Metro opens headquarters, transit accessibility center at L'Enfant Plaza
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro and D.C. leaders on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Metro’s headquarters building and transit accessibility center at L’Enfant Plaza. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke welcomed Mayor Muriel Bowser and other D.C. leaders to celebrate the new...
7News celebrates 75 years: A look at the 'Allbritton Era' and its impact on WJLA
WASHINGTON (7News) — In 1975, the "Allbritton Era" began in D.C. Texas banker Joe Allbritton bought the Washington Star newspaper, and with it came several TV stations. In 1977, we officially became WJLA, Allbritton’s initials. And that's where we begin with his son Robert. “They were turned into...
The Taste of Bethesda
Washington ABC7 — The “Taste of Bethesda” is returning to Woodmont Triangle for its 31st edition. Stephanie Coppula, the Director of Marketing & Communications with The Bethesda Urban Partnership shared with us what we can expect.
March on Washington Film Festival
Washington ABC7 — The March on Washington Film Festival kicks off for a 10th edition. Isisara Bey The Festival’s Artistic Director spoke to us about the event and movement that helped shape the country.
WATCH: Lizzo becomes 1st to play 200-year flute from Library of Congress at DC concert
WASHINGTON (7News) — Lizzo became the first artist and the first person in history to play a 200-year-old flute that once belonged to James Madison at her D.C. concert on Tuesday. If you're wondering how this happened, it all started with a tweet, according to a blog from the...
TIMELINE: The history of WJLA and 75 years of television news
WASHINGTON (7News) — In 1947, D.C.'s Channel 7 took to the airwaves on Friday, Oct. 3. It was the third D.C. station to sign on and the first Channel 7 in the United States. The station was owned by the Evening Star Broadcasting Company and it was known as WMAL TV.
DC-based World Central Kitchen sets up to help Florida with Hurricane Ian's aftermath
WASHINGTON (7News) — Internationally known, World Central Kitchen has already provided hundreds of thousands of meals to the residents in the Caribbean battered by Hurricane Fiona and now they are prepping in Florida for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The D.C.-based nonprofit is scaling up production. 7News had a...
Cheers to National Drink Beer Day and Dogtoberfest at Port City Brewing Company
7NewsDC — Brian van de Graaff filled his class ahead of National Drink Beer Day at Alexandria's Port City Brewing Company. Learn more at portcitybrewing.com.
Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over
WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
Prince George's Co. library system celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with over 70 events
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Hispanics make up 18.8% of the U.S. population and 20.4% of the Prince George’s County population, according to the 2020 Census -- making Hispanics the second largest racial, and ethnic group in the county. Many of these families are facing so many...
SEE IT: Crews scramble to extinguish large brush fire in Anacostia Park in SE DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A large brush fire broke out in Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C. Tuesday, sending D.C. Fire & EMS scrambling to extinguish the flames. D.C. Fire & EMS said they are using fireboats to provide a water supply to firefighters. The fire was just south of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.
1 person injured after shooting at Union Station in DC, Amtrak police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person was injured after a shooting inside the west wing of Union Station on Wednesday afternoon, Amtrak police said. One person suffered a minor foot injury and was taken to a local hospital, an Amtrak spokesperson stated. Amtrak also reported that two people were caught...
DC Metro riders could get up to $100 on their SmarTrip cards every month under new bill
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday afternoon, a D.C. Council committee voted to move forward with a bill that would provide city residents with up to $100 on their Metro SmarTrip cards every month. The Committee on Transportation and the Environment voted unanimously to move the bill forward. For city...
In digital town hall, Metro GM addresses how WMATA is addressing rider safety concerns
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Tuesday afternoon Metro did a first of its kind town hall on Facebook in which the general manager and the director of the rail operations control center took questions that had been posed by riders. Rider Danielle MacDonald said although some things have improved in...
SEE IT: Students across Va. walkout to protest changes to Youngkin's transgender policies
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Hundreds of students plan to walk out of their Virginia schools Tuesday in protest of the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) revised model transgender policies, according to the activist group Pride Liberation Project. The group said students at nearly 100 schools will walk out on...
Concerned MCPS parents press district for security upgrades months after Magruder shooting
Montgomery County, Md. — Eight months after a shooting at Magruder High School left a student seriously injured, parents say more needs to be done. "We know MCPS could do better," Magruder High School parent Cynthia Simonson told 7News. On Sept. 22, Simonson spoke about her concerns at a...
FCPS superintendent reveals 'corrective action' plan after Glasgow Middle counselor case
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Public Schools officials held a meeting Tuesday to update Glasgow Middle School families about the results of an independent investigation regarding former counselor Darren Thornton's employment. According to the district, parents can expect to see more accountability from FCPS moving forward. Officials...
Learning outdoors: Fairfax Co. school counselor, art teacher create sensory path
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Walk to the blacktop at Beech Tree Elementary School in Fairfax County, and you'll see something completely different. No, it's not just a basketball court. -- Instead, colorful designs create a sensory learning experience. "I just thought everything was so cool," said 10-year-old Josie....
'Achievement Unlocked' | How one DC high school is using Esports to its advantage
WASHINGTON (7News) — They have the support in place, their gear ready, and their strategy dialed in. "Just like the pros we have to figure out what defensive schemes kind of work," said Matt James, one of the Esports coaches at Eastern High School in Washington D.C. And while...
Hurricane Ian could impact the DMV as soon as this weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and early Tuesday morning made landfall over western Cuba where significant wind and storm surge impacts are occurring. Ian is now a major Hurricane, expected to make landfall Wednesday evening. HURRICANE TRACKER HERE:. The storm will weaken over land; however, tropical...
