities during the regular session, the only opposition coming from conservative Republicans who dislike tax credits generally. But when the bill […] The post Missouri House leaders scramble to save the governor’s agriculture incentives bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
O’Fallon calls on Missouri Attorney General to enforce laws for marking underground facilities
On Tuesday, March 1, a house exploded on Millers Court in O’Fallon. Despite the severity of the blast, no one was injured. One home was completely destroyed by the blast and subsequent fire, nearby homes were condemned, and others had significant damage. On Thursday, May 26, following a two-week...
Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri judge is weighing two lawsuits against a new state law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules. Attorneys argued over how and whether the lawsuits should proceed during a hearing before a judge on Friday. The first lawsuit probes the constitutionality of...
Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri
(Missouri Independent) – A species of tick known to cause severe weight loss in cattle has been discovered in northern Missouri, researchers from the University of Missouri reported this week. The longhorned tick was found in southern Missouri last year, according to a press release from the university. But...
Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
Missouri Attorney General files motion for judgment of “Criminal Contempt” against dog breeder
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed an application for a show cause hearing and a Motion for Judgment of Criminal Contempt against dog breeder Marilyn Shepherd, after finding that she currently possesses dogs on her property and a billboard advertising her business. These findings are...
Passage of marijuana amendment would mean huge economic boom for state, municipalities
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- When Missouri voters go to the polls in November to decide whether recreational use of marijuana should be legal there’s a lot more than pot use at stake. Approval could mean big money for the state and cities. Marijuana is estimated to be an...
Missouri reports 6,636 new COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,636 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending September 23rd. That’s a drop of 1,456 from the previous week’s total or 18 percent. There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ste. Genevieve County...
