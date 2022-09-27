ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County announces evacuation of Zone A, Zone B, and parts of Zone C

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUFT6_0iCNRbU600

Lee County officials announced mandatory evacuations today for Zones A and B, and parts of Zone C.

This includes low-lying coastal area barrier islands and properties south of Veteran's Parkway in Cape Coral.

Portions of Zone C — North Cape Coral and North Fort Myers west of I-75 — were added to this mandatory evacuation today around 2 p.m. However, many parts of North Cape Coral and North Fort Myers are not included in Zone C.

You can check your zone on this map.

Lee County activated Zone A, Zone B, and Zone C for North Cape Coral and West I-75 in North Fort Myers evacuations at a pair of briefings made Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, 14 " select shelters " have been ordered to open:

  • East Lee County High School (715 Thomas Sherwin)
  • Island Coast High School (2125 Denavarra)
  • Varsity Lakes Middle School (801 Gunnery Road North)
  • South Fort Myers High School (14020 Plantation)
  • Oak Hammock Middle School (5321 Tice)
  • Dunbar High School (3800 Edison Ave)
  • Gateway High School (12320 Griffin)
  • Veterans Park Recreation Center (49 Homestead Road S)
  • Estero Recreation Center (9200 Corkscrew Palms)
  • Hertz Arena (11000 Everblades Parkway)
  • Harns Marsh Middle School (1820 Unice Avenue N)
  • Manatee Elementary (5301 Tice Street)
  • Tortuga Preserve Elementary (1711 Gunnery Road N)
  • Treeline Elementary School (10900 Treeline Ave)

WATCH NOW: Lee County Update on Hurricane Ian

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

Grim news as Lee County officials provide update on Hurricane Ian

It was a grim assessment late Wednesday. The impacts of Hurricane Ian undoubtedly caused extensive infrastructure damage, likely deaths, sparked some looting, and resulted in the activation of a county-wide curfew as of 6 p.m. "Our community has been, in some respects, decimated," Roger DesJarlais, the Lee County manager, said...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WZVN-TV

Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Homestead, FL
City
North Fort Myers, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
North Fort Myers, FL
Government
floridapolitics.com

Lee County officials lay out plans as Hurricane Ian shifts toward Southwest Florida

The latest storm path forecasts for Hurricane Ian bring harsh news for Southwest Florida. There is now an expectation of 8 to 12 feet of storm surge in Fort Myers. “The county is currently under hurricane warning and flood watch,” said Arlene Hunter, city manager of Bonita Springs. “Please continue to monitor the Lee County Emergency Operations website.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County Sheriff Update on 911

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida this afternoon. As the weather worsens in Lee County, we highly encourage you to stay indoors and off the roads. The risk of high winds, low visibility, and downed trees and powerlines exists. If you have an emergency, you should...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Bay News 9

Sanibel Island causeway bridge ripped apart by Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, knocking out power and destroying the only bridge to Sanibel Island. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the gulf, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300...
SANIBEL, FL
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Coral#Tortuga#Manatee#Veteran S Parkway#Fort Myers High School#Hammock Middle School#Unice Avenue N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy