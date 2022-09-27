WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County’s Emergency Manager was honored Tuesday for his tireless work during the severe winter storms in April. Mike Smith was awarded the Civilian Commendation Medal during a Williston City Commission meeting Tuesday. Facing two unprecedented blizzards that ravaged northwest North Dakota, Smith went above and beyond the call of duty, digging out emergency vehicles, delivering supplies, coordinating with 68 different agencies to help citizens, and dealing with more than 13,000 calls for service during that time span.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO