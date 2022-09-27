Read full article on original website
Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
WIFR
Illinois paying off $450 million of unemployment insurance fund debt
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security is paying off another chunk of debt in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that IDES is putting $450 million toward the federal loan the state received to help with unemployment payments during the worst of the pandemic.
Check the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebates, State Sen. Celina Villanueva Advises. Here's How
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eyeing the arrival of income and property tax rebates, and state sen. Celina Villanueva is urging those who are waiting to check the status of their rebates. Villaneuva assured residents in a statement Wednesday that "rebates are on the way," as the checks started...
Some say Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment would empower workers, others say it would cost state
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may be hearing some talk about a so-called Workers' Rights Amendment on the November ballot in Illinois.But what does it actually do? CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported depending on whom you ask, it would either empower workers or give unions too much power.Giving Illinois workers the constitutional right to unionize is now Amendment No. 1 on the November ballot. Those in favor of it, like Joe Bowen with Vote Yes for Workers' Rights, have billed in the Workers' Rights Amendment."The Workers' Rights Amendment will also protect Illinois workers from politicians who try to pass anti-worker...
WAND TV
Governor Pritzker announces significant payment toward Unemployment Insurance Loan
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under Title XII of the Social Security Act. This is the second significant contribution to the outstanding loan balance. In March of...
starvedrock.media
See the former jobs of the governor of Illinois
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Illinois using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eligible Illinois Citizens Can Get Up To $300
States are still sending out money to residents. Are you one of these eligible citizens?. Illinois residents can get up to $300. This state tax rebate is for households. And it requires eligible and interested households to fill out a form here. It is the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The program offers one-time rebates to residents who meet specific criteria. (source)
POLITICO
Pritzker drops $11M on Illinois Dems
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Suddenly, there are just 40 days until Election Day. SCOOP: Gov. JB Pritzker is in the process of donating more than $11 million from his campaign fund to Illinois Democrats up and down the ballot, according to the State Board of Elections and his campaign office. The...
977wmoi.com
Illinois Department on Aging to Retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate
The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed...
Illinois Races That Could Help Determine Control of U.S. House of Representatives
After gaining control of the House of Representatives in 2018, Democrats are in danger of losing the chamber in the upcoming election thanks to a variety of factors, and five Illinois races could prove key to the efforts of both parties this November. Currently, Democrats hold a narrow majority in...
Amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois
(WTVO) — National labor unions are turning their attention to Illinois ahead of the November election. Voters will be asked to amend the state constitution on collective bargaining. The so-called “Worker’s Rights Amendment” would give workers the constitutional right to unionize. Supporters said that it paves the way for higher pay and better benefits while […]
Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
Democratic Illinois senator proposes changes to SAFE-T Act
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — A Democratic Illinois state senator wants to change the language of the SAFE-T Act. Cash bail will go away in Illinois on January 1. A judge can still order someone to be held under certain circumstances. Scott Bennett, a former prosecutor, represents the Champaign area. He wants to change the “flight […]
WIFR
SAFE-T Act: Illinois victim advocacy groups ensured protections for survivors
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The SAFE-T Act and Pretrial Fairness Act have been a hot topic for several weeks after a meme went viral sharing misinformation about the end of cash bail on Jan. 1. While many have heard from lawmakers debating the changes to the bail system, you likely haven’t heard from survivors of violence.
Here's When Illinois ComEd Customers Might See a Rebate
Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a plan requiring ComEd to issue $38 million in rebate to customers amid a high-profile bribery scandal that saw the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. The ICC approved the rebate during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 17. A $31 million...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house
Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attacked his critics recently and called for people to resign from office, especially those that challenge his lobbyist cronies. But he doesn’t hesitate to manipulate real estate to reduce the amount of state property taxes he owes on his multi-million properties. In one property, he removed the toilets from his $6.3 million mansion when he moved into a less expensive one next door so the old property would be deemed uninhabitable so he could significantly reduce his property tax bill. He wants others to resign for allegations, but shouldn’t he be the first official to step down?
Class Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart Under Same Illinois Law Behind $650 Million Facebook Settlement
A class action complaint was filed earlier this month against Walmart, alleging the retail giant violated Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act by improperly using "cameras and advanced video surveillance systems." James Luthe, an Illinois resident, filed the suit on Sept. 1, alleging that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of...
SNAP Schedule October 2022: Illinois Link Card Food Stamp Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Illinois are administered by the state's Department of Human Services, which sets the schedule for when monthly SNAP payments are issued....
WAND TV
Illinois lawmaker files legislation to clarify language in SAFE-T Act
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois lawmaker has filed legislation to clarify language in SAFE-T Act. State Senator Scott Bennett filed Senate Bill 4228, on Monday, which focuses on updating provisions in the SAFE-T Act by clarifying language to address concerns raised by local law enforcement officials. Republicans called for changes...
WAND TV
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs lowers fees on IL ABLE accounts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced reduced fees for account owners in a program that allows people with disabilities to save their own money for disability-related expenses. Annual account maintenance fees were lowered by approximately 25 percent for Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (IL ABLE)...
