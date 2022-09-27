ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

SUV rollover reported in southeast Topeka

By Courtney Gehrke
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnIQQ_0iCNP1ut00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is responding to a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.

The call came into Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:51 p.m. that an SUV rolled over at southeast 25th Street and Adams Street in Topeka. Officers are on scene working to clear the roadway.

A 27 News reporter is on the way to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

State official reports police shooting downtown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown. Several streets are blocked off, a car has crashed and there’s a heavy police presence near Sixth and Kansas. The situation unfolded shortly after police started investigating a murder in South Topeka, which left a second person hurt. That […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Large police presence in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large police presence in Downtown Topeka caused the Shawnee County Courthouse to go on lockdown. The situation has blocked off several streets near Sixth and Kansas. A court administrator said there was a shooting downtown. Several police cars on Kansas Avenue appeared to surround a car that ran into a fire […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Trucker injured when semi hits turnpike structure

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 51-year-old truck driver sustained a minor injury in Lyon County Wednesday when he changed lanes suddenly, passing through the turnpike toll booths. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the driver merged into the K-Tag lane, but then swerved left after realizing he was in the wrong lane. He […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man injured, sent to hospital at Lyon County plant

EMPORIA (KSNT) – One man is hospitalized Thursday morning after a work accident at the Fanestil Meat plant outside of Emporia. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirms with 27 News deputies and the Emporia Fire Department responded to 4700 W HWY 50 at 9:16 a.m. Thursday. The deputy said a man fell from a ladder […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Wamego woman pronounced dead following Tue. evening accident

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released details into a deadly Wamego crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, emergency crews were called to 15165 Elm Slough Rd. - less than a mile east of Prairie View Rd. - with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in the 3500 block of Kerry in Topeka. Police confirmed the call came in at 9:32 a.m. and found two individuals suffering from gunshots. One person died and another was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Officer wounded in shootout in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department (TPD) and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SSO), have asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a homicide suspect that involved both agencies Thursday morning in […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Motorcyclist dead in Jackson County wreck

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County on Wednesday. According to Lieutenant Jason Edie with the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was killed when he lost control while passing another vehicle around 11:43 a.m. on Sept. 28 on U.S. Highway 75 just north of Netawaka. The driver […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

KHP asks drivers to #ShareTheRoad with Kansas farm vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists they aren’t the only ones using the roads and highways. A variety of farm vehicles, such as trucks, tractors, combines and other implements, will be on the road more frequently as the fall harvest approaches. These vehicles are often slow and cumbersome, so motorists are […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two-vehicle collision slows traffic Tuesday morning north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic but resulted in no apparent serious injuries early Tuesday just north of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported around 8 a.m. just east of N.W. 35th Street and Brickyard Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene...
TOPEKA, KS
backroadsnews.com

Highway 36-148 intersection sees another fatality accident

A 71-year-old Manhattan woman was killed on Sept. 21 on U.S. Highway 36 at the Hanover corner. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen was driving south on K-148 in a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle and failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle collided with a 2005 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by 60-year-old Jeffry Clark, of Thermopolis, Wyo., who was driving west on U.S. Highway 36. Both…
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

K-10, Haskell Ave. exit reopen after early morning pileup

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 10 Highway and its Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence have reopened after an early morning pileup. Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials reopened Kansas 10 Highway and the Haskell Ave. exit to Lawrence after a crash closed the busy roadway.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Sound of saw leads police to Topeka burglar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The sound of a reciprocating saw got the attention of Topeka police officers who found a man burglarizing a building. Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Topeka Police Department were on patrol near 605 S.W. Fairlawn Road when they heard a saw. According to the police department, officers followed […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

12-year-old seriously injured by car near Tecumseh

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a car just west of Tecumseh Monday night. According the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened just before 7:20 p.m. in the 8100 block of SE US 40 Highway. Officials say a white 2013...
TECUMSEH, KS
KSNT News

Deadly Wamego crash takes life of 42-year-old woman

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the name of a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday night following a deadly crash. Stefanie L. Turner, 42, of Wamego, appeared to have lost consciousness and went off the road while driving west on Elm Slough Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

4-year-old with minor injuries after car flips in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 4-year-old child was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after a car overturned on the Kansas Turnpike. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 4-year-old boy sustained minor injuries following a crash on I-470 in Shawnee County Monday just before 2 p.m. The driver was heading west on I-470 when he lost […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy