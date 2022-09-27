Vote now for The News Tribune’s Athletes of the Week (Sept. 19 to 24)

Vote now for The News Tribune’s high school Athletes of the Week in football and other fall sports (Sept. 19 to 24). Voting will remain open until noon Thursday.

You can read about all of the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: If you are not seeing the poll at the bottom of the story, try opening the story in a different browser, such as Chrome or Safari. There are two separate polls: one for football and one for other fall sports.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter ( @manley_tnt ) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Jackson Almond, Cascade Christian, jr. – Caught five passes for 146 yards and a school-record tying four touchdowns in a 43-8 win over East Jefferson.

Jaycion Cain, Steilacoom, jr. – Rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and added four catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns and two tackles on defense in a 48-44 win over Franklin Pierce.

Gabe Downing, Olympia, sr. — In win over South Kitsap, passed for 320 yards and three touchdowns and added two rushing touchdowns.

Joseph Earl, Chief Leschi, soph. – Completed 11-of-15 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns, and added five carries for 97 yards and three scores in a 70-24 win over Crescent.

Ty Evans, Timberline, jr. — Defensive lineman had seven tackles, including four tackles for loss and a forced safety in a 37-0 win over Central Kitsap.

Alele Faapito-leao, Graham-Kapowsin, jr. – Rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a 23-0 win over Bellarmine Prep.

Devon Forehand, Kennedy Catholic, soph. – Completed 23-of-30 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-0 win over Decatur.

Legend Galeai, Lakes, fr. – Completed 8-of-9 passes for 247 yards and six touchdowns in a 53-7 win over Stadium.

Blaze Herbert, Gig Harbor, sr. – Rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 44-21 win over Capital.

Bo Hiemstra, Silas, sr. – Caught seven passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-28 win over Juanita.

Gio Kafentzis, Emerald Ridge, jr. – Caught nine passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-13 win over Curtis.

Jaylen Kennedy, North Thurston, soph. — Had 14 carries for 87 yards, four receptions for 27 yards, eight tackles and two pass deflections in 48-12 loss to Peninsula.

Job Kralik, Eatonville, sr. – Completed 6-of-8 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, and added eight carries for 88 yards and three touchdowns, three PATs and a field goal in a 38-20 win over Bellevue Christian.

Will Landram, Gig Harbor, sr. – Completed 18-of-28 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-21 win over Capital.

Unterrio Latin-Henley, Washington, jr. – Rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in a 28-8 win over Clover Park.

Drew Macdonald, Steilacoom, soph. – Completed 17-of-28 passes for 256 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-44 win over Franklin Pierce.

Jay Mentink, Sumner, sr. – Caught a 47-yard touchdown pass and had an interception on defense in win over rival Puyallup.

Emmit Otero, Enumclaw, sr. — Rushed for a game-high 127 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in win over Fife.

Cade Sando, Cascade Christian, sr. – Completed 11-of-13 passes for 233 yards and six touchdowns in a 43-8 win over East Jefferson.

Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge, jr. – Completed 21-of-28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-13 win over Curtis.

Treyvon Silva, Franklin Pierce, sr. – Rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, added two tackles and two passes defended on defense and 124 yards and a score on three kickoff returns in a 48-44 loss to Steilacoom.

Matthew Spurbeck, Sumner, jr. – Rushed for 126 yards on 22 carries in Sumner’s win over Puyallup.

Tre Walker, Silas, jr. – Completed 11-of-22 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and added 24 carries for 180 yards and two scores in a 35-28 win over Juanita.

Maclane Watkins, Kennedy Catholic, sr. – Caught nine passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-0 win over Decatur.

David Wells, Lakes, sr. – Caught four passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a 53-7 win over Stadium.

Andrew Wold, Auburn Riverside, soph. – Completed 9-of-14 passes for 135 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-3 win over Kent-Meridian.

OTHER FALL SPORTS

Layla Bejar, Auburn Riverside soccer, soph. — Forward had two goals and an assist in 5-0 win over Kennedy Catholic and the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over Kentwood.

Ivy Brown, Silas volleyball, jr. — Outside hitter had 20 kills, a 60.6 kill percentage and four aces in 3-1 win over Stadium.

Ava Jones, Tumwater soccer, soph. — Forward scored five goals and had two assists in two road games last week.

Alexis Meyer, North Thurston volleyball, jr. — Outsider hitter had 12 kills, 13 aces and 14 digs against Capital and Central Kitsap.

Elise Miller, Gig Harbor soccer, soph. — Racked up six goals and four assists in two games against Timberline and Capital.

Rory Murry, Auburn Riverside soccer, jr. — Registered six saves in a shutout against Kennedy Catholic and 12 saves in a win over Kentwood to keep Auburn Riverside undefeated.

Morgan Rogerson, W.F. West volleyball, sr. — Outsider hitter had 24 kills, a 96 percent serving rate, four aces and 32 digs in contests against Tumwater and Centralia.

Addison Sebren, Peninsula soccer, jr. — Right fullback had an assist in 4-0 win over North Thurston on Tuesday and a goal in a 4-0 win over River Ridge on Thursday.

Ellie Spencer, North Thurston volleyball, sr. — Rams’ setter had 32 assists, eight kills and 16 digs in contests against Capital and Central Kitsap.

Still not seeing the polls? Click here for the football poll and here for other fall sports poll.