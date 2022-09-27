Read full article on original website
Guest
1d ago
oh it's bad students have no respect and when principals don't do their job its worst teachers are stressed underpaid and it's not good for their own families. kids are abusive to teachers and other students .society Needs Help.
Reply(1)
5
AP_000896.acf2879cb29e49d498757887b8921a0c.1736
1d ago
Need more private schools and need vouchers. Public schools in California are the worse in the nation. Academics are horrible. If you keep public schools then the curriculum should only be reading, writing, math, science, and history. Teach nothing else. Discipline and authority needs to be respected in the classroom. Can’t put up with hoodlums and criminals in the classroom. Strict discipline a must. Can’t handle that then you will embrace chaos in the classroom.
Reply
3
Related
Opinion: Pressure Builds for Overhaul of California’s Workers’ Comp Program
Fair warning: This column will be about workers’ compensation, a topic that’s very complicated and totally lacking in sex appeal, but one that involves many billions of dollars and potentially affects millions of workers. Work comp, as it’s dubbed, has been in effect for more than a century...
KTLA.com
These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says
(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
NBC San Diego
California Job-Seekers Will Soon See Salary Ranges on Job Postings
California job postings will soon include pay ranges, thanks to a new salary transparency bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday. The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will require nearly 200,000 companies with 15 or more employees to start disclosing pay ranges on ads for jobs that will be done in the state. The move makes California the largest state where job listings will require salary information by law. It's home to 19 million workers and some of the most influential companies in the world including Apple, Disney, Google and Meta.
KTVU FOX 2
California bill would allow school districts to convert unused property to housing for teachers
SAN FRANCISCO - A bill sitting on Governor Newsom's desk would allow California school districts to turn unused school district property and buildings into housing for teachers. "AB 2295 is really significant because we have an opportunity to address two of the most pressing issues facing this state: housing affordability...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law
Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the pandemic, occasionally, a student […]
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers
California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom signs bills to turn unused retail areas into housing
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed two bills his administration says will boost housing and create thousands of jobs in California. The governor signed AB 2011 and SB 6, which together will allow for more affordable housing to be built in underused commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking. The bills would create thousands of good-paying jobs and ramp up housing near public transit areas, Newsom’s office said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say
Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
foodsafetynews.com
Raw milk recalled in California after testing finds Campylobacter bacteria
Raw sheep milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled of Stanislaus County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine after testing found Campylobacter jejuni bacteria in the product. The quarantine order came from California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones following the confirmed detection of the bacteria...
lbhsnews.com
California mandates FAFSA for graduation – here’s everything you need to know
A new requirement for graduation has been added by the state of California — students must complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) application. The FAFSA awards roughly $112 billion to students each year, $3.75 billion of which went unclaimed last year. In an attempt to encourage students to claim this money, California joined Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, New Hampshire, Colorado, Illinois and Alabama by instating this requirement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Fox40
All-electric new cars by 2035? What mechanics say about California’s plan
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – On Aug. 25, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill announcing that “California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading plan to achieve 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035.”. The plan will be implemented in stages. In four years, 35% of all new cars sold...
SFGate
Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills
Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings.
California gas prices are spiking again, and it may get even worse. Here's why
California prices aren't yet at the record state average we saw in June, but they are quickly nearing that number. Experts say much of this is due to supply at California and Washington refineries where operation is at 81% of capacity.
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
Comments / 9