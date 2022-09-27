Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Winston-Salem State University Celebrates 130th Anniversary
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is celebrating 130 years. Not only that, but it's also homecoming week for the Rams. "It's just an exciting day at WSSU," said WSSU chancellor Elwood Robinson. "To have been in this city 130 years – being a central part of this city – it's important to us and we get to showcase it."
Greensboro church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention for support of LGBTQ community
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Southern Baptist Convention has voted to remove a Greensboro church from its rolls for it's support of the LGBTQ community, but church leaders say the congregation voted to leave the SBC in 1999. The SBC's Executive Committee voted to remove College Park: An American Baptist...
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
LGBTQ-friendly church in Greensboro OK with getting Southern Baptist boot
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — When her teenage daughter came out as a lesbian several years ago, one of the first things Caroline Joyce did was to Google, “Can you be gay and be a Christian?” The family was attending a conservative Southern Baptist church in the Greensboro area that considered homosexual activity to be sinful. […]
wfmynews2.com
Alamance-Burlington School System closed Friday
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School System announced Thursday that the district will be closed Friday, September 30, for students and staff due to Hurricane Ian, the tropical storm warnings, and its associated risks of flooding and high winds for Alamance County. Evening and weekend school activities are cancelled...
thestokesnews.com
King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires
Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
Guilford County working to get students back on track
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County parents are looking to their district leaders to get students back on the pre-pandemic track. Members of the High Point community brought their concerns to the district Tuesday night after the State Department of Public Instruction released new accountability grades. Seventeen of the 24 schools in High Point […]
Tyrrell County BOE names new superintendent
COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Schools Board of Education has selected a member of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools system as its next superintendent. Dr. Karen Morning Roseboro will take over the role on Oct. 17. Roseboro has enjoyed a long career in public education spanning more than 20 years in North Carolina. […]
People in need in the Triad are getting new cars and a second chance thanks to the CARes Project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The CARes Project, Inc. helps people who struggle to find a dependable ride. It is the only program in the Piedmont Triad that helps participants finance a used vehicle with a warranty and scheduled maintenance. Clients learn to manage their money along the way. “Our average client has a FICO score […]
Forsyth County woman helps create comforting space for those dealing with trauma
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Preparing for a court case can be difficult for trauma victims. Their cases going to trial can mean reliving personal and painful details. Women who work on their behalf in the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office wanted to do more to put them at ease. They listen to the trauma […]
triad-city-beat.com
‘We’re all human:’ Homeless community says new city council ordinances could threaten their survival
Featured photo: Shelly Brannon has been homeless for the last three months since leaving an abusive relationship. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka) Editor’s note: At TCB we care deeply about language and the impact that words can have. As such, we understand that many who work with homeless people use the term “unhoused” or “houselessness” in lieu of “homeless.” As a team, we discussed the use of the term and decided that we would use whatever term was used by those who were interviewed for this story. That language choice has been reflected in this piece. For questions, feel free to reach out to Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka at [email protected]
Carolina Classic Fair to be unaffected by Hurricane Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Classic Fair currently plans to continue as scheduled despite the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian this upcoming weekend, according to a press release. In the release, the fair states that they have consulted with the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office as well as Forsyth County Emergency Management about this […]
Task force established in Guilford County to help those dealing with homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County leaders came together for the first time to form a task force to help those experiencing homelessness. More than a dozen representatives from Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County met at the old Guilford County Courthouse on Tuesday. “It’s an ongoing cycle that we have to address,” said […]
News Argus
WXII 12
Debate over land in Happy Hill neighborhood in Winston-Salem continues
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The debate over what to do with nine acres in a Winston-Salem community continues. The Arts Based School removed its bid to buy land in Happy Hill, a neighborhood in the East Ward, after the community spoke up, saying the land was designated for affordable housing and should stay that way.
thelevisalazer.com
Kathy Joan Daniels Weems, 66, of Burlington, Ohio
Kathy Joan Daniels Weems, 66, born June 1, 1956 of Burlington, Ohio, passed away at Promerica of Riverview, on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kathy was a graduate of South Point High School in 1974 and University of Kentucky with a BA in Accounting. She retired from Ashland Oil, Inc. after 35 years of service. Kathy was a LOYAL FAN of the UK Wildcats. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Burlington.
WXII 12
Greensboro Police seeking feedback this week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will host its last two in-person community input sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. It's part of a city effort to hire the next police chief. Residents are encouraged to attend any of the sessions to...
wfmynews2.com
Final input sessions on the new Greensboro police chief held Wednesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday Greensboro residents have one more chance to weigh in on what they want in the next police chief. The job posting for the new chief of police went live on September 15th. The city hired a search firm called Development Associates to narrow the search down to a couple of candidates by December.
ourstate.com
The Sonkers of Surry County
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Samantha...
wfmynews2.com
Carolina Classic Fair opens Friday, as Hurricane Ian marches closer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair kicks off Friday, just in time for the arrival of some of Hurricane Ian's impacts on the Piedmont. Crews spent the day, Tuesday, working to get some of the rides put together. Regardless of the threat of wind and rain this weekend,...
