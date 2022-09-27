ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
EARLHAM, IA
Iowa police searching for ape facility theft suspect

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they’ve figured out who was responsible for a break-in at the Great Ape Initiative last month, now they are hoping you can help find him. The Great Ape Initiative – a research facility on the south side of Des Moines...
DES MOINES, IA
How doctors monitor hurricane evacuees thanks to Iowa company

JOHNSTON, Iowa — They aren’t meteorologists, medical doctors, or nurses. But nearly two dozen employees of Athena GTX, based in Johnston, have been preparing to protect residents in Hurricane Ian’s path along the Gulf Coast. Their equipment has already arrived in the area and if more is needed, it can usually arrive within 48 hours, President/CEO Mark Darrah says.
JOHNSTON, IA
Hawkeyes linebacker Jestin Jacobs out for season

Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs will miss the rest of the season due to an injury, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday. Jacobs started the opener against South Dakota State, but left in the second quarter. He returned to the starting lineup against Rutgers but was sidelined again. After the...
AMES, IA

