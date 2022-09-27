ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
EAST AURORA, NY
Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York

Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
BUFFALO, NY
Papa John’s joins The Grid

When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
BUFFALO, NY
Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora

If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
EAST AURORA, NY
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to close at the beginning of 2023

NEWFANE, NY — After 25 years of serving the people of Western New York Gordon Harper is retiring, and closing Gordie Harper's Bazaar. But it comes as a bittersweet feeling for Gordon. "I know people love coming here, i feel bad that i have to close down but i...
NEWFANE, NY
“This is taking on a new level, it’s not just a storm”: Tampa flights grounded as hurricane gets closer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Ian is throwing a wrench into Western New Yorkers’ travel plans, as flights to and from several cities in Florida have been canceled. At Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, News 4 spoke with a couple that owns property right on the coastline in Tampa, and though they’re worried about […]
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo man in stable condition after Deshler Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon. Buffalo Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on the first block of Deshler Street, just south of Broadway. The 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed...
BUFFALO, NY
