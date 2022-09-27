Read full article on original website
Williams County Emergency Manager recognized for winter storm response
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County’s Emergency Manager was honored Tuesday for his tireless work during the severe winter storms in April. Mike Smith was awarded the Civilian Commendation Medal during a Williston City Commission meeting Tuesday. Facing two unprecedented blizzards that ravaged northwest North Dakota, Smith went above and beyond the call of duty, digging out emergency vehicles, delivering supplies, coordinating with 68 different agencies to help citizens, and dealing with more than 13,000 calls for service during that time span.
Williston officials talk Crypto, data centers during League of Cities Annual Conference
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – Cities across the state are taking notice of innovative efforts going on in northwestern North Dakota. During the North Dakota League of Cities Annual Meeting last week, Williston Finance Director Hercules Cummings and Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko discussed their inclusion and acceptance of cryptocurrency in local government. They also talked with other officials about data centers and how they can benefit the region.
Heavy police presence in Williston over Domestic Violence incident
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department has a heavy police presence at the 2400 block of 37th Place in Williston regarding a domestic violence incident. According to Williston Police, early Thursday morning around 3:40 a.m. police responded to a report of domestic violence and as of now do not have the suspect in […]
Deadly Oilfield Rig explosion still under investigation
(Williston, ND) -- A deadly oilfield rig explosion in western North Dakota is still under investigation. Oscar Gandara died September 15th, nearly two weeks after the explosion near Ross, about 60 miles northeast of Williston. Ramiro Contreras Lopez and Jose Gonzalez were also injured and are at a burn center...
Williston American Legion donates $360,000 towards Williston Water World Project
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston’s American Legion Post 37 is the latest group to come forward and support a new outdoor pool. On Friday, the Legion announced a $360,000 donation toward the Williston Water World project. Amanda Colebank, a member of the Williston Community Builders, says this latest donation will allow the project to have two waterslides at their facility. Legion State Commander Dan Brown says the community has missed having an outdoor pool.
Grace on the Gridiron: Divide County football player tells story of cardiac arrest, recovery
CROSBY, N.D. (KFYR) – The Divide County Maroons are having a memorable football season. They haven’t lost a game yet. But that’s not the only thing that has made this season a special one. During their September 9 game against Surrey, senior Ole Svangstu went into cardiac...
UPDATE: Williston fire crews battle fire east of town
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE (9/27 at 7 p.m.): Crews were able to contain and extinguish most of the flames around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A shop caught on fire, but fortunately, no one was inside according to the owner. Williston Fire, Williston Rural Fire, and Epping Fire Departments were all...
Crude oil spill south of Tioga
The line is operated by Enable Bakken Crude and is about 14 miles south of Tioga.
The Perfect Space For Fun, Family & Friends
Kim and Reid South, Sidney had the typical, seldom used basement so they decided to remodel and make better use of the space. They definitely succeeded and turned their typical downstairs into an area that is now well used by lots of family and friends. This now fun and functional...
