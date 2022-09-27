ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem State University Celebrates 130th Anniversary

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is celebrating 130 years. Not only that, but it's also homecoming week for the Rams. "It's just an exciting day at WSSU," said WSSU chancellor Elwood Robinson. "To have been in this city 130 years – being a central part of this city – it's important to us and we get to showcase it."
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
Alamance-Burlington School System closed Friday

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School System announced Thursday that the district will be closed Friday, September 30, for students and staff due to Hurricane Ian, the tropical storm warnings, and its associated risks of flooding and high winds for Alamance County. Evening and weekend school activities are cancelled...
King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires

Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
Guilford County working to get students back on track

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County parents are looking to their district leaders to get students back on the pre-pandemic track. Members of the High Point community brought their concerns to the district Tuesday night after the State Department of Public Instruction released new accountability grades. Seventeen of the 24 schools in High Point […]
Tyrrell County BOE names new superintendent

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Schools Board of Education has selected a member of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools system as its next superintendent. Dr. Karen Morning Roseboro will take over the role on Oct. 17. Roseboro has enjoyed a long career in public education spanning more than 20 years in North Carolina. […]
‘We’re all human:’ Homeless community says new city council ordinances could threaten their survival

Featured photo: Shelly Brannon has been homeless for the last three months since leaving an abusive relationship. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka) Editor’s note: At TCB we care deeply about language and the impact that words can have. As such, we understand that many who work with homeless people use the term “unhoused” or “houselessness” in lieu of “homeless.” As a team, we discussed the use of the term and decided that we would use whatever term was used by those who were interviewed for this story. That language choice has been reflected in this piece. For questions, feel free to reach out to Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka at [email protected]
Carolina Classic Fair to be unaffected by Hurricane Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Classic Fair currently plans to continue as scheduled despite the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian this upcoming weekend, according to a press release. In the release, the fair states that they have consulted with the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office as well as Forsyth County Emergency Management about this […]
2558 Green Oaks Ct, Winston Salem NC D

Comfortable Apartment in Green Oaks Community - Property Id: 944355. Available for rent is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. All utilities are included in the monthly rent. The apartment is on the second level and has a small porch. The monthly rent is $1,100 per month. A security deposit of $1,100 is payable upon signing the lease.
Kathy Joan Daniels Weems, 66, of Burlington, Ohio

Kathy Joan Daniels Weems, 66, born June 1, 1956 of Burlington, Ohio, passed away at Promerica of Riverview, on Friday, September 23, 2022. Kathy was a graduate of South Point High School in 1974 and University of Kentucky with a BA in Accounting. She retired from Ashland Oil, Inc. after 35 years of service. Kathy was a LOYAL FAN of the UK Wildcats. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Burlington.
Greensboro Police seeking feedback this week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will host its last two in-person community input sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. It's part of a city effort to hire the next police chief. Residents are encouraged to attend any of the sessions to...
Final input sessions on the new Greensboro police chief held Wednesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday Greensboro residents have one more chance to weigh in on what they want in the next police chief. The job posting for the new chief of police went live on September 15th. The city hired a search firm called Development Associates to narrow the search down to a couple of candidates by December.
The Sonkers of Surry County

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Samantha...
