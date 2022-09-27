Read full article on original website
Related
Rush Creek Alehouse opens at former Armor Inn & Tap Room in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Rush Creek Alehouse will open in Hamburg at the former Armor Inn and Tap Room under new ownership. The restaurant/pub opened Sept. 20 at 5381 Abbott Road for takeout, followed by a soft opening Sept. 24. A full opening is expected in early October once state regulators finalize a liquor license.
Chipotle Replacing This Popular Local Restaurant In Buffalo
For Buffalo-area foodies, we’ve got both good and bad news to share. There’s always buzz around the city when Buffalo finally gets a chain that it’s been wanting for years. Unfortunately, though, that sometimes comes with the price of sacrificing one of our locally owned hot spots for the new restaurant.
A group of 10 people from Buffalo are stuck at a Disney hotel
Millions bracing for Hurricane Ian including many people from Buffalo. WNY family booked the vacation months ago and never imagined it would turn out like this.
wbfo.org
Glass so strong it stops bullets is coming from a newly-expanded plant in North Buffalo, courtesy of science and cheap electricity
Surmet’s Buffalo operations aren’t all that visible in a North Buffalo business park, flanked by a line of trees which obscures a very busy railroad line. Yesterday, it was much more visible because the company was having a ribbon cutting for a $14.5 million expansion. That was being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New owners coming for South Buffalo's Potter's Field Restaurant & Pub
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A South Buffalo Irish pub is changing hands and the new owners promise to keep the vibe that has made it popular for the neighborhood and visitors from nearby hotels. Potter’s Field Restaurant & Pub is technically in West Seneca, but the operation at 425...
Art studio, apartments, athletic center planned for $10 million Buffalo project
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An investment partnership led by attorney Corey Hogan and Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa is working on a $10 million mixed-use development in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood. Niagara Street LLC – an investment group including Hogan, Kulpa and Kevin Kirby from Avant Realty LLC...
Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
Famous Pizza Chain Should Bring a Location to the Southtowns
Buffalo is known for four big things. Chicken wings are the number one food in Western New York and nobody will argue with that. Next would be the beef on weck sandwich. After that, you probably get to Buffalo-Style pizza. Buffalo-style pizza is slightly thicker than thin crust, but not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York
Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
buffalorising.com
Papa John’s joins The Grid
When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora
If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
Flights from Florida to Buffalo getting canceled as Ian strengthens
Here's what you need to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meatball Street Brawl took place over the weekend on West Mohawk Street for Sunday's Bills game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite rainy conditions, many Western New Yorkers made their way downtown for the sixth annual "Meatball Street Brawl" on West Mohawk Street this past weekend. This year's event featured 17 restaurants and about 30 different types of meatballs. There was also local beer, wine, and dessert...
Popular WNY Restaurant is Closing Soon But Could Reopen
We're getting towards the end of the year and for the most part, it's felt normal at restaurants and bars in Western New York. COVID-19 is still there but there are no current restrictions as the food service industry in the Buffalo region tries to make up for the closures in 2020 and 2021.
WKBW-TV
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to close at the beginning of 2023
NEWFANE, NY — After 25 years of serving the people of Western New York Gordon Harper is retiring, and closing Gordie Harper's Bazaar. But it comes as a bittersweet feeling for Gordon. "I know people love coming here, i feel bad that i have to close down but i...
LMK Realty bringing patio homes, apartments to 2 Lewiston developments
LEWISTON, N.Y. — The success of the recently completed The Apartments at Legacy complex is prompting LMK Realty Associates LLC to move forward with a pair of residential-driven projects in the Town of Lewiston. Construction has started on the first phase of the $15 million Legacy at Lewiston Patio...
Hamburg Development Companies shares what's in store for McKinley Mall
Hamburg Development Companies shares what's in store for McKinley Mall after several anchor stores closed their doors
Major Concert News For Rochester And Buffalo, New York
If you saw a concert in the summer of 2022, there is a good chance that you saw it at one particular venue in New York State. In fact, this venue has the honor of being the best seller in all of the Northeast. According to a survey by Pollstar,...
“This is taking on a new level, it’s not just a storm”: Tampa flights grounded as hurricane gets closer
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Ian is throwing a wrench into Western New Yorkers’ travel plans, as flights to and from several cities in Florida have been canceled. At Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, News 4 spoke with a couple that owns property right on the coastline in Tampa, and though they’re worried about […]
Buffalo man in stable condition after Deshler Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon. Buffalo Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on the first block of Deshler Street, just south of Broadway. The 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 1