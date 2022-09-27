Read full article on original website
New York Expedites Efforts to Ban the Sale of New Gas Cars by 2035
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced she is ordering state regulators to make changes necessary to require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. The move comes about a month after California voted to ban the sale...
California Job-Seekers Will Soon See Salary Ranges on Job Postings
California job postings will soon include pay ranges, thanks to a new salary transparency bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday. The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will require nearly 200,000 companies with 15 or more employees to start disclosing pay ranges on ads for jobs that will be done in the state. The move makes California the largest state where job listings will require salary information by law. It's home to 19 million workers and some of the most influential companies in the world including Apple, Disney, Google and Meta.
As California Strengthens Abortion Protections, SoCal Leader Proposes ‘Sanctuary City' For the Unborn
California is one step closer to becoming a sanctuary state for abortion access, but a Temecula councilwoman is drawing attention for proposing an abortion ban within city limits. On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws, including some that clash with restrictions in other states....
North County Parent Upset Over Portrait of Hitler on Classroom Board with World Leaders
One North County parent is upset that a picture of Adolf Hitler was on a white board in his son’s 7th grade class at Carmel Valley Middle School. The picture of Hitler was included on a poster board of images with the likes of Gandhi, JFK, MLK, Winston Churchill and other historical figures.
