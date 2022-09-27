ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Metro opens headquarters, transit accessibility center at L'Enfant Plaza

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro and D.C. leaders on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Metro’s headquarters building and transit accessibility center at L’Enfant Plaza. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke welcomed Mayor Muriel Bowser and other D.C. leaders to celebrate the new...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

The Taste of Bethesda

Washington ABC7 — The “Taste of Bethesda” is returning to Woodmont Triangle for its 31st edition. Stephanie Coppula, the Director of Marketing & Communications with The Bethesda Urban Partnership shared with us what we can expect.
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

March on Washington Film Festival

Washington ABC7 — The March on Washington Film Festival kicks off for a 10th edition. Isisara Bey The Festival’s Artistic Director spoke to us about the event and movement that helped shape the country.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
WJLA

Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over

WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJLA

Hurricane Ian could impact the DMV as soon as this weekend

WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and early Tuesday morning made landfall over western Cuba where significant wind and storm surge impacts are occurring. Ian is now a major Hurricane, expected to make landfall Wednesday evening. HURRICANE TRACKER HERE:. The storm will weaken over land; however, tropical...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy