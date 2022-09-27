ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WIFR

Illinois paying off $450 million of unemployment insurance fund debt

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security is paying off another chunk of debt in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that IDES is putting $450 million toward the federal loan the state received to help with unemployment payments during the worst of the pandemic.
CBS Chicago

Some say Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment would empower workers, others say it would cost state

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may be hearing some talk about a so-called Workers' Rights Amendment on the November ballot in Illinois.But what does it actually do? CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported depending on whom you ask, it would either empower workers or give unions too much power.Giving Illinois workers the constitutional right to unionize is now Amendment No. 1 on the November ballot. Those in favor of it, like Joe Bowen with Vote Yes for Workers' Rights, have billed in the Workers' Rights Amendment."The Workers' Rights Amendment will also protect Illinois workers from politicians who try to pass anti-worker...
Cadrene Heslop

Eligible Illinois Citizens Can Get Up To $300

States are still sending out money to residents. Are you one of these eligible citizens?. Illinois residents can get up to $300. This state tax rebate is for households. And it requires eligible and interested households to fill out a form here. It is the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The program offers one-time rebates to residents who meet specific criteria. (source)
POLITICO

Pritzker drops $11M on Illinois Dems

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Suddenly, there are just 40 days until Election Day. SCOOP: Gov. JB Pritzker is in the process of donating more than $11 million from his campaign fund to Illinois Democrats up and down the ballot, according to the State Board of Elections and his campaign office. The...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois

(WTVO) — National labor unions are turning their attention to Illinois ahead of the November election. Voters will be asked to amend the state constitution on collective bargaining. The so-called “Worker’s Rights Amendment” would give workers the constitutional right to unionize. Supporters said that it paves the way for higher pay and better benefits while […]
WCIA

Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
NBC Chicago

Here's When Illinois ComEd Customers Might See a Rebate

Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a plan requiring ComEd to issue $38 million in rebate to customers amid a high-profile bribery scandal that saw the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. The ICC approved the rebate during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 17. A $31 million...
suburbanchicagoland.com

Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house

Pritzker proves you don’t need toilets in a glass house. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attacked his critics recently and called for people to resign from office, especially those that challenge his lobbyist cronies. But he doesn’t hesitate to manipulate real estate to reduce the amount of state property taxes he owes on his multi-million properties. In one property, he removed the toilets from his $6.3 million mansion when he moved into a less expensive one next door so the old property would be deemed uninhabitable so he could significantly reduce his property tax bill. He wants others to resign for allegations, but shouldn’t he be the first official to step down?
WAND TV

Illinois lawmaker files legislation to clarify language in SAFE-T Act

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois lawmaker has filed legislation to clarify language in SAFE-T Act. State Senator Scott Bennett filed Senate Bill 4228, on Monday, which focuses on updating provisions in the SAFE-T Act by clarifying language to address concerns raised by local law enforcement officials. Republicans called for changes...
WAND TV

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs lowers fees on IL ABLE accounts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced reduced fees for account owners in a program that allows people with disabilities to save their own money for disability-related expenses. Annual account maintenance fees were lowered by approximately 25 percent for Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (IL ABLE)...
